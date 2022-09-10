Community briefs

GROUPS TO HOST EVENT FOR VETERANS

Orange County American Legion Post 156 and Veterans of Foreign Wars James Madison Post 2217 will host “Thanks to our Veterans: Let’s Talk” in conjunction with Horse & Soul Counseling at Unionville Brewing Company, 24333 Narrow Gauge Road, Unionville, on Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is designed as a way for the VFW, American Legion and other veteran service organizations to reach out to all veterans to help support and advise them on issues that are important to them, such as VA benefits, counseling and many other issues of interest to veterans.

Keynote speaker is Michael Wade. For more information, email hayesfam3@gmail.com or jtmorey65@yahoo.com.

CHAPTER SEEKING BIKERS, VENDORS

Spotsylvania American Legion Riders Chapter 320 will host its second annual motorcycle show, sponsored by Old Dominion Harley-Davidson, on Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enter your bike into the contest for $20.

Vendor spaces are $20. Donations of raffle items and sponsorships are also being sought.

All proceeds from the show will benefit local veterans, service members and their families.

To enter your bike or for more information, contact Gill Boggs or Hope Boggs at 540/388-4916.

MUSEUM TO LAUNCH HOMESCHOOL SERIES

The Fredericksburg Area Museum is preparing to launch Homeschool Investigators, a new program designed especially for homeschool students and educators. Homeschool Investigators focuses on hands-on learning through teamwork and problem-solving STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities. FAM’s homeschool programs are designed for children ages 5 to 14 with a range of learning abilities and styles.

The first program is Bridging the Past on Oct. 19. Participants explore FAM’s galleries to discover the history and science behind Fredericksburg’s bridges. Families become architects and engineers as they design and test their own bridges. Families may sign up for the 10 to 11:30 a.m. or the 1 to 2:30 p.m. session.

FAM welcomes all children accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Program tickets are $5 for FAM members and $8 for non-members. All attendees over the age of 3 must purchase a ticket. Tickets are available at fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site.

For more information, email tcramer@famva.org or visit famva.org.

ENTER TO WIN FREE HYDROPONICS SYSTEM

Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom is hosting a 2022 Back-to-School Giveaway, awarding three teachers with a HYVE® LF-ONE hydroponic system, valued at $850, for their classrooms.

All Virginia school educators are eligible to participate in the giveaway.

To enter, complete an online form at bit.ly/3e1hITw. The entry deadline is Sept. 30, and winners will be selected Oct. 3.

Hydroponics is a popular method of growing produce using water, a nutrient solution and LED grow lights. Ideal for small spaces, the systems are an efficient way to grow produce without much maintenance and upkeep like a traditional garden.

The systems can be used year-round and are appropriate for a range of grade levels and a variety of classes.

The giveaway also will include related curriculum and lesson plans for the winning educators, bringing the total value of each giveaway to approximately $1,000.

For more information, visit AgInTheClass.org.

CRAFTERS NEEDED

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show will be held Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., indoors at Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road, Stafford.

All items must be handmade. Lunch will be available. For more information, call Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or email cowboy_john1@msn.com.

K.G. FALL FESTIVAL SET TO RETURN

The 63rd annual King George Fall Festival is set for Oct. 8. This year’s theme is “Peace & Liberty for All.” This family event will feature live music, free rides and games for the kids, a parade, a car show, 5K/1-mile race and more.

The Fall Festival Committee is looking for crafters, vendors and food trucks to participate in the event. To be part of the festival in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for more information and participation forms. Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with any questions. To place an ad in the festival program, contact Denise Alger at kgdenise89@gmail.com.

FBI OFFERS SAFE CYBER CHALLENGE

The FBI has developed a free, fun, bilingual, educational cyber challenge for students in grades 3 through 8 to assist in the recognition of online dangers and appropriate responses to these threats to their safety.

Curriculums include grade-specific material, scavenger hunts, games and quizzes to encourage engagement, discussion and preparedness.

During the 2021–22 academic year, more than 1.5 million students and 18,622 schools across the country utilized this program, including 515 schools and more than 35,000 students in the commonwealth.

The FBI’s Safe Online Surfing Internet Challenge will reopen for the 2022–23 school year. To participate, a teacher or administrator of students must register their school at sos.fbi.gov/en.

The FBI-SOS is sponsored by and managed by the FBI. The program is open to public and private schools nationwide and requires no downloads or installation.

For questions about the FBI-SOS or any other FBI Richmond community outreach program, email RH_Outreach@FBI.gov.

Report cyber crimes against children to local law enforcement, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov, the FBI at tips.fbi.gov, or to FBI Richmond at 804/261-1044.

ENTER INNOVATION CHALLENGE

Farmers or rural entrepreneurs who want to showcase ideas or products that could benefit Virginia agriculture and forestry have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15 to enter the 2022 Agricultural and Forestry Innovation Challenge.

Competitors can win up to $30,000 to use for implementing their business ideas or new enterprises.

The challenge, nicknamed the Bull Pen, is sponsored by the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability.

Applications can be found at vafairs.com/bullpen. To enter, applicants must complete and email their competition package to bullpen@vafairs.com. A complete package must include an application form, a video pitch, photos of applicants’ business and a completed IRS Form W-9.

CHORUSES SEEK NEW MEMBERS

The Voices, a small choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting treble voices; no audition is necessary. Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices performs at various venues around the area with music from the 40s through the 80s, doo wop to current hits and seasonal favorites. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.

RCS is seeking singers for its fall 2022 season. Singers are needed for all parts; high school and up are welcome to audition. Rehearsals start Monday at 7 p.m. at Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road. Members will meet downstairs at 6:15 p.m. to pick up music folders. On Sept. 19, RCS will host an open house for anyone interested in auditioning and singing with them. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and rehearsal begins at 7 p.m. Auditions will be scheduled for a later time. For more information concerning RCS and the audition process, email thechoralsociety@gmail.com; or call 540/412-6152.

The Spotsylvanians Chorus is celebrating its 20th anniversary season. Events this fall include World Singing Day on Oct. 15 and Christmas concerts in early December. Rehearsals are Monday nights, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. More information is available at spotsylvanianschorus.org.

The Blue Ridge Chorale has begun its new season. Interested singers are welcome to join practices on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper. Register for the fall singing season until Monday at brcsings.com/registration; or register in person.