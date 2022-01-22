Community briefs

CLUB HELPS WITH HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club donated five boxes of food with the assistance of a $250 grant from Thrivent to Spotsylvania Social Services for their Holiday Hope Thanksgiving Project.
In addition, 14 children from five families and 10 senior/disabled citizens were sponsored by the club for the December Holiday Hope Program through Spotsylvania County. Eleven members sponsored six seniors and 10 children. Community Service members Dorraine Petras, Suzy Wrona, Nina Byrnside and Kathy Marcus shopped for the remaining children and seniors with the generous donations given by members. This is one of the club’s favorite charities, as it is able to assist those families and individuals who might not otherwise be able to celebrate the holiday.
AUXILIARY TO HOST EVENT FOR BRIDES
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will host Brides on a Budget on March 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3700 Fallwood Lane in Spotsylvania County.
The event will be a venue for newlyweds to sell their gently used wedding items and for brides to purchase wedding items at a budget friendly price. The event will also include budget-friendly vendors.
Rent an 8-foot table for $25. Entrance to shop is free. For more information, email FOPlodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.
CHANGE IN CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE MEETING
The Civil War Round Table of Fredericksburg meeting on Wednesday will be a Zoom presentation; there will not be a dinner at the Jepson Alumni Executive Center. The virtual meeting room will open at 6 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
John Hennessy, retired chief historian from the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, will speak on “The Forgotten Legion: The Subordinate Command of the Army of the Potomac.”
The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/82306083783?pwd=WjlsVy9rSmJzaUNsNjFPeTcwdXFRZz09. It will also be posted at cwrtf.org; click on the illustration on the first page. The presentation is free.
The previous program, “Civil War Ordnance,” by Col. John Biemeck will be rescheduled for a later date.
SINGING GROUPS SEEK VOICES
The Blue Ridge Chorale will meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Monday. The first rehearsal is in the Culpeper Baptist Church sanctuary, 318 S. West St., Culpeper.
Registration begins at 6 p.m. Those interested can sign up in person until Feb. 7. Register online at brcsings.com.
The Spotsylvanians Chorus resumes rehearsals on Jan. 31. In-person rehearsals will be held at the Marshall Center on Mondays, 7–9 p.m. Singers must be fully vaccinated.
Register online at forms.gle/ZwFHS48w6n7vQHLSA. Email questions to Spotsylvanians@gmail.com; or visit spotsylvanianschorus.org for more information.
F’BURG SENIOR CENTER ANNOUNCES HOURS, EVENTS
Fredericksburg Seniors will travel to MGM casino on Feb. 24. Board the bus at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m. Bus departs from the Dorothy Hart Community Center. Price is $45. To join, contact Nancy at 540/845-8391.
The Fredericksburg Seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Camelot” on April 27. To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.
The Fredericksburg Senior Center at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., will be open each Wednesday in January and February, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit in person or call 540/371-2429 during these hours. All visitors are required to wear a mask while inside the Dorothy Hart Community Center.
K.G. DECA CHAPTER EARNS HONORS
King George High School DECA Chapter was recently awarded the Membership Campaign Thrive Level and the Chapter Campaign Thrive Level for the 2021–2022 school year. The results were announced on decadirect.org.
Each year, DECA recognizes leading chapters that have built strong local programs focused on serving an exceptional number of members, advisors, alumni and business partners. These chapters and individuals dedicate their year to academic and career preparation, community service projects, membership recruitment, school outreach activities and other DECA-related endeavors. The chapter’s advisors and student leaders have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to DECA.
Of the 3,000 DECA chapters, only 450 chapters earned recognition in DECA’s chapter campaigns and only 775 chapters earned recognition in DECA’s membership campaign.
DECA chapter advisors at King George High School are Dee Strauss and A.J. Addison.
LOTTERY LAUNCHES ART CONTEST
The Virginia Lottery, in partnership with The Supply Room and Virginia PTA, has launched its fifth annual Thank a Teacher Art Contest. All K–12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools are encouraged to create artwork and enter it into the contest for the chance to have the artwork appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
Open through Jan. 31, the contest will accept submissions online at thankateacherva.com. Winners will be selected at three levels: elementary, middle and high school. Winning designs will be revealed in March.
The school that each winner attends will receive $1,000 from The Supply Room and $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery. Winning artists will receive a $150 Visa gift card in addition to having their artwork featured.
For more information about eligibility requirements, design criteria, prize structure and submission guidelines, visit thankateacherva.com.