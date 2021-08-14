Community briefs

EGG CONTEST WINNERS ADVANCE TO STATE FAIR
In conjunction with the National Egg Council, the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair sponsored the contest “My Mom’s Best Recipe” on Aug. 7. Contestants were to make one of their mom’s recipes that included four eggs.
The first-place winner was Colleen Kleveno, and second place went to Rebecca Jett. The winners will compete at the state fair in September.
LOCAL CHORUSES SEEK NEW MEMBERS
The Blue Ridge Chorale, a community choral group in Culpeper, is open to residents in Culpeper and surrounding counties.
Rehearsals for its fall season will begin Aug. 30. Online registration begins Aug. 15 at brcsings.com. In-person registration will be Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church.
The Rappahannock Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its fall season on Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at the Zoan Baptist Church, 5888 Plank Road, diagonally opposite the Harrison Crossing Shopping Center. All CDC requirements will be in place.
Membership is open to singers from Spotsylvania County, Fredericksburg and all surrounding counties, and includes adults of any age as well as high school students.
Interested singers should plan to attend the first rehearsal and are invited to a reception prior to the rehearsal downstairs at the church. Simple auditions will be scheduled for the following week.
For information about RCS and the audition, visit rappahannock-choral-society.org. Click on “Sing with us” at the top of the page.
Interested singers, especially those unable to attend on Sept. 13, should contact the membership chairperson at lmaple@umw.edu; or call the RCS office at 540/412-6152.
The Voices, a small, soprano–alto choral group directed by Mandy Carr, is recruiting new members. No audition is necessary. All voices are welcome, especially sopranos.
Rehearsals occur twice a month on Tuesday evenings and include techniques on stage presence as well as skills in vocal training. The Voices perform at various venues around the area with music from the ’40s through the ’80s; think poodle skirts, love beads and flip-flops.
Rehearsals are held at Hillcrest Methodist Church. Contact Denise Luck at thevoicesinfo@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS ELECTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS
Big Brothers Big Sisters has announced the election of 2021–22 officers of the board of directors.
Debra Levy of Key Media & Research will serve as president. Other officers include first vice president Michael Gillies of ReMax Real Estate Connections—The Gillies Team; second vice president Natasha Holloway of NSWC/NUWC; treasurer Daniel Pierson of Mary Washington Healthcare; and secretary Angel Woodcock of YHB.
Also joining the board are Debra Harber, UMW retired, and Paige Honaker of the Fredericksburg Nationals.
Other members of the board include Orlando Ashworth, Landon C. Davis III, Margo Frazier, Heather Hagerman, Sabrina Johnson, Clint Manning and Fred Wheeler.
CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC PLANNED FOR SEPTEMBER
Fredericksburg’s Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will host its eighth annual Shamrock Charity Golf Classic at the Lake of the Woods Golf Club on Sept. 13. It’ll be a lucky day starting with coffee and doughnuts and following play, a prime rib buffet lunch. The tournament will be captain’s choice format with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for best teams.
Mulligans and red tees will be available along with numerous raffle prizes. The cost to play is $85 per player or $320 for a registered foursome. As in the past, proceeds from this tournament are donated to local charities. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
To register, contact Dave McLaughlin at dave.mcl@verizon.net or 703/915-3735.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE
Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club is offering free beginner’s square dance drop-in sessions. Come to one or both sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required. The free drop-in dances will be held Aug. 27 and Sept. 10, 7:30–9:30 p.m., at the LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Thirteen weekly lessons with instructor Gene Chamberlain begin on Sept. 20 and continue on Mondays, 7–9 p.m., in the lower level of the Lake of the Woods Club House, 205 Lakeview Parkway. The cost for the lessons is $75.
For more information and directions, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text/call Dick at 703/298-6254.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. charity craft show will now be held on Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road.
Vendors interested in participating should contact Debbie Simpson at ncofcraftshow@gmail.com for further information.
Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Support Team and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a vendor show in front of the fire department on Oct. 23 as part of the community’s fall festival. The Support Group and Ladies’ Auxiliary will also sell baked goods, hot dogs and other refreshments.
Vendors pay $25 for a table and can keep all profits from sales of their crafts. For more information, contact Samantha Straughan at 540/907-5144 or Amanda Sauliner at 804/761-6653. This is a rain or shine event. Deadline to get a table is Oct. 16.