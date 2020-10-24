Community briefs

REGISTER FOR HOLIDAY HELP
SERVE is now registering Stafford County residents for its holiday food boxes.
Thanksgiving boxes are complete dinners and include a turkey. Christmas will be the same, with the addition of a $25 gift card for each child up to age 18 and still in high school.
Registration is in person at SERVE, located at 15 Upton Lane, Stafford, during regular hours: Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. SERVE is closed on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all federal holidays.
APPLY FOR CO-OP SCHOLARSHIP
Electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware are preparing to accept applications for their scholarship from high school seniors who intend to pursue higher education studies.
The open date for applications is Nov. 1, and the application deadline is Feb. 19, 2021. The online application and additional information is posted at vmdaec.com/scholarship.
Any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2021, and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative, is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a two- or four-year college or trade school.
Questions about donations and the application process should be directed to scholarship@vmdaec.com.
DONATE COATS, WARM GEAR
Covered with Love is collecting donations of coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens and scarves for all ages. Items will be distributed at Thurman Brisben Center and Hope House.
Items may be dropped off at 990 Bragg Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call or text Sarah Hurst with Coldwell Banker Elite at 540/305-7244 for additional information or drop-off locations.
TRUNK OR TREAT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS
The Land of Promise Church will host a drive-thru Trunk or Treat on Saturday, 5–8 p.m., rain or shine. The church is located at 5924 Smith Station Road in Spotsylvania County.
Those attending the event will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking area to each car to collect treats for the children. There will be drawings to win gift cards and gift baskets.
Navy Federal Credit Union, Germanna Community College and a host of community organizations, as well as church members, are donating treats for the event.
Organizers invite volunteers (civic organizations, sororities, fraternities, etc.) who would like to participate with treat-filled trunks. The goal is to have 100 cars with treats for the children. There will be a prize for the best decorated trunk.
Volunteers are asked to arrive for the event no later than 3:30 p.m. To volunteer, contact The Land of Promise Church at admin@landofpromise.org or call 540/891-1347.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
