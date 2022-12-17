Community briefs

Volunteers needed

Rappahannock United Way offers Prosper Tax Services, its free tax preparation service, for residents of Planning District 16. Its goal is to assist clients with their federal and state tax returns and provide financial education. Volunteers are needed to participate as greeters and preparers.

All volunteers will need to certify with the IRS. RUW will provide all materials and training. Tax season and training begin January 2023. For more information and to register, visit ruw.givepulse.com/ event/326114-Interested- Tax-Volunteers.

RUW is also seeking enthusiastic volunteers to assist tax clients with accessing and understanding their free credit reports. Errors on credit reports can negatively affect an individual’s credit scores and ability to get a loan or even a job. Reviewing credit reports on a regular basis can also help monitor for things like identity theft and fraud.

Credit coaches must be comfortable speaking with people and have basic computer skills. Training materials, including the credit report software, will be provided at the training session. Register at ruw.givepulse.com/event/332720-interested-credit- coaches.

Step into new year with a First Day Hike

Start off the new year with an outdoor adventure at any of the Virginia State Park locations.

First Day Hikes are the perfect opportunity to get some exercise, explore outdoors and connect with nature all while enjoying the park’s unique beauty this season.

Parking is free at all Virginia State Park locations on Jan. 1, 2023, and visitors to each park will receive a celebratory First Day Hike sticker while supplies last.

Check out the full list of First Day Hikes at virginiastateparks.gov/firstdayhikes.

Apply for Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship

High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Teen Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship.

College-bound high school seniors are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting an essay (1,500 words maximum) or submitting a video, no more than four minutes long, describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s. Essays can be submitted by visiting alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Deadline extended for AI challenge

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division has designed an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Innovation Challenge at Dahlgren: Develop AI and ML algorithms for the automated scheduling and coordination of simulated directed energy, hypervelocity projectiles and other advanced weapon systems. The challenge is split into two phases—small white paper and in-person event.

The deadline for the paper is Jan. 30, 2023. Up to 25 teams will be selected to compete in person in March at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus.

For more information and to submit the paper and any questions, visit the Challenge.gov website at challenge.gov/?challenge=artificial-intelligence-ai-and-machine-learning-ml-algorithm-development-challenge&tab=overview.