Community briefs

LEGION AUXILIARY HONORS CENTENARIAN
On Aug. 21, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290 and the American Legion Family honored Viola Stevens.
Stevens turned 100 years old and has been a member of the Auxiliary since 1956. It was a joyous occasion to celebrate her birthday with family and friends.
VOLUNTEER WITH TAX PROGRAM
Rappahannock United Way is looking for volunteers to help with its tax preparation program.
Greeters are responsible for welcoming tax payers, verifying they have proper documentation, and that they meet the criteria for the Tax Program.
Tax Preparers conduct client interviews, help clients complete accurate tax returns and distribute client surveys. Preparers must be comfortable speaking with people, reviewing tax documents for information and using a computer based tax software to help clients complete tax returns.
To volunteer as a greeter or tax preparer, register at ruw.givepulse.com/event/253226-Interested-Tax-Volunteers.
SENIOR CENTER HOURS
The Fredericksburg Senior Center, 401 Canal St., will be open during November on Tuesdays, Nov. 9, 16, and 30, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The senior center will be closed during the month of December.
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens group will see a matinee of “Meet Me in St. Louis” on Wednesday, Dec. 15. For more information or to join them, call Betty at 540/786-2650.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
FOP 15 Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge at 3700 Fallwood Lane, Fredericksburg, in the Troon subdivision off Mine Road.
Indoor spaces are $35, including an 8-foot table, outside space is $20 without a table. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. For sign-up information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.