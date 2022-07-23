Community briefs

BELMONT’S GROUNDS TO OPEN FOR GOLDEN HOUR

Gari Melchers Home and Studio will host a Golden Hour Photography Session on Aug. 7, 6–8 p.m. Belmont’s grounds will be open after hours for photographers to catch that “golden hour” with their clients. Spots are limited.

Register by Aug. 5 with Lindy Linn at llynn@umw.edu or 540/654-1843. Fee is $50 per client session. GariMelchers.org.

GRANT WILL HELP ANIMALS IN NEED

SFC Virginia was awarded a $25,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at the Petco Harrison Crossing in June. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

“The impact of Petco Love’s lifesaving investment in our community is being able to help more animals in need, provide more medical care, and find loving homes for more cats and dogs,” said Ryan Barker, executive director of SFC Virginia.

SFC Virginia connects foster families and adopters in the Fredericksburg area and beyond with dogs and cats who are in need. SFC has helped more than 1,500 animals each year since its 2019 inception, providing foster and medical care to prepare them for loving homes.

STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL PLANS MEGA REUNION

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 25, noon to 4 p.m.

Register by Sept. 1 at $45 per person. Afterward, registration increases to $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527; or gordonclore@gmail.com.

SWING FOR SIGHT WITH SPOTSY LIONS

The Spotsylvania Lions Club invites all local golfers to participate in its 27th annual “Swing for Sight- Afternoon Delight” charity golf tournament on Sept. 30 at the Fredericksburg Country Club. The nine-hole tournament has a shotgun start beginning at 3 p.m.

This year’s event will feature teams of two players (men, couples and women). Golfers are encouraged to register by Sept. 23 to assure their place in the tournament.

Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and/or door prizes are also welcome. All net proceeds raised by the tournament are used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for less fortunate children and adults in our community.

Team entry fee is $170, and individual entry fee is $85. Fees include golf carts, range balls, door prizes and buffet dinner on the clubhouse patio. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers.

For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.

LEARN TO SWIM

Tsunami swimming will offer swim lessons at Ferry Farm pool. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday in two-week sessions; Friday’s dates will be used for make-up classes for bad weather. The last session begins Monday.

Steps 3 and 4 meet 10:40–11:20 a.m. Steps 1 and 2 meet 11:20 a.m.–noon.

Lessons cost $80 per person, payable to Tsunami Swimming.

Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, behind Ferry Farm Elementary School.

Students don’t have to be a member of the pool to attend swim lessons.

Pool memberships are available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships contact Nathan Burkholder at nathanburkholder@gmail.com; or 571/389-0912.

For more information on swim lessons, visit Tsunamiswimming.org.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “Ghost” and “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

A day trip to Solomons Island, Maryland, is Aug. 8, and a day trip to MGM National Harbor is Aug. 25.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.