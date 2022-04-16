Community briefs

PLANT SALE HELPS ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES

Did you know that gardening can reduce anxiety, spark creativity and increase productivity? And that’s on top of providing physical exercise and getting Vitamin D. And when gardeners purchase plants from Rappahannock Adult Activities, they are also supporting their community.

When shopping at the RAAI Plant Sale, customers can purchase quality plants while helping adults with developmental disability flourish in their community. Shoppers can choose from more than 100 varieties of vegetables, herbs and flowers.

Customers can purchase plants at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds will benefit RAAI, which helps adults with disabilities explore hobbies, develop friendships and learn new skills. For details, call RAAI at 540/226-2949; or visit rappahannockareacsb.org/dayservices.

RED CROSS TEAM TO COLLECT FOR CARE PACKAGES

The Red Cross Service to Armed Forces team is collecting toiletries and snack items for overseas troops and veteran patients.

The group is collecting donations of coffee, teabags, sugar, powdered creamer, deodorant, laundry pods, denture adhesive and cleaner, nail clippers, razors, shaving cream, baby wipes, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lip balm, sunscreen lotion, and individually wrapped snacks, candy, Pop Tarts, Rice Krispy treats, tuna pouches and snack packs, potted meats, personal size peanut butter, ramen or Cup a Soup, beef jerky, dried fruit and other single-serve snacks.

The American Red Cross will be set up at the Strawberry Festival on May 28, in front of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 6807 Northumberland Highway, Heathsville.

CITY SCHOOLS TO HOST KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION EVENTS

Children who are 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2022, and who reside in the city of Fredericksburg, are eligible to attend kindergarten in Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

FCPS will host two kindergarten registration informational drive-through events: Wednesday at Hugh Mercer Elementary School, 2100 Cowan Blvd., and Thursday at Lafayette Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane. Both events will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Please make plans to attend one of them.

Families are asked to remain in their vehicles as they drive through informational stations. Stations will include information for kindergarten registration, joining the PTA, participating in KinderCamp and other local resources for families. Translators will be available in Spanish, Dari, Farsi and Urdu.

For more information visit fxbgschools.us.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Camelot” on April 27 and “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, on May 25. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.