Community briefs

APPLY FOR VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIP

The Douglas Frank Brown Memorial Scholarship is being offered to graduating seniors from Fredericksburg area high schools.

Two scholarships, each in the amount of $1,000, will be awarded to students, male or female, planning to play volleyball in college, any division.

A high school transcript, proof of an offer to play volleyball at the collegiate level and a 300-word essay about the impact that volleyball has made on your life are required. A letter of recommendation is optional, but only one letter will be accepted.

Applications are available through the high school’s counseling center or by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com.

RCC OFFERS NEW NURSING SCHOLARSHIP

The Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation Inc. will offer a new scholarship in memory of former student Lindsey Blair Greggs. The Lindsey Blair Greggs Poroporone Baptist Church Scholarship was established in February 2020 and endowed in January 2021 due to the generosity and fundraising efforts of the Poroporone Baptist Church.