Community briefs

ELDERSTUDY LOOKS AT Post-pANDEMIC PREDICTIONS

Mary Washington ElderStudy’s virtual schedule is in full swing this semester as it hosts all sessions via Zoom.

Writer, editor and author David Hochman will share his thoughts on “What is Next” for seniors after the pandemic on Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. Hochman will share his insights into what changes professionals say will likely come to the way we do things, what still remains uncertain and what things we will likely alter forever. Hochman, a graduate of Vassar and Columbia’s Journalism School, whose byline appears in publications such as the New York Times, GQ and Forbes, will speak from Los Angeles, Calif.

An ElderStudy orientation session will be held Sept. 29, at 10 a.m., if you’d like to learn more about the organization. The fall schedule is available at elderstudy.com.

FUNDRAISER WILL BENEFIT EMPOWERHOUSE