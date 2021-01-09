Community briefs

SWCD OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS

Scholarship opportunities are available to Hanover and Caroline County high school seniors through the Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District and the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

Three $5,000 scholarships to be awarded to outstanding high school seniors in Hanover and Caroline counties. Applicants should demonstrate an interest in conservation issues, be college-bound, pursue a field of conservation-related study and rank in the top 20 percent of their class.

The VASWCD Educational Foundation awards four $1,000 scholarships on a statewide basis to aid students who wish to pursue studies in a conservation or an environmentally related field. An applicant may be either a graduating senior ranking in the top 20 percent of the class or a college freshman.

Deadline for both scholarship submissions is Feb. 22.

For instructions and applications for these scholarships, visit hanovercounty.gov/997/Forms-and-Publications or contact Karen Fetty at kifetty@hanovercounty.gov.

