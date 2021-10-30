Community briefs

LEGION AUXILIARY HONORS CENTENARIAN

On Aug. 21, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290 and the American Legion Family honored Viola Stevens.

Stevens turned 100 years old and has been a member of the Auxiliary since 1956. It was a joyous occasion to celebrate her birthday with family and friends.

VOLUNTEER WITH TAX PROGRAM

Rappahannock United Way is looking for volunteers to help with its tax preparation program.

Greeters are responsible for welcoming tax payers, verifying they have proper documentation, and that they meet the criteria for the Tax Program.

Tax Preparers conduct client interviews, help clients complete accurate tax returns and distribute client surveys. Preparers must be comfortable speaking with people, reviewing tax documents for information and using a computer based tax software to help clients complete tax returns.

To volunteer as a greeter or tax preparer, register at ruw.givepulse.com/event/253226-Interested-Tax-Volunteers.

SENIOR CENTER HOURS

The Fredericksburg Senior Center, 401 Canal St., will be open during November on Tuesdays, Nov. 9, 16, and 30, from 10 a.m. to noon.