Community briefs

REGISTER FOR WATER TESTING
Does your water come from a well, spring or cistern? Do you have aging pipes? Do you want to learn more about the quality of your water and how to care for your water system?
Residents of Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania and Stafford counties can get their water tested for iron, manganese, sulfate, sodium, copper, nitrate, arsenic, fluoride, lead, pH, hardness, total dissolved solids, Coliform bacteria and E. coli bacteria.
Preregistration and a $60 fee are required to secure a testing kit. Once registered, you will receive notification for when your kit is available for pick-up at either the VCE Stafford Unit in the Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway, or the VCE Spotsylvania Unit in the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road.
Water sample drop-off at the Stafford unit is Aug. 11 from 7–8 a.m. Details for drop-off at the Spotsylvania unit will be provided upon registration.
Testing is sponsored by Virginia Cooperative Extension. For more information, contact Sharon Flippo with the Stafford unit at sflippo@vt.edu or 540/658-8000, ext. 1053; or Kayleigh Mize with the Spotsylvania unit at mizekj@vt.edu or 540/507-7571.
STUDENTS GRADUATE FROM SPACE CAMP
Jameson Ripley and Josephine LeDoux of Fredericksburg recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Huntsville, Ala.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. The students spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk, before returning to earth in time to graduate with honors.
Space Camp uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.
For more information, visit spacecamp.com; or call 800/637-7223.
VOLUNTEER WITH QUILTERS
The Virginia Star Quilters guild is taking reservations for volunteers in the guild’s raffle booth at the state fair. Free tickets for entry and parking are available for volunteers.
The raffle booth is a large contributing event and an opportunity to recruit new members and supporters for the guild. At the same time, volunteers get a chance to enjoy the lectures and the fair. The guild’s raffle booth is in the Arts and Crafts building, so it is air conditioned and near other exhibits.
Contact Mary Ann at quilter4life60@gmail.com or 724/757-7012 with any questions or to volunteer.
MASTER NATURALIST COURSE OFFERED
The 2021 Virginia Master Naturalist Basic Training Course, Central Rappahannock Chapter, will be held on Monday evenings, Aug. 2 through Nov. 15, from 6–9 p.m., with a few additional Saturday morning field trips. Applications are being accepted until Thursday or until the class is full.
Classes will be held at the Jepson Science Center, Room 109, on the University of Mary Washington Campus.
The 40-hour initial training is for Master Naturalist Volunteer designation. Participants must complete eight hours of advanced training and 40 hours of volunteer service each year to achieve and maintain Virginia Master Naturalist certification.
The cost is $175 and includes the cost of all training materials, as well as numerous field guides and identification keys.
More details and the application can be found at bttr.im/vrh0n; or contact Jim Scibek at 540/439-2040 or j-m-scibek@msn.com.
DANCE MATRIX CALLS FOR ARTISTS
Dance Matrix & Company will host its fifth annual performing arts festival and talent show on Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Old Mill Park.
This year’s festival will present two professional performance events. Professional adult artists of any genre may apply to present their work in either of these performances.
Performing artists who love to direct/teach may participate as performance camp directors. These teachers will create a camp of their specialty resulting in a performance piece to present in one of the shows.
Applications for performers and teacher/directors may be found at dancematrixcompany.com/2021Festival. There is no application fee. All selected adult performers and teacher/directors will receive a stipend for their participation.
Artists under the age of 18 can participate through the Emerging Artist Program. Young performers in all genres may apply to perform in either show with a sponsoring teacher or director. Applications may be found at dancematrixcompany.com/emergingartists2021.
Deadline for applications is Aug. 27. Email questions to liv2dns@earthlink.net.
SING WITH SPOTSYLVANIANS
Do you love to sing? Come sing with The Spotsylvanians.
Rehearsals for the group’s fall performances and Christmas concert begin Aug. 30, from 7–9 p.m., at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.
Appropriate COVID protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of the singers. For more information, email membership.spotsylvanians@gmail.com; or visit facebook.com/TheSpotsylvanians.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE
Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club is offering free beginner’s square dance drop-in sessions. Come to one or both sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required. The free drop-in dances will be held Aug. 27 and Sept. 10, 7:30–9:30 p.m., at the LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Thirteen weekly lessons with instructor Gene Chamberlain begin on Sept. 20 and continue on Mondays, 7–9 p.m., in the lower level of the Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway. The cost for the lessons is $75.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text/call Dick at 703/298-6254.
CRAFTERS NEEDED
The 12th annual Patawomeck Indian tribal craft show will be held Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 638 Kings Highway. Crafters are needed for the outdoor event. All crafts must be handmade.
Crafters supply their own pop-up; no pop-up larger than 12x12 will be allowed. Bring your own table for $25, or two for $40. A table will be provided for $35, or two for $60. An electrical outlet is $5.
For more information, contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or cowboy_john1@msn.com. Applications are available online at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. charity craft show will now be held on Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road.
To participate, contact Debbie Simpson at ncofcraftshow@gmail.com for further information.