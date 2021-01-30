Community briefs

PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS
The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest, sponsored by Chancellor Lions Club and Carter Bank and Trust, is open to all children in kindergarten through 12th grades. It’s intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.
Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12 by 12 by 12 inches.
Banks may be left at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre information booth March 20–26 or brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court on March 27 between 10 a.m. and noon. Banks will be on display March 27–28.
There will be six groups to enter: kindergarten–second grade, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade and seventh–12th grades.
The winning banks for each age group will get $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If contestants open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust, their prize money will double.
All banks must be picked up March 28, 4–6 p.m.
Event flyers and registration forms are available at the mall information booth or at facebook.com/chancellorlions. Inquires may be made to wapennino@aol.com.
APPLY FOR VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIP
The Douglas Frank Brown Memorial Scholarship is being offered to graduating seniors from Fredericksburg area high schools.
Two scholarships, each in the amount of $1,000, will be awarded to students, male or female, planning to play volleyball in college, any division.
A high school transcript, proof of an offer to play volleyball at the collegiate level and a 300-word essay about the impact that volleyball has made on your life are required. A letter of recommendation is optional, but only one letter will be accepted.
Applications are available through the high school’s counseling center or by emailing n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com.
RCC OFFERS NEW NURSING SCHOLARSHIP
The Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation Inc. will offer a new scholarship in memory of former student Lindsey Blair Greggs. The Lindsey Blair Greggs Poroporone Baptist Church Scholarship was established in February 2020 and endowed in January 2021 due to the generosity and fundraising efforts of the Poroporone Baptist Church.
In just over two years, the church’s Women of Purpose raised over $25,000 to endow a scholarship to honor Greggs, who grew up in the church. Greggs was an active member of the church’s youth group, participating in youth-led volunteer efforts, youth activities and Bible studies. She was a quiet presence, quick with a beautiful smile and cared deeply for others. A graduate of West Point High School, Greggs received an associate’s degree from RCC in 2015 and returned in 2017 to pursue a career in nursing, a choice inspired after caring for her grandmother. Greggs died in a car accident in 2017.
Through church bazaars, love offerings, donations from the congregation and community, and a significant matching gift from Greggs’ grandfather Edward Greggs, the scholarship was endowed and will provide for an annual scholarship for a nursing student at RCC. Nursing students are encouraged to apply through the college’s annual scholarship process. This year’s application closes Feb. 19. For more information, visit rappahannock.edu/foundation/scholarships.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is closed through March 31. For details, call president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468.
FOUNDATION OFFERS ARTS SCHOLARSHIP
Windmore Foundation for the Arts will award a scholarship in honor of Dorothy Skelton and Millie Lane to students from Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock counties. Applications must be received by April 8.
Graduating seniors majoring in fine arts in college can apply for the scholarship. They can major in visual arts, dance, music, literature, theater or any other fine art.
The Windmore Foundation Scholarship application is available in hard copy in the school guidance office. It is also available as a printable copy online at windmorefoundation.org.
HIT RESET WITH YMCA CHALLENGE
Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired? The Rappahannock Area YMCA invites everyone to participate in a free six-week Reset challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.
Opt in to the free challenge by texting RESET to 86677. Follow the prompts to sign-up for the challenge that begins in February. You will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. You will also become part of the RESET community to share your journey and stay connected.
Learn more and check back for updates at family-ymca.org/reset.
APPLY FOR REC RELIEF FUNDS
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is assisting with the distribution of coronavirus relief funds to member–owners who fell behind on electric bill payments between March and Oct. 1, 2020.
The deadline to complete the required application to receive funds is Monday.
Eligible REC member–owners will receive a notification letter in the mail with the amount of relief funding potentially available to them.
Member–owners who complete the required application and who meet the required criteria will receive a credit on their electric bill. For further information, members should visit myrec.coop/COVIDHelp; or call 800/552-3904.