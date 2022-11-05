Community briefs

Docents needed

The Dahlgren Heritage Museum plans to hire additional docents to staff the museum’s expanded schedule in 2023.

New docents will attend training sessions on the museum’s programs and exhibits. No experience with the base or the museum is necessary. Most docents will be scheduled for one or two six-hour periods per week. This is a paid position.

Resumes and questions can be sent to the museum by email at dahlgrenmuseuminfo@gmail.com, or mailed to Dahlgren Heritage Museum, Box 816, Dahlgren, VA 22448. For more information, call 540/846-3382.

Schedule performance at museum

The National Museum of the Marine Corps hosts a variety of performances annually and invites bands of any size, choral groups, choirs and solo performers to showcase their talents in one of Virginia’s top destinations.

There is no charge to the group or the audience, regardless of size, and the historic backdrop of the museum is a great bonus.

Dates are available in November and December, but performers should act quickly. Contact Scott Yost at scott.yost@usmcu.edu to schedule a performance.

Fundraiser will update school playground

Lee Hill Elementary School PTO in Spotsylvania County is the beneficiary of the Macie Grace Foundation’s third Macie’s Matching Fundraiser. The PTO is raising funds to make improvements to the school’s playground, including adding a new set of swings.

The fundraiser will run through Nov. 16 and has a goal of $4,500. Every dollar donated to the foundation, up to $4,500, will be matched with an overall goal of $9,000 being donated to Lee Hill Elementary School’s PTO. The project’s estimated finish date is 2023.

The Macie’s Matching Fundraiser program was started by the Macie Grace Foundation in 2020 as a way to help communities update and establish safe and accessible playgrounds around the country. Donations may be made at tinyurl.com/23ktfsc5 or maciegrace.org.

Ruritan Club to raffle beef

Sumerduck Ruritan Club is raffling a half side of Black Angus beef to raise funds for its community service programs. Tickets are $30 each. Two hundred fifty tickets were printed.

The drawing will be held Nov. 28; the winner need not be present. For more information or to purchase a ticket, call Ed at 540/226-8182.

Run to benefit Some Gave All Foundation

King George High School DECA Chapter will hold its annual Veterans Day 5K & 1-mile Fun Run on Friday at King George High School Stadium. Registration is open to all ages.

The 5K is $20. On-site registration and check-in begin at 8:30 a.m. with run start at 9:15am. The 1-mile Fun Run is $10. Check-in and on-site registration at 8-8:45 a.m. with run start at 9 a.m.

Register or donate online at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5Kand1milerun. Donations will also be collected at the registration table at the stadium.

Checks should be made out to “King George High School” with “KG DECA 5K” in the memo. Cash in correct change will also be accepted. Donations of bottled water or snacks are appreciated.

Proceeds benefit the Some Gave All Foundation. Email kgdeca@gmail.com; or call Dee Strauss at 540/775-3535 ext 1225; or visit kgdeca.org for more information.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 and “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” on Jan. 25, 2023, at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A day trip to MGM National Harbor is Nov. 15; the Richmond Tacky Lights Tour is Dec. 15, 3–8 p.m.; the International Tattoo is April 23, 2023; and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, 2023.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. Closed Veterans Day and Thanksgiving week. The phone number is 540/371-2429.