Community briefs

CONTINUE LEARNING WITH ELDERSTUDY
The Mary Washington ElderStudy organization is preparing to kick off its fall schedule. After being confined to virtual sessions during the previous year, the group is moving forward with a return to the classroom, while also offering Zoom options. University of Mary Washington safety guidelines will be followed, but presently the group has been approved to resume normal operations.
If you have a desire to participate with a group of like-minded seniors who have a thirst for learning, join ElderStudy. More than 40 sessions are held each semester, covering a wide range of topics. In addition to classroom sessions, the group offers tours, social events and a book group for interested participants. For the nominal fee of $72 for the year, members participate in sessions such as “Experiences of a Psychological Sleuth,” “Understanding Money Laundering” and “The Richmond Bread Riot.”
Visit elderstudy.com for additional information and to enroll. For answers to your specific questions, email membership@elderstudy.com.
JOIN SCOUTING IN STAFFORD
Scouts BSA will host an Aquia District-wide Join Scouting Night on Aug. 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Parents can go to any Stafford County elementary school for a sign-up session to join Cub Scouts.
To join BSA, visit beascout.org to find a Scout unit near you. Cub Scouting serves families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade; Scouts BSA serves families with children ages 11-18. There are also BSA programs for families with older youths, ages 14 – 20, including Venturers, Explorers or Sea Scouts.
Scouts BSA in Aquia District serves families in Bowling Green, Dahlgren, Fredericksburg, Marine Corps Base Quantico, and Stafford, Caroline, King George and Spotsylvania counties. For more information, including how to donate, join or volunteer, contact Dara Campbell at Dara.Campbell@Scouting.org; or call 267/216-5194.
GRANT SUPPORTS ACCESSIBILITY PROJECT
The FAB Foundation has awarded a $1,500 grant in support of the 516 Project’s Build Access to Hope project.
Build Access to Hope improves bathroom accessibility for qualifying families in the local community. Accessibility updates include installation of low access showers and ADA toilets and widening doors. These improvements improve safety and make the home more comfortable.
“This year has been off to a great and busy start. So far this year we have been honored to renovate five bathrooms for accessibility. In addition to making repairs from leaks and other damage, we were able to install low access showers, ADA toilets and in several cases widen doors. These improvements not only improve safety for these families but also make the home more comfortable,” said James Roberson the 516 Project.
LOCAL CHORUSES SEEK NEW VOICES
The Blue Ridge Chorale, a community choral group in Culpeper, is open to residents in Culpeper and surrounding counties.
Rehearsals for its fall season will begin Aug. 30. Online registration begins Aug. 15 at brcsings.com. In-person registration will be Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church.
The Rappahannock Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its fall season on Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, diagonally opposite the Harrison Crossing Shopping Center. All CDC requirements will be in place.
Membership is open to singers from Spotsylvania County, Fredericksburg and all surrounding counties, and includes adults of any age as well as high school students.
Interested singers should plan to attend the first rehearsal and are invited to a reception prior to the rehearsal downstairs at the church. Simple auditions will be scheduled for the following week.
For information about RCS and the simple audition, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org. Click on “Sing with us” at the top of the page.
Interested singers, especially those unable to attend on Sept. 13, should contact the membership chairperson at lmaple@umw.edu; or call the RCS office at 540/412-6152.
The Spotsylvanians will begin rehearsals for its fall performances and Christmas concert Aug. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania.
Appropriate COVID protocols will be in place. For more information, email membership.spotsylvanians@gmail.com; or visit facebook.com/TheSpotsylvanians.
The Voices, a small, soprano-alto choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting new members. No audition is necessary. All voices are welcome, especially sopranos.
Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s; think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.
Rehearsals begin Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.
SWING FOR SIGHT WITH LIONS CLUB
The Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 26th annual “Swing for Sight—Afternoon Delight” charity golf tournament will be held at Fredericksburg Country Club on Sept. 10, with a shotgun start at 3 p.m.
This year’s event is a nine-hole, two player team (men, couples and women) golf tournament. Golfers are encouraged to register by Sept. 3 to assure their place in the tournament.
Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are also welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the less fortunate children and adults in our community.
Team entry fee is $150, and individual fee entry is $75. Golf carts and picnic buffet are included. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers.
Golfers must agree to adhere to all posted signs and restrictions in force at the country club at the time and date of the tournament. If unforeseen circumstances result in the cancellation or postponement of this event, all registration fees and cash donations will be refunded. The tournament may be rescheduled to a later date depending upon course availability.
For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 (home); 540/419-4229 (mobile); or osuttag1@verizon.net.
DESIGN ‘BRAS FOR THE CAUSE’
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its seventh annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October.
Winning bras will be posted by Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.
Registration forms are available at the mall information booth and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5. Enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount; change will not be available.
Participants may drop off bras, registration forms and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the mall information booth Sept. 1–10.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
CRAFTERS NEEDED
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. charity craft show will now be held on Oct. 3, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road.
Vendors interested in participating should contact Debbie Simpson at ncofcraftshow@gmail.com for further information.