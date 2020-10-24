Community briefs

REGISTER FOR HOLIDAY HELP

SERVE is now registering Stafford County residents for its holiday food boxes.

Thanksgiving boxes are complete dinners and include a turkey. Christmas will be the same, with the addition of a $25 gift card for each child up to age 18 and still in high school.

Registration is in person at SERVE, located at 15 Upton Lane, Stafford, during regular hours: Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. SERVE is closed on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all federal holidays.

APPLY FOR CO-OP SCHOLARSHIP

Electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware are preparing to accept applications for their scholarship from high school seniors who intend to pursue higher education studies.

The open date for applications is Nov. 1, and the application deadline is Feb. 19, 2021. The online application and additional information is posted at vmdaec.com/scholarship.

Any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2021, and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative, is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school.