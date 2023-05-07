DMC issues call for artists

Dance Matrix & Company is producing a performing arts festival for the Fredericksburg community featuring local adult performing artists.

Artists ages 18 and up may apply to perform or teach workshops to the community. Stipends are paid to all participating artists. The festival is set for July 14–15, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day. Deadline to apply is June 16.

The seventh annual Performing Arts Festival will be a two-day event, giving the community a taste of the rich and vibrant variety of arts groups and artists in the area. The event will be held at the Fredericksburg Branch Library Theater.

The afternoons will be filled with workshops of dance, theater and music open to the community. Evening performances at 7 p.m. will include adult singers, dancers, actors and performing artists of any genre. Each performance will include different local artists. There will be availability for 10 to 15 artists to perform over the two days. Artists will be chosen through an application process.

Performance pieces must be under 10 minutes in length. Information and application can be found on the company’s website, dancematrixcompany.com. For questions, email DMC at liv2dns@earthlink.net

Students artists under 18 may participate in the Emerging Artist Program and The Musical Theater Workshop; details are available on the company’s website.

Large grant application opens

The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region is accepting applications for youth, recreation or preservation grants over $7,500 from The Duff McDuff Green Jr. Fund.

These grants are for projects that promote recreation opportunities in the community, benefit youth mental health in our region or advance local historic/cultural preservation. Award amounts will be over $7,500. Read the grant guidelines at cfrrr.org/apply/grant-programs.

Applications must be submitted through The Community Foundation website and must be received by 5 p.m. on June 5.

Ground force volunteers needed

Do you like to work outside on the landscape? Friends of Wilderness Battlefield needs you! The ground force usually works Thursday mornings, starting at 8 a.m. During the really hot months, volunteers usually start at 7 a.m. The group works for three or four hours a week. Contact Tom Jacobs at jake555@comcast.net for more information. You can also sign up at go.nps.gov/frsp-volunteer.

Ellwood grounds maintenance volunteers are responsible for assisting with the upkeep and care of park grounds, primarily the grounds surrounding historic Ellwood Manor. Key responsibilities include mowing grass, trimming hedges, clearing debris, and maintaining walking trails and fencing

Potential volunteers should be in good physical shape; able to lift heavy objects; be able to stoop, bend and crouch; be able to operate machinery such as mowers, trimmers and blowers; be able to tolerate heat and humidity; and be able to work well independently and with park staff, volunteers and visitors.

Volunteers are required to take Park Orientation, Park Safety Training, and pertinent equipment and machinery training. All volunteers must complete a volunteer service agreement – OMB 0596-0080 annually.

Fundraiser benefits 9/11 trail

On May 28, the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance will hold a very special event at the Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. The Let’s Roll 12 Hour Endurance Event will be the first non-motorized event held on the racetrack.

Walkers, runners and cyclists can complete as many laps as they wish around the 2-mile road course. Register in advance for $30 or $50 on the day of the event.

All money raised by this event will be used to further develop the trail and raise awareness of its mission to “Never Forget” our fallen heroes from that day.

Guest speakers include Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris and three firefighters who survived the Ground Zero attacks. Acoustic Onion will perform. A free lunch will be offered, and several sponsors will be set up around pit row.

The event runs from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. Register, donate or volunteer at 911trail.org.

FredNats, Germanna offer Jackie Robinson Essay Contest

Win Germanna Community College—Fredericksburg Nationals Scholarships by entering the college’s annual Jackie Robinson Essay Contest, open to juniors and seniors at high schools in Germanna’s service region: the city of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, King George, Madison and Caroline counties.

The essay should be 500 words or less and explain how the student used one of the nine values Jackie Robinson said were key to his success to deal with a problem in their own life: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment and excellence.

The prizes will be five $1,042 scholarships awarded by the FredNats to students taking classes at Germanna, either in person or online.

Enter at germanna.edu/student-experience/paying-school/scholarships/jackie-robinson-essay-contest before May 15.

Winners will he introduced on the field at the FredNats game on June 2.

Volunteer gardeners needed

The Mary Washington House, part of the Washington Heritage Museums, seeks volunteers to help in the garden on an ongoing basis. The house was the final home of George Washington’s mother and where he received her blessing before becoming our country’s first president. The garden was lovingly restored by the Garden Club of Virginia in 1968–69.

Volunteer gardeners assist the WHM staff gardener with routine tasks such as weeding, deadheading, raking, etc. The volunteer garden team generally meets on Tuesday mornings during the gardening season, weather permitting.

To volunteer to become a part of this team, call 540/373-5630; or email garden@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Nominations now open for

Wall of Honor

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2023. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society. Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

You can find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, Clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Deadline for submission is Saturday.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on June 28 and “42nd Street” on Aug. 16 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

Overnight trips to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, Sight and Sound Theater is Oct. 2–4, and Gaslight and Gingerbread Dash is Dec. 11–13.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.