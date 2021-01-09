Community briefs

SWCD OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS
Scholarship opportunities are available to Hanover and Caroline County high school seniors through the Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District and the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
Three $5,000 scholarships to be awarded to outstanding high school seniors in Hanover and Caroline counties. Applicants should demonstrate an interest in conservation issues, be college-bound, pursue a field of conservation-related study and rank in the top 20 percent of their class.
The VASWCD Educational Foundation awards four $1,000 scholarships on a statewide basis to aid students who wish to pursue studies in a conservation or an environmentally related field. An applicant may be either a graduating senior ranking in the top 20 percent of the class or a college freshman.
Deadline for both scholarship submissions is Feb. 22.
For instructions and applications for these scholarships, visit hanovercounty.gov/997/Forms-and-Publications or contact Karen Fetty at kifetty@hanovercounty.gov.
REC TO AWARD SCHOLARSHIPS
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative will award scholarships to provide a boost to students who need a little help reaching for their dreams. Current college students and local students who plan to attend college or trade school in the fall are encouraged to apply.
Scholarship recipients will be selected based upon their scholastic achievements, community involvement, recommendations and extracurricular activities.
Two local students will be chosen to receive a $2,500 scholarship, and 15 will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The applicant or the applicant’s parent or guardian must be a REC member–owner.
Applications are due Jan. 25. Visit myrec.coop/scholarships to access and submit the application. If you have any questions, contact Brian Wolfe at 800/552-3904, ext. 5914; or communityscholarship@myrec.coop.
UNITED WAY CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES MILESTONE
Rappahannock United Way President Janel Donohue will mark her 20th anniversary with the organization this year. In celebration of her outstanding accomplishments over the last 20 years, Rappahannock United Way has launched a $20 for 20 Years fundraising campaign.
During January, contributions may be made by texting JANEL20 to 41444; or at app.mobilecause.com/f/35ek/n?vid=fvc5t.
SCHOLARSHIPS OFFERED TO MINORITY STUDENTS
Dominion Energy will award $500,000 in scholarships in 2021 to assist African American and other underrepresented minority students who reside in the company’s service area. The scholarships will be the first made under the Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholarship Program, a six-year, $10 million initiative to provide assistance with higher education expenses.
The scholarship application period is open until Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.
Students may be high school seniors or graduates, or current college undergraduates with plans to enroll full time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational–technical school for the entire upcoming academic year.
Learn more and apply at DominionEnergy.com/EquityScholarships.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is closed through March 31. For details, call president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468.
ESSAY CONTEST FOCUSES ON ALZHEIMER’S
High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s national Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest. Students can enter the contest by visiting alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15.
The contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200- to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.
To help support this program, visit alzfdn.org/donate; or call 866/232-8484.
APPLY FOR REC RELIEF FUNDS
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is assisting with the distribution of coronavirus relief funds to member–owners who fell behind on electric bill payments between March and Oct. 1, 2020.
The deadline to complete the required application to receive funds is Feb. 1.
Eligible REC member–owners will receive a notification letter in the mail with the amount of relief funding potentially available to them.
Member–owners who complete the required application and who meet the required criteria will receive a credit on their electric bill. For further information, members should visit myrec.coop/COVIDHelp; or call 800/552-3904.