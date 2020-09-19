Community briefs

ELDERSTUDY LOOKS AT Post-pANDEMIC PREDICTIONS
Mary Washington ElderStudy’s virtual schedule is in full swing this semester as it hosts all sessions via Zoom.
Writer, editor and author David Hochman will share his thoughts on “What is Next” for seniors after the pandemic on Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. Hochman will share his insights into what changes professionals say will likely come to the way we do things, what still remains uncertain and what things we will likely alter forever. Hochman, a graduate of Vassar and Columbia’s Journalism School, whose byline appears in publications such as the New York Times, GQ and Forbes, will speak from Los Angeles, Calif.
An ElderStudy orientation session will be held Sept. 29, at 10 a.m., if you’d like to learn more about the organization. The fall schedule is available at elderstudy.com.
FUNDRAISER WILL BENEFIT EMPOWERHOUSE
Molly Maid will do its part to foster awareness for the growing number of domestic violence reports during the pandemic through its annual “Making a Difference Drive.” During October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a portion of service fees from each home that Molly Maid of Stafford/Fredericksburg cleans will be donated to the Ms. Molly Foundation, a non-profit organization that has provided assistance to local domestic violence shelters and organizations since 1996.
Through the Making a Difference Drive, Molly Maid of Stafford/Fredericksburg will collect monetary donations for Empowerhouse, a local nonprofit organization supporting victims of domestic violence.
For more information on how to participate or to contribute to the foundation, contact 540/286-0042; and visit mollymaid.com/about-us/ms-molly-foundation/.
LIBRARY EXPANDS CUSTOMER SERVICE BY PHONE
Central Rappahannock Regional Library now offers expanded customer service by phone. Library staff will answer research questions, provide reading recommendations, and answer questions about services such as curbside pickup, return of items, and downloading eBooks and eAudios. Through phone service, customers will have access to research information from the Law Library as well as the library’s Virginiana collection of genealogical records and local history.
Phone service is available during curbside pickup hours: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1–5 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
The library can be reached at 540/372-1144 or 804/472-3820. Customers can also contact the library through email or chat at librarypoint.org/ask.
GERMANNA SEEKS VOLUNTEERS
Germanna Community College is seeking volunteers for two programs that pair students with adult mentors.
The Great Expectations program helps current and former foster youth transition into college. In this statewide program, students receive one-on-one mentoring, workshops and training, and participation in social activities. The mission of the program is to help foster youth complete high school, gain access to a community college education and transition successfully to living independently.
The Gladys P. Todd Academy program is for underserved high school students in the city of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County to increase college preparation and completion at least through an associate degree at Germanna, concurrent with a high school diploma. Students who enroll in this two-year program have all expenses covered by supporting partners.
For more information contact Briana Oyler at boyler@germanna.edu.
GO FOR BO RACE WILL GO VIRTUAL
Go For Bo is going virtual. The 10th annual 5K, one-mile fun run and tot dash hosted by Ebenezer Church in Stafford County will take place Oct. 4–10. Participants may run on Ebenezer’s neighborhood course or anywhere they choose. Proceeds benefit Helping Children Worldwide’s Child Reintegration Centre and Mercy Hospital in Sierra Leone.
Entry is $20 for the 5K or one-mile fun run, and $10 for the tot dash. All participants will receive a Dri-Fit race shirt. Register or make a donation at goforbo.org. For more information, call 540/659-1349.
UNITED WAY OFFERS HOUSING ASSISTANCE
Renters and homeowners who have been directly affected by COVID-19 and need help paying rent or a mortgage can contact Rappahannock United Way.
Financial assistance is available for housing to those who qualify. For more information about eligibility, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/rmrp; or phone 540/373-0041x0, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Eligibility criteria and application instructions are available at rappahannockunitedway.org/get-help/individual/housingassistance.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
The 11th annual Patawomeck craft show is looking for crafters. All items must be handmade. The outdoor show will be held at the Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, on Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 practices, sanitizing, masks and social distancing will be in place. Contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501or cowboy_john1@msn.com for an application.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane. Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the Auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER IS NOW CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is currently closed. For further information, contact president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468; or eleysue350@gmail.com.
DINE OUT to benefit blue star mothers
The Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 has been chosen as the Charity of the Month for the month of September at Sedona Taphouse, 591 William St. Every Monday during September, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., order the flank steak, chicken or salmon meal and a drink (non-alcohol counts) and the chapter receives $1 per meal.
Proceeds will benefit the chapter’s care packaging program. Our deployed service members look forward to receiving a packed-to-the-top care package and a reminder that we are thinking of them. Help Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg to remind them that Fredericksburg cares and appreciates their service.
For a limited time, this offer will be good for dine-in or to-go orders. Call 540/940-2294 to place your order.
RAAI FALL PLANT SALE CONTINUES
Rappahannock Adult Activities offers vegetables, flowers, succulents and pumpkins through its fall plant sale. This fundraiser helps adults with disability thrive in our community.
A full list of available plants and order form are available at rappahannockareacsb.org. Choose your plants and email the form to raaihort@rappahannockareacsb.org.
Curbside pickup will be available at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. On-site patio shopping will be available by appointment only. Call 540/226-2949 to schedule an appointment
