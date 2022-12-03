Community briefs

Fashion show to benefit childhood cancer research

Forever Moriah Foundation will host its inaugural “Runway To Hope” charity fashion show to benefit childhood cancer on Dec. 18, 2 p.m., at Spotsylvania Towne Centre.

The highlight of the evening will be a Christmas-themed fashion show featuring children who are currently battling or have overcome pediatric cancer as well as bereaved siblings walking in honor of their loved ones.

In addition to the runway event, Forever Moriah Foundation will collect toys on-site for its annual toy drive. Toys collected will benefit childhood cancer fighters spending their holidays inpatient at local children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses.

For more information visit forevermoriahfoundation.org or runwaytohope.co.

Stars celebrate loved ones in StaffordStafford Hospital Auxiliary’s Stars of Love is a heartfelt opportunity to honor and celebrate a friend or loved one, a new baby, children/grandchildren, parents/grandparents, or someone who has passed away.

With a minimum donation of $10, a silver star bearing the name of the honoree will be placed on the Stafford Hospital’s holiday tree or can be picked up to display at your home. Your Stars of Love ornament will be ready within one week.

All donations will be recognized in the Book of Honor on display in the lobby of Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., and will benefit Stafford Hospital Best Place to Work Council.

For more information, including the order form, visit starsoflove.mwhc.com. Complete the order form and return with payment to the Stafford Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop or call 540/741-9145 to pay with a credit card.

Help ministry feed homeless students

U4C Victory Ministries Inc. is collecting donations to feed homeless students during their Christmas break from school.

A list of nonperishable food items and personal hygiene items being collected is available at u4cvictory.org. Monetary donations may be made at the website or on CashApp: $U4CVictoryMinistries.

Donations may be dropped off at Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, Wednesday, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Volunteers will also be needed to help sort items and load vehicles on Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Betty Banks at 540/300-1876 or u4cvictory@gmail.com.

Register for Tree Steward classes

The Tree Fredericksburg Tree Steward Program is a 10-week class based on the Trees Virginia Tree Steward Manual found at treesvirginia.org.

The class will be held Tuesdays beginning Jan. 10, 2023, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St. Attendance at every class is mandatory for Tree Steward certification. Maximum attendance is 20, and minimum is 10 in order to hold the class. Priority will be given to residents of 22401. A short interview with each applicant is required to gauge their commitment to the program.

In addition to the 10 classes of course work, students are required to complete two pruning sessions (tentative dates are March 18 and 25) of three hours each and a tree ID class of two hours to be scheduled in early May. Participants are required to have a professional hand pruner (Felco is preferred) and a hand saw for pruner training.

Tree Fredericksburg Tree Stewards are required to donate 20 volunteer hours every year in order to continue qualifying for Tree Steward designation. These hours include classwork, meetings, volunteer activities, education and outreach activities. This is a class for those who want to serve our community. Registration closes on Jan. 2, 2023.

More information and registration is available at eventbrite.com/e/tree-steward-certification-training-tickets-390601598897.

NCNW to host virtual bingo

The Stafford Fredericksburg Section of the National Council of Negro Women will host Virtual Purse Bingo on Friday at 7 p.m.

More information and a link to purchase tickets may be found at ncnwsfs.org under the events tab.

Tickets can be picked up or shipped. Participants residing in the Stafford County/Fredericksburg area will be able to pick them up in person. All other participants will have bingo cards and raffle tickets shipped via USPS at least one week prior to the event.

This fundraiser will help the Stafford Fredericksburg Section of the National Council of Negro Women fund their endeavors to serve the community at large. No refunds will be provided, and all donations will be used to serve the NCNW’s mission. NCNW is a nonprofit organization; a receipt for the purchase will be provided.

Dance Matrix issues call for artists

Dance Matrix & Company will accept applications from Monday until Jan. 6, 2023, for “Second Chances,” a performing arts fundraiser for Fredericksburg SPCA. The performance will be Feb. 11, 2023, at the Fredericksburg branch library theater.

DMC hopes many different performing arts genres will participate: dancers, actors, musicians, singers and more. DMC will open applications to a small group of student artists, ages 10–17, through its Emerging Artist Program. Interested students should apply through their home studios or teachers.

All application information and forms can be found at dancematrixcompany.com.

Tour to highlight College Heights neighborhood

Historic Fredericksburg Foundation will host the 52nd annual Fredericksburg Candlelight Tour, Dec. 9–11, in the historic College Heights neighborhood.

Guests will purchase a Home Tour ticket that allows them access during a designated tour time block. The event includes a free self-guided outdoor walking tour, highlighting sites of interest around the neighborhood.

More details and tickets are available at hffi.org/holiday-candlelight-tour.

The Candlelight Tour is HFFI’s biggest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds go toward supporting its mission of advocacy and education. For more information on volunteer or sponsorship opportunities contact HFFI at membership@hffi.org or 540/371-4504.