Community briefs

in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for details and to fill out registration forms. Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com; or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with questions.

Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Support Team and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a vendor show in front of the fire department Oct. 23 as part of the community’s fall festival. The Support Group and Ladies’ Auxiliary will also sell baked goods, hot dogs and other refreshments.

Vendors pay $25 for a table and can keep all profits from sales of their crafts. For more information, contact Samantha Straughan at 540/907-5144 or Amanda Sauliner at 804/761-6653. This is a rain or shine event. Deadline to get a table is Oct. 16.

FOP 15 Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge at 3700 Fallwood Lane, Fredericksburg, in the Troon subdivision off Mine Road.

Indoor spaces are $35, including an 8-foot table, outside space is $20 without a table. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. For sign up information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.