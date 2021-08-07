Community briefs

Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are also welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the less fortunate children and adults in our community.

Team entry fee is $150, and individual fee entry is $75. Golf carts and picnic buffet are included. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers.

Golfers must agree to adhere to all posted signs and restrictions in force at the country club at the time and date of the tournament. If unforeseen circumstances result in the cancellation or postponement of this event, all registration fees and cash donations will be refunded. The tournament may be rescheduled to a later date depending upon course availability.

For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 (home); 540/419-4229 (mobile); or osuttag1@verizon.net.

