Free Narcan training set in June

The Fredericksburg chapter of Compassionate Friends will host a Narcan training, on how to administer the drug that will reverse an opioid overdose, from 2 to 4 p.m. June 10 in the fellowship hall of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, in Spotsylvania County.

The training will be provided by Zoe Freedom Center and in memory of Lauren and Dean Sperry. The event is free and open to the public. Participants are asked to RSVP to tcffred@gmail.com to assure there’s enough Narcan for everyone to take home.

Red, White & Brew Pour Tour begins

A new wine, beer and cider trail encourages exploration of four partnering Virginia localities this summer. Running through Sept. 3, the Red, White & Brew Central Virginia Pour Tour asks trail-goers to discover the beverages, scenery and special events of locations in Goochland, Gordonsville, and Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.

Travelers will find trail details in the Experience tab of the Visit Louisa mobile app and may select from 27 locations, including two distilleries, to plan their route. Each stop will provide an on-site check-in code to enter into the Visit Louisa app to earn commemorative tumblers and shirts at the completion of various levels along the trail.

Participating locations include Byrd Cellars, Courthouse Creek Cider/Senary Farms, Elk Island Winery, Grayhaven Winery, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery–West Creek, Hill Top Distillery, Kindred Spirit Brewing, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Midnight Brewery and Rassawek Vineyards in Goochland; Champion Ice House and Well Hung Vineyard in Gordonsville; Cooling Pond Brewery, Coyote Hole Ciderworks, Everleigh Vineyards & Brewing Company, Fifty-Third Winery & Vineyard, Lake Anna Taphouse and Southern Revere Vineyard & Farm in Louisa; and A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Bacchus Winery, Cider Lab, Eden Try Estate & Winery, Lake Anna Winery, Log Home Brewing Company, Maltese Brewing, Mattaponi Winery and Wilderness Run Vineyards/1781 Brewing Co. in Spotsylvania.

Host families needed for exchange students

World Heritage International Student Exchange has students from more than 30 countries and a variety of interests looking for host families while they attend high school in the U.S.

Students have their own spending money and health insurance. Host families would need to provide three meals a day and a comfortable bed.

For more information, contact Area Coordinator Mary Garber at 540/480-0444; online at whhosts.com; or email mary@world-heritage.org.

Lancaster library issues call for authors

As part of the Lancaster Community Library summer reading program All Together Now, authors, publishers and writing clubs are invited to apply for a space at the 2023 LCL Author Expo on July 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

The cost is $10 for a card table or $20 for a double space. Limited spaces are available. Registration deadline is May 31.

Applicants’ registrations will be confirmed by June 15; please await the library’s response. For more information, contact the Expo Coordinator at authorexpo@lancasterlibrary.org.

For online registration and payment, visit the library’s website lancasterlibrary.org and click Events.

The Lancaster Community Library is located at 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock, VA 22482.

Fundraiser benefits 9/11 memorial trail

On May 28, the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance will hold a very special event at the Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. The Let’s Roll 12 Hour Endurance Event will be the first non-motorized event held on the racetrack.

Walkers, runners and cyclists can complete as many laps as they wish around the 2-mile road course. Register in advance for $30 or $50 on the day of the event.

All money raised by this event will be used to further develop the trail and raise awareness of its mission to “Never Forget” our fallen heroes from that day.

Guest speakers include Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris and three firefighters who survived the Ground Zero attacks. Acoustic Onion will perform. A free lunch will be offered, and several sponsors will be set up around pit row.

The event runs from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. Register, donate or volunteer at 911trail.org.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on June 28 and “42nd Street” on Aug. 16 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

Overnight trips to the Sight and Sound Theater is Oct. 2–4, and Gaslight and Gingerbread Dash is Dec. 11–13.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.