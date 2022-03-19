Community briefs

AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIPS OFFERED

The Northern Neck Vegetable Growers Association will offer five scholarships totaling $10,000 to deserving area youth studying agriculture. These funds are only eligible for use for undergraduate course work and can include community college agricultural programming and technical training.

Eligible applicants must live in one of the following counties: Caroline, Essex, Hanover, Gloucester, King George, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, Stafford, Spotsylvania or Westmoreland. Successful applicants must be 18 to 24 years old and at least graduating seniors in high school. A strong emphasis will be placed on a demonstrated commitment to agriculture not only with course work, but also community involvement and career goals.

The application may be found at westmoreland.ext.vt.edu. The deadline for applications is May 13 at 5 p.m. Applications must be physically in the office; no electronic transmissions will be accepted.

For more information, call the Westmoreland County Extension Office at 804/493-8924 or email sromelcz@vt.edu.

GERMANNA, FREDNATS CONTINUE ESSAY COMPETITION

The Germanna Community College/Fredericksburg Nationals Jackie Robinson Essay contest is open to juniors and seniors at high schools in Germanna’s service region: Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, King George, Madison and Caroline counties.

The essay should be no more than 500 words and explain how the student used one of the nine values Jackie Robinson said were key to his success in the face of extreme challenges to deal with a problem in their own life: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment and excellence.

The prizes will be five $1,042 scholarships awarded by the FredNats to students entering Germanna.

The deadline is April 1 and winners will be announced at the FredNats game on April 15, the anniversary of the day Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color line in 1947.

Go to germanna.edu/42essay/ to enter.

This is the third year for the essay contest.

K.G. FESTIVAL PLANNING TO BEGIN

The 63rd annual King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 8. The first planning meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Smoot Library. Ask at the front desk which meeting room the meeting is being held in.

Volunteers with ideas for activities and events for this year’s fall festival are invited to join the group to share how you plan to make your idea a reality. Meetings will be held monthly on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

Ideas for this year’s theme may be emailed to kinggeorgeff@gmail.com.

Organizers are looking forward to a great event full of vendors and crafters, food trucks and parade entrants, car show and pageant participants, runners and entertainers.

Keep up with the planning on the KF Fall Festival Facebook page.

GROUPS SEEK NEW VOICES

The Spotsylvanians Chorus will hold an open rehearsal on Monday, 7–9 p.m., at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.

Current protocols require vaccinated singers masking indoors. For more information, email spotsylvanians@gmail.com or visit spotsylvanianschorus.org.

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices. No audition is necessary.

Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at venues around the area with music from the 1940s through the ’80s; think poodle skirts, love beads and flip–flops.

Rehearsals are held at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

Fredericksburg Seniors will travel to Hollywood Casino, Charlestown, W.Va., on Thursday. Board bus at 8 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. Price is $55 per person, including driver tip. Call Judy Mitchell at 540/371-2987 for more information.

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Camelot” on April 27 and “Nunsense,” starring Sally Struthers, on May 25. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

The seniors will travel to the International Tattoo in Norfolk on May 1. Tickets are $129 each and include dinner. Call Nancy for more information at 540/845-8391.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.

REGISTER FOR JUNE 25 MUD RUN

The Dirty Lion Mud Run 5K will be held at Eagle Bay off of Route 218 in King George on June 25.

Individual runners and teams are encouraged to come out.

Register through Arsenal Events. For more information, contact Lion Mark Cawthon at 540/226-9928.

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2022. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.

Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

The Wall of Honor Application is available on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Deadline for submission is May 15.