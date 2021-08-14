Community briefs

Also joining the board are Debra Harber, UMW retired, and Paige Honaker of the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Other members of the board include Orlando Ashworth, Landon C. Davis III, Margo Frazier, Heather Hagerman, Sabrina Johnson, Clint Manning and Fred Wheeler.

CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC PLANNED FOR SEPTEMBER

Fredericksburg’s Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will host its eighth annual Shamrock Charity Golf Classic at the Lake of the Woods Golf Club on Sept. 13. It’ll be a lucky day starting with coffee and doughnuts and following play, a prime rib buffet lunch. The tournament will be captain’s choice format with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for best teams.

Mulligans and red tees will be available along with numerous raffle prizes. The cost to play is $85 per player or $320 for a registered foursome. As in the past, proceeds from this tournament are donated to local charities. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

To register, contact Dave McLaughlin at dave.mcl@verizon.net or 703/915-3735.

LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE