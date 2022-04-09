Community briefs

HUMANE SOCIETY INTRODUCES PUPPY PARTIES

Make a birthday party or special event even better with a Puppy Party hosted in Old Dominion Humane Society’s community room. The event includes an hour of puppy playtime for guests during a two-hour event.

Party hosts are welcome to supply their own cake, drinks and refreshments, and they are invited to have pizza and other food delivered to the party space, but refreshments are not allowed during the one-hour puppy time.

Fur-bulous Paw-ty allows for party space for up to 40 guests total, tables and chairs, puppies for one hour and three volunteers to assist for $250 with a $100 non-refundable deposit.

Ulti-Mutt Paw-ty also includes an “adopt me” stuffed animal party favor craft for the expected number of guests (geared to children’s parties) and a Pup-arazzi Photo Station for $300 with a $150 non-refundable deposit.

Deposits are due when the party is booked, and the remainder is paid upon arrival to the event.

ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. For more information or to book a Puppy Party, email puppyparties@olddominionhumanesociety.org. For more information about dogs available for adoption and adoption applications, as well as upcoming events, volunteering, fostering and donating items, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.

GET FREE TREES AT FESTIVAL

Tree Fredericksburg, in partnership with Bartlett Tree Research, Friends of the Rappahannock and We Plant Trees, will give away 2,500 native seedling trees (2- to 4-feet tall) at the Earth Day Festival at Old Mill Park on April 23. The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until supplies are gone.

The trees are available to anyone living in the Fredericksburg region. The limit is three trees per household. Reservations will not be accepted prior to the event.

Fifteen varieties of trees will be available: red maple, dogwood, redbud, white oak, river birch, eastern red cedar, black gum, white pine, bald cypress, black cherry, sweetbay magnolia, serviceberry, witch hazel, persimmon and swamp white oak.

For detailed information regarding each tree species, visit treefredericksburg.org.

All recipients of trees must agree to plant, mulch and care for their tree as per Tree Fredericksburg standards. Tree Fredericksburg Tree Stewards will be on hand to show proper planting and mulching techniques.

CHORALE PARTICIPATES in GIVE LOCAL CAMPAIGN

The Blue Ridge Chorale will participate in the Give Local Piedmont campaign again this year. Consider supporting your local community choir. Information is on the Blue Ridge Chorale Fundraising Project page at brcsings.com/fundraising-projects.

The Blue Ridge Chorale’s spring concert is May 22 at 3:30 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church.

RUN LIKE A LION

The Dahlgren Lions Club will sponsor a 5K and 1-mile race on the historic Dahlgren Heritage Trail in King George County on May 21. The mile event is open to children in elementary through high school, and the 5K is open to adults, ages 18 to 70-plus.

Registration and other pertinent information may be found at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/RunLikeaLion5K.

Proceeds garnered from the race benefit persons in need of sight and hearing from the Dahlgren Lions Club.

SCHOOLS TO HOST KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION EVENT

Children who are 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2022, and who reside in the city of Fredericksburg, are eligible to attend kindergarten in Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

FCPS will host two kindergarten registration informational drive-through events: April 20 at Hugh Mercer Elementary School, 2100 Cowan Blvd., and April 21 at Lafayette Elementary School, 3 Learning Lane. Both events will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Please make plans to attend one of them.

Families are asked to remain in their vehicles as they drive through informational stations. Stations will include information for kindergarten registration, joining the PTA, participating in KinderCamp and other local resources for families. Translators will be available in Spanish, Dari, Farsi and Urdu.

For more information visit fxbgschools.us.

CRAFT FAIR VENDORS SOUGHT

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is seeking vendors for its annual spring craft show, to be held April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

For details, contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294 or fredfair123@gmail.com.

NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2022. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.

Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

The Wall of Honor Application is available on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, Clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Deadline for submission is May 15.

GROUP SEEKS NEW VOICES

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices. No audition is necessary.

Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at venues around the area with music from the ’40s through the ’80s; think poodle skirts, love beads and flip flops.

Rehearsals are held at Hillcrest Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.