Community briefs

WOMEN TO MARK CENTENNIAL OF RIGHT TO VOTE
On Wednesday, Aug. 26, the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. in front of City Hall.
Club members will be dressed in suffragette outfits to pay tribute to those women who fought, suffered and persevered in their historic accomplishment.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw will read a proclamation to honor this historic day and rejoice in their gift of giving all women the right to vote.
WATER TESTING AVAILABLE
Does your water come from a well, spring or cistern? Residents with a private water supply can have their water tested to learn more about the quality of their water and how to care for their water system. Water will be tested for iron, manganese, sulfate, sodium, copper, nitrate, arsenic, fluoride, lead, pH, hardness, total dissolved solids, Coliform bacteria and E. coli bacteria.
Fredericksburg and Stafford County residents can pick up water sample kits outside the main Rowser Building entrance on Monday, from 7 to 9 a.m. Water sample drop off is at the Rowser Building upper parking lot on Wednesday, from 7 to 9 a.m. For more information call Mikel Ann Manchester at 540/658-8000; or email mamanchester@vt.edu or sflippo@vt.edu.
Spotsylvania County residents can pick up water sample kits at the Marshall Center on Monday, from 9 a.m. to noon or 3 to 6 p.m. Water sample drop off is at the Marshall Center on Wednesday, 7 to 9 a.m. For more information call 540/507-7573.
Registration is required. The $60 fee may be paid by check, exact cash or money order only.
Water testing is sponsored by Virginia Cooperative Extension.
CHORALE TO HOST OPEN HOUSE
Blue Ridge Chorale will host its open house at Culpeper Baptist Church (courtyard), 318 S. West St., Culpeper, on Aug. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. See what the chorale is all about and register for the winter season. Masks and social distancing are required.
Rehearsals for the winter season are on Monday evenings at Culpeper Baptist Church (sanctuary), beginning Aug. 31.
Safety guidelines for the upcoming season and registration are available online at brcsings.com. Call 540/219-8837 with any questions.
PRESCHOOL TO MARK 50th
ANNIVERSARY
Mrs. Young’s Corner Pre-School will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m., on the school grounds in Unionville.
All past and present students and staff are invited to attend. Bring your own chair. RSVP by Sept. 15 by calling 540/854-5240 or 540/710-4339.
DESIGN ‘BRAS FOR THE CAUSE’
The Chancellor Lions Club Charities will sponsor its sixth annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre for the months of September and October. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Winning bras will be posted by Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The bras will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.
Registration forms are available at the information booth in the mall, Five Below Store in Central Park and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5. You may enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount as no change will be available.
Participants will be able to drop off the bras and fees at the Lions table at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the information booth in the mall from Sept. 1–11.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.