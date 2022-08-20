Community briefs

APPRECIATION BREAKFAST TICKETS AVAILABLE

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will provide the keynote address at the upcoming First Responders Appreciation Breakfast hosted by the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.

The business community comes together to honor and thank our region’s first responders for their outstanding contributions to our safety and well-being.

Tickets are still available for this event at fredericksburgchamber.org/events/first-responders-appreciation-breakfast.

GRANT APPLICATION DEADLINE APPROACHES

Nonprofits throughout the region are invited to apply for The Community Foundation’s largest competitive grant opportunity, the Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation Fund.

Last year, this fund awarded $550,000 to 42 local nonprofit organizations to support their operations and essential programs. The Fredericksburg Savings Charitable Foundation Fund supports nonprofit programs and projects including community development, housing assistance, scholarships, local education, medical facilities, community groups, cultural organizations and other similar organizations that contribute to the quality of life in the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford and the City of Fredericksburg.

Eligible nonprofit are invited to apply online at cfrrr.org/the-fredericksburg-savings-charitable-foundation-fund. Applications must be submitted by Monday at 5 p.m.

For additional information or assistance, contact the foundation at info@cfrrr.org.

LIBRARY ART SHOW WILL CELEBRATE SPOTSY

Central Rappahannock Regional Library will accept entries online Sept. 12–25 for the Uniquely Spotsylvania Art Show, to be held Oct. 3 through Nov. 30 at Salem Church Branch. An opening reception will be held Oct. 10, 6:30–8 p.m.

Artists ages 18 and up are invited to apply. Artistic works must illustrate scenes which are unique to Spotsylvania County. Cash prizes, donated by the Friends of the Library, will be awarded in two categories: Natural Media (painting, drawing, printmaking, mixed) and Digital/Photography (photography, computer generated). For more details, visit librarypoint.org/uniquely-spotsylvania.

SAVE DATE FOR SPOTSY SALE TRAIL

The 10th annual Route 208 Sale Trail in Spotsylvania County will be held Sept. 9 and 10, beginning at 8 a.m., rain or shine. Follow the 24 miles of sales along Courthouse Road as it winds through Four Mile Fork to Lake Anna. For more information visit spotsylvania.va.us.

BECOME A MASTER NATURALIST

If you enjoy the outdoors, become a Northern Neck Master Naturalist. The Northern Neck Master Naturalists chapter will offer a 2023 Basic Training Class beginning Jan. 14, 2023, and continuing through Nov. 20. Classes will break in mid-May for the summer and resume in mid-August.

Virginia Master Naturalists is a community-based volunteer organization that helps conserve and manage natural resources and public lands through projects, citizen science, education and more.

The BTC provides an overview of naturalist topics such as mammals, insects, amphibians, reptiles, birds, botany, geology and the relationships within ecosystems. Participants do not need previous education or experience in any of the topics.

Classes will be held two Tuesday evenings each month by Zoom. In-person field trips will be held once a month on Saturdays.

Learn more about the course schedule, curriculum and NNMN activities at northernneckvmn.org.

The application process includes an application form, an interview, background check and three references. The fee for course materials is $150. Confidential scholarships to cover the fee are available to ensure everyone is able to participate.

CHORUSES SEEK NEW MEMBERS

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices; no audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training.

The Voices performs at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s, doo wop to current hits, and seasonal favorites.

Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining. First rehearsal will be Tuesday at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m. Feel free to join a rehearsal, singing is optional.

The Rappahannock Choral Society is looking for all voice parts. The RCS is a regional mixed chorus attracting members from Spotsylvania, Stafford, Orange, Culpeper, Caroline, King George and Louisa counties and the city of Fredericksburg.

Membership is open to singers of all ages, from high school and up. RCS performs a wide variety of choral literature in its Christmas and spring concerts, including melodies from Broadway, spirituals, music of the great composers, folk and contemporary pieces, opera choruses and seasonal carols and hymns.

Rehearsals are Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church on Route 3. Simple auditions will be held by appointment once the season starts. For more information visit rappahannock-choral-society.org; email thechoralsociety@gmail.com; or call 540/412-6152.

STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972 PLANS REUNION

The Stafford High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th Class reunion at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Fredericksburg Country Club. Visit the Facebook page “Stafford High School—Class of 1972” for a registration form and more information.

Class members are asked to spread the word to fellow classmates.

Those interested in attending should send a check immediately for $100 and make it out to Anthony Carmichael at 7936 Chancellor Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407.

EBENEZER CHURCH TO HOST 12TH ANNUAL GO FOR BO

Each fall, the Go For Bo 5K, 1-Mile Fun Run and Tot Dash brings our community together to support the community of Bo in Sierra Leone. The event benefits the lifesaving work of Helping Children Worldwide, a Virginia-based non-profit that provides education, healthcare and economic empowerment to children and families in one of the poorest nations in the world.

This year’s Go For Bo race will take off at a new time and location. Runners are invited to “Glow” for Bo in a sunset run at Stafford Regional Airport at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The airport complex will open at 5 p.m. with music, a food truck, and special activities for kids. Against the backdrop of the setting sun, the Tot Dash will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the 1-Mile Fun Run at 6:05 p.m. and the 5K at 6:30 p.m. Register at goforbo.org: $20 for the Tot Dash, $22 for the 1-Mile Fun Run, and $25 for the 5K.

CRAFTERS NEEDED

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show will be held Nov. 12, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., indoors at Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

All items must be handmade. Lunch will be available. For more information, call Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or email cowboy_john1@msn.com.

SALEM RURITAN RAFFLE TICKETS AVAILABLE

The Salem Ruritan Club in Culpeper County is selling tickets for its annual fundraiser raffle. Ten $200 prizes and one grand prize of $10,000 will be awarded.

Tickets are $100 each and available by calling 540/738-2604. Ticket sales are limited to 300. The raffle drawing will be held Sept. 5.

Proceeds from the raffle are used to fund the many community projects of the Salem Ruritan Club, including annual scholarships totaling more than $5,000 to graduates from Culpeper County, Eastern View and Rappahannock County high schools.

Ruritan is a civic service organization and through volunteer community service is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America. The Salem Ruritan Club gives thanks to the citizens and businesses that support this fundraiser.

STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL PLANS REUNION

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 25, noon to 4 p.m.

Register by Sept. 1 at $45 per person. Afterward, registration increases to $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527; or gordonclore@gmail.com.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend “Ghost” and “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

A day trip to MGM National Harbor Casino is Thursday. A day trip to CharlesTown is Sept. 22; come to the center to sign up. The International Tattoo is April 23,2023, and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, 2023.

The travel office, 408 Canal St., is open Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.