Community briefs

SENIORS ARE NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP SEMIFINALISTS
James C. Ashby of Fredericksburg and Ronan P. Boyarski of Locust Grove, both homeschooled students, are among approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.
About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
CULPEPER CLASS PLANS REUNION
The Culpeper High School class of 1981 will hold its 40th reunion at Mountain Run Winery, 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper, on Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no cover charge. Bring chairs and blankets. COVID capacity restrictions won’t be an issue.
A food truck will be available, and attendees may purchase beer and wine at the venue.
For more information and to RSVP, visit facebook.com/events/307015947163029.
VOLUNTEER WITH TAX PREP PROGRAM
Rappahannock United Way is looking for volunteers to help with its tax preparation program.
Greeters are responsible for welcoming tax payers, verifying they have proper documentation, and that they meet the criteria for the Tax Program.
Tax Preparers conduct client interviews, help clients complete accurate tax returns and distribute client surveys. Preparers must be comfortable speaking with people, reviewing tax documents for information and using a computer-based tax software to help clients complete tax returns.
To volunteer as a greeter or tax preparer, register at ruw.givepulse.com/event/253226-Interested-Tax-Volunteers.
PUBLIC RELATIONS SOCIETY ELECTS BOARD
The Fredericksburg Public Relations Society has announced its board of directors for the 2021–22 season.
Malcolm Holmes, University of Mary Washington, will serve as president. Emily Thurston, Mary Washington Healthcare, is president-elect.
Linda Caporali, Atlantic Union Bank, is treasurer. Michelle Crow– Dolby, Gary Melchers Home & Studio, is recording secretary. Sean Bonney, Central Rappahannock Regional Library, is communications secretary.
Directors include Anna Lowry, Central Rappahannock Regional Library; Monica Owens, Centennial Broadcasting; and Paige Honaker, Fredericksburg Nationals.
APPLY FOR STAFFORD PAGEANT
The Miss Stafford County Fair pageant will be held Oct. 15 and 16. The pageant is open to young ladies, infant to 23 years old.
For more information or to request an application, visit the Miss Stafford County page at staffordfair.com; or email missstaffordcofair@gmail.com.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Spotsylvania America Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania, will host its annual fall festival on Oct. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rent a 10x10 yard sale or vendor space for $20 and $10 for each additional space. Proceeds from the festival will support veterans, military, their families and the community. Call Jenny Ferguson to reserve a space at 540/841-4913.
Louisa County’s 17th annual Fall Harvest Festival is scheduled for Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walton Park in Mineral.
Booth space is available. Contact jfrith@louisa.org for information.
The King George Fall Festival will be held Oct. 9. Organizers are looking forward to a great event full of vendors and crafters, food trucks and parade entrants, car show and pageant participants, runners and entertainers.
To be part of this event
in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for details and to fill out registration forms. Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com; or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with questions.
Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Support Team and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a vendor show in front of the fire department Oct. 23 as part of the community’s fall festival. The Support Group and Ladies’ Auxiliary will also sell baked goods, hot dogs and other refreshments.
Vendors pay $25 for a table and can keep all profits from sales of their crafts. For more information, contact Samantha Straughan at 540/907-5144 or Amanda Sauliner at 804/761-6653. This is a rain or shine event. Deadline to get a table is Oct. 16.
FOP 15 Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge at 3700 Fallwood Lane, Fredericksburg, in the Troon subdivision off Mine Road.
Indoor spaces are $35, including an 8-foot table, outside space is $20 without a table. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. For sign up information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.