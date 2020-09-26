Community briefs

COATS FOR KIDS SEEKS DONATIONS
Each year, Stafford County Fire Services, Mountain View Fire and Safety Association and Stafford County Public Schools partner with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization, to provide new winter coats to disadvantaged children. Through donations received last year, more than 900 coats were purchased for children in Stafford.
The gift of a new winter coat will help children enhance their self-esteem and contribute to their overall wellness. Help is needed to achieve the goal of providing warm coats to all children in need in Stafford. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year will be even more challenging.
Donations may be mailed to Mountain View Fire & Safety Assn. Inc., Box 2528, Stafford, VA 22555. Write “Operation Warm” on the memo line. Donations may be made online at secure.givelively.org/donate/operation-warm-inc/join-mountain-view-fire-and-safety-association-inc-to-give-coats-to-kids-in-need.
VOLLEYBALL SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED
Two students were selected in May as the 2020 recipients of the Douglas Frank Brown Memorial Scholarship: McKenzie Green of Massaponax High School and Aubrey Lynch of North Stafford High School. The state of athletics at both of their schools was in question due to COVID-19, but each was very deserving of the award.
Additionally, due to COVID-19, the April tournament which funds the scholarships was postponed. The tournament was recently held at the Massad Branch of the YMCA sand courts. Spectators were not allowed at the event, but anyone wishing to donate to the foundation can email n2outdoorvb@yahoo.com. Proceeds from the tournament were split between scholarship recipients and the Massey Cancer Center.
AMERICAN LEGION TO HOST FALL FESTIVAL
American Legion Post 320 will host a community yard sale and fall festival on Saturday at 8456 Brock Road in Spotsylvania County.
The yard sale starts at 7 a.m.; vendor setup starts at 6 a.m. with tear-down at 2 p.m. A yard sale spot to sell your items is $10. Call the Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320 at 540/548-8069 for more information. For guaranteed spots, please send your checks to ALA Unit 320, Box 51, Spotsylvania, VA 22553 as soon as possible.
The fall festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature a local history presentation by Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office K-9 demonstration, Paws for Purple Hearts, Smash a Car (or 2), bouncy houses, hay rides, pony rides, a target booth, hand painting and pumpkin painting. A dog parade and costume contest will be held at 11 a.m. There is a $5 entry fee, and prizes will be awarded.
A hot breakfast will be available from Sons of the American Legion for a suggested donation of $10. The Legion Riders will host a lunch with food trucks. Food will also be available from Cupcakes by Chris and Pop Pop’s Kettle Corn.
For details, contact American Legion Post 320 at 540/548-8069; post320@gmail.com; or spotsylvaniapost320.org.
REGISTER FOR SPOTSY PARADE
Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation will host its 43rd annual Christmas parade on Dec. 5 at noon. This year’s theme is “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”
Registration continues through Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. All parade entries are free. First- and second-place winners will be chosen in multiple categories.
Registration forms are available at the Holbert Building, the Marshall Center and the Parks and Recreation office at Loriella Park. Completed registration forms may be returned to the Parks and Recreation office; mailed to Box 28, Spotsylvania, VA 22553; or faxed to 540/898-9089.
More information about this year’s parade is available at 540/507-7529; or spotsylvania.va.us/parksandrec.
RCC NAMED GREAT COLLEGE TO WORK FOR
Rappahannock Community College has been named a “Great College to Work For” for six straight years and has achieved “Honor Roll” status three times, including this year. RCC is the only community college in the commonwealth to receive the Honor Roll distinction this year.
RCC received special recognition in the following categories: Collaborative Governance, Compensation & Benefits, Confidence in Senior Leadership, Respect and Appreciation, Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship and Teaching Environment (Faculty Only).
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
The 11th annual Patawomeck craft show is looking for crafters. All items must be handmade. The outdoor show will be held at the Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, on Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 practices, sanitizing, masks and social distancing will be in place. Contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501 or cowboy_john1@msn.com for an application.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane. Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER IS NOW CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is currently closed. For further information, contact president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468; or eleysue350@gmail.com.
