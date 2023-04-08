Free trees at Earth Day giveaway

Tree Fredericksburg, in partnership with Friends of the Rappahannock and We Plant Trees, will give away 3,000 native seedling trees and shrubs at the Earth Day Festival on April 22 at Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The trees are available for anyone living in the Fredericksburg region. The limit is six trees per household. The free giveaway begins at 11 a.m. at the Tree Fredericksburg booth at Old Mill Park and continues until supplies are gone. Reservations will not be accepted prior to the event.

Nine native trees and two native shrubs will be available: white oak, river birch, black cherry, red maple, persimmon, flowering dogwood, flowering crabapple, willow oak, Allegheny chinkapin, silky dogwood and elderberry. For more detailed information regarding each tree species visit treefredericksburg.org.

Recipients of trees must agree to plant, mulch and care for their tree to Tree Fredericksburg standards. Tree Stewards will be on hand to show proper planting and mulching techniques.

Historic Garden Week tickets available

“King George Unveiled: History, Horticulture and Homes” will celebrate the 90th anniversary of Historic Garden Week in Virginia. Tickets, $40 plus a processing fee, are available at vagardenweek.org.

The tour will feature four beautiful King George County properties and tours of Cedell Brooks Jr. Park native plant demonstration garden, led by Extension Master Gardeners. The park will host a tulip picking garden sponsored by Bloomia with 10,000 tulips, and visitors will have the opportunity to pick bunches of tulips to take home. Visitors will also find plant sales by James Madison Garden Club and King George Garden Club, demonstrations by Gateway Beekeepers, Central Rappahannock Extension Master Gardeners, floral demonstrations by The Rappahannock Valley Garden Club, food trucks and more at the park.

Bartlett Tree Experts will be on-site in Berry Plains Landing, sharing information and giving away tree seedlings

The King George tour is April 18, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Nurseries collect for Alzheimer’s Association

In honor of founder “Farmer” Bill Meadows, Meadows Farms Nurseries & Landscaping will collect donations for the Alzheimer’s Association through June 21, with a minimum contribution of $25,000.

Over the last seven years, the company has raised $199,909 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

C. Beach museum opens Saturday

The Colonial Beach Historical Society will open its museum for the 2023 season on Saturday. The hours will be Saturday and Sunday, 1–4 p.m.

On opening day, a Jelly Bean Contest with a $50 prize will begin. Visit and make your best guess (one per person) of the number of jelly beans in the jar through May 31.

To keep the museum open, the historical society depends on members to support the cost of operation. Join by mailing your check to: The Colonial Beach Historical Society, Box 215, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. $15 for individual, $25 for family, $30 for business or $50for donor memberships. Membership entitles you to a 10% discount on items in the gift shop.

Volunteer for Park Day

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park and Friends of the Wilderness Battlefield will host a Park Day volunteer event on Saturday, dedicated to cleaning and repairing park resources.

Volunteers should meet at Ellwood Manor, 36380 Constitution Highway, Locust Grove, by 9 a.m. Park Day volunteers will help with one of two projects: trash collection along the Chancellorsville Battlefield tour stops or helping correct and paint bollards and picnic tables at a picnic area on the Wilderness Battlefield. Typically, projects wrap up around noon.

Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes, long pants and long sleeve shirts. All volunteers will be given proper training and equipment; no personal equipment from home is needed.

Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up ahead of time; a link is available at nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

Share your story for Vietnam War exhibition

March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, marked the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of the last American troops from South Vietnam. As Americans prepare to commemorate the service and sacrifices of its Vietnam War veterans, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture is calling on Virginians with personal connections to the war to share their stories for a new exhibition, Virginia and the Vietnam War.

The VMHC is seeking individuals to interview for inclusion in the exhibition and welcomes any Virginian who experienced the war—veterans, pro- and anti-war activists, Vietnamese American refugees, military family members and members of the public—to participate. The recorded interviews and transcriptions will be added to the VMHC’s oral history collection which is available to students, scholars and the general public.

Virginia and the Vietnam War will be a limited-time exhibition, open Nov. 23, 2024–April 27, 2025, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the choices, perspectives and experiences of Virginians during the Vietnam War era. The exhibition will explore the long-term impacts of the war on Virginia’s people, politics and culture and facilitate a greater understanding of this tumultuous time in American history.

Learn more and fill out the participant form at virginiahistory.org/exhibitions/virginia-and-vietnam-war.

2ID to mark centennial reunion

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time.

For information about the association and its 100th annual reunion in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from Sept. 20 to 24, visit 2ida.org/product/reunion/10; email 2ida.pao@charter.net; or call Mike Davino at 919/356-5692.

Plans underway for USS Intrepid celebration

August 16 will mark the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Intrepid (CVS-11), the World War II-era Essex class aircraft carrier that is now the centerpiece of the Intrepid Museum in New York City. To mark the occasion, the Intrepid Museum is putting out a coast-to-coast “all call” for Intrepid former crew members, to be reunited in a special 80th Commissioning Anniversary Celebration on board their ship.

The museum is also seeking and accepting donations of personal artifacts and memorabilia from former crew members and their families. Each item added to the collection helps the museum perpetuate, honor, express and interpret Intrepid’s stories of service, and to fulfill its mission to honor, educate and inspire millions of people each year.

To learn more about this commemoration and for registration information, former crew members and their family members can visit intrepidmuseum.org/80 or email fcm@intrepidmuseum.org.

Paint and sip at virtual fundraiser

National Council of Negro Women Stafford–Fredericksburg will host its next Girls’ Night In Paint n Sip event on April 28 at 7 p.m.

Spend a fun virtual evening with family and friends while supporting the group’s community programs. There will be prizes, and each participant will create a beautiful painting that is uniquely theirs.

Kits include all supplies and a chance to win a door prize. Select from two projects.

More information and a link to order tickets may be found at ncnwsfs.org/paint-n-sip. Purchase tickets no later than Saturday to allow time for delivery.

Crafters needed

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds is accepting applications for its annual spring craft show. The show will be held April 29 at the fairgrounds. Contact Myrna Heflin for more information or to reserve a space at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com.