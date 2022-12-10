Community briefs

Art sale to benefit Moss Free Clinic

Sammy T’s Restaurant, 801 Caroline St., is hosting an art exhibit and sale to benefit the Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic. Art donations for sale include oil paintings, acrylic, photography, prints and other media with all proceeds going to Moss Free Clinic. The sale runs through the end of January 2023.

Moss Free Clinic provides quality medical services to eligible individuals ages 18–64.

Lifelong Learning enrolling for winter term

Mary Washington ElderStudy is now accepting new registrations for the Winter/Spring semester at the half-year rate of $40. This includes access to more than 45 two-hour sessions and tours on a variety of academic topics. These are led mostly by college faculty and other community and member professionals. Classes are held on the Stafford campus of UMW or on Zoom, as indicated on the schedule.

ElderStudy has served the continuing education needs of Fredericksburg area seniors for nearly 30 years, attracting more than 275 retirement-aged members. The 2023 Winter/Spring schedule is now available at elderstudy.com. Questions may be emailed to membership@elderstudy.com.

Order a free chicken calendar

Got backyard chickens? Or know someone who does?

You can order a 2023 Defend the Flock calendar from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The calendars provide biosecurity tips and information on disease prevention. They also include full-color images of a variety of backyard birds.

The calendar serves to remind poultry owners 365 days a year that biosecurity is critical to defending their flocks.

To order the free calendars, go to mrp-woeis.secure.force.com/apex/WOEIS_PublicSite_Catalog. In the middle of the page, type “calendar” into the search bar. You will see Item #VS-21-004, 2023 Defend the Flock Calendars.

Individuals can order a maximum of five calendars.

Louisa County receives award for budget

The Government Finance Officers Association has once again bestowed its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award on the Louisa County Finance Department. Receiving this recognition for the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget is significant because it signifies the Louisa County Adopted Annual Fiscal Plan effectively serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

While Virginia state law requires that county governments pass and maintain a balanced budget every year, award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of governmental budgeting. The thorough documentation of county processes, goals and management needs make the document a resource for staff as well as the public.

The Louisa County Adopted Annual Fiscal Plan for Fiscal Year 2023 is available at louisacounty.com under Plans & Reports in the Government section.

3D design challenge celebrates veterans

The “We (Heart) Veterans Pin Design” challenge invites fourth- through 12th-grade students to put their 3D design skills to the test to show their appreciation for U.S. veterans.

The challenge will be judged in two grade categories: fourth- through eighth-grades and ninth- through 12th-grades. To enter, students will create a digital 3D model of a wearable pin that celebrates their unique appreciation for our veterans. The challenge is free to enter, and the landing page features no-cost resources and tools for students and teachers alike.

Ten finalists will be selected from each grade category, and their designs will be 3D printed and distributed to the veterans who visit the National Veterans Memorial Museum. Finalists will also each receive five prints of their design and a $100 gift card toward a professional 3D print.

Two grand prize winners will win a trip for two to Columbus, Ohio, to attend a special event at the museum and a 3D printer donated to the school, library or organization of their choice.

Learn more and register for the challenge at futureengineers.org/weheartveterans.

Register for Innovation Challenge @ Dahlgren

The 2023 High School Innovation Challenge @ Dahlgren will be held March 31–April 1, 2023, at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus.

Seventeen teams from public, private and governor’s schools from Richmond to Stafford County and throughout the Northern Neck have already registered. The challenge will only accept 25 teams. The deadline to sign up to participate in the competition, Operation Special Technical Object Recovery Mission (STORM), is Jan. 6, 2023.

NSWCDD, UMW, MITRE Corporation and the Fredericksburg Regional Military Affairs Council are teaming up for the challenge. The prize purse is $5,000 which will be split among first, second and third place winners.

To sign up for the challenge or for more information, contact NSWCDD Director of Academic Engagement Michael Clark at 540/653-9154 or michael.p.clark95.civ@us.navy.mil.

Fashion show to benefit childhood cancer

Forever Moriah Foundation will host its inaugural “Runway To Hope” charity fashion show to benefit childhood cancer on Dec. 18, 2 p.m., at Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

The highlight of the evening will be a Christmas-themed fashion show featuring children who are currently battling or have overcome pediatric cancer as well as bereaved siblings walking in honor of their loved ones.

In addition to the runway event, Forever Moriah Foundation will collect toys on-site for its annual toy drive. Toys collected will benefit childhood cancer fighters spending their holidays inpatient at local children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses.

For more information visit forevermoriahfoundation.org or runwaytohope.co.

Foster a dog during the holidays

Old Dominion Humane Society’s “Home for the Holidays” program pairs individuals with rescue dogs to provide them the warmth of a family and a loving home for a short-term stay. Fosters will have the opportunity to care for the dogs from Saturday through Jan. 4.

The program offers a unique chance for people wanting to adopt a dog to find out if it’s a good match for them.

Check out the available dogs at ODHS on the website, find a favorite rescue dog to foster, and fill out an application at olddominionhumanesociety.org/foster-information. ODHS will provide food, collars, leashes, toys and crates for all foster dogs, and the fosters are asked only to provide love and attention to these four-legged friends.

For the Christmas holiday, fosters can visit the facility between noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday to find a dog to foster.

ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” on Jan. 25, 2023, at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

Richmond Tacky Lights Tour is Thursday, 3–8 p.m.; the International Tattoo is April 23, 2023; and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, 2023.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.