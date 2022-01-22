Community briefs

CLUB HELPS WITH HOLIDAY CELEBRATIONS

The Newcomers and Old Friends Club donated five boxes of food with the assistance of a $250 grant from Thrivent to Spotsylvania Social Services for their Holiday Hope Thanksgiving Project.

In addition, 14 children from five families and 10 senior/disabled citizens were sponsored by the club for the December Holiday Hope Program through Spotsylvania County. Eleven members sponsored six seniors and 10 children. Community Service members Dorraine Petras, Suzy Wrona, Nina Byrnside and Kathy Marcus shopped for the remaining children and seniors with the generous donations given by members. This is one of the club’s favorite charities, as it is able to assist those families and individuals who might not otherwise be able to celebrate the holiday.

AUXILIARY TO HOST EVENT FOR BRIDES

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will host Brides on a Budget on March 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3700 Fallwood Lane in Spotsylvania County.

The event will be a venue for newlyweds to sell their gently used wedding items and for brides to purchase wedding items at a budget friendly price. The event will also include budget-friendly vendors.