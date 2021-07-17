Community briefs

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. The students spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk, before returning to earth in time to graduate with honors.

Space Camp uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.

For more information, visit spacecamp.com; or call 800/637-7223.

VOLUNTEER WITH QUILTERS

The Virginia Star Quilters guild is taking reservations for volunteers in the guild’s raffle booth at the state fair. Free tickets for entry and parking are available for volunteers.