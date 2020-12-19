Community briefs

READ AT VIRTUAL STORY TIME
Rappahannock United Way hosts Holiday Story Time on its Facebook page on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., and it’s looking for volunteer readers.
All you need is a computer or a smartphone; access to Zoom for recording works best.
Pick your favorite holiday children’s book or one from the RUW list, and record yourself reading. Feel free to dress festively or create a holiday background.
Videos will be posted to the RUW Facebook page and archived on its YouTube channel.
Registration and the list of books is available at ruw.givepulse.com/event/211959-Virtual-Holiday-Storytime.
CREATE ART TO THANK A TEACHER
All K–12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools are encouraged to create artwork and enter it into the Thank a Teacher contest for the chance to have the artwork appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
Submit entries through Feb. 1. Winning designs will be revealed in March.
Winners will be selected at the elementary, middle and high school levels. The school that each winner attends will receive $1,000 from The Supply Room and $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery. Winning artists will receive a $150 Visa gift card, in addition to having the winning original artwork featured on virtual thank-you notes distributed across Virginia.
For more information about contest eligibility requirements, design criteria, prize structure and submission guidelines, visit thankateacherva.com.
REC AWARDS GRANT TO TREE FREDERICKSBURG
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has awarded a $5,000 grant to Tree Fredericksburg for tree planting. The grant will fund the planting of 50 trees along the streets of the city using small, appropriate tree species for under power lines. Tree species that will be part of this planting include American hornbeam, redbud, Okame cherry, trident maple and chokecherry.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is a strong supporter of tree health and the planting of appropriate tree species under power lines. REC has received the Tree Line USA award from the Arbor Day Foundation for the last 17 consecutive years. This award is given to electric utilities that have high standards for quality tree care and support local communities with tree-planting grants.
Tree Fredericksburg’s mission is to restore the tree canopy in the city of Fredericksburg. Tree Fred has planted more than 8,000 trees in the city since 2008 and has given away more than 10,000 free trees to the community to plant in their yards. To learn more about proper tree planting and opportunities to obtain free trees, visit treefredericksburg.org.
STATE POLICE MAINTAINS ACCREDITATION
The Virginia State Police has been awarded national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. In 1986, the Virginia State Police was the second state police agency in the nation to achieve accreditation through CALEA. On Nov. 13, Virginia State Police was awarded this honor for the 10th time. The 2020 Commission’s Final Assessment Report on the Virginia State Police is available online at vsp.virginia.gov/accreditation.shtm.
Achieving CALEA accreditation benefits include greater accountability within an agency, as accreditation standards provide a proven management system of written directives, sound training, clearly defined lines of authority and routine reports that support decision-making and resource allocation. Accredited status increases community advocacy and aids in improved employee morale.
GRAVES REELECTED TO VIRGINIA FARM BUREAU BOARD
Beef producer Thomas E. Graves of Orange County was recently elected to a fifth three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors.
As a board member, Graves will represent Farm Bureau producer members in Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, King George, Madison, Orange, Prince William, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
He is chairman of the VFBF Legislative Advisory Committee and vice chairman of the VFBF Forestry Advisory Committee. He also is a member of the VFBF Budget and Audit Committee and the VFBF board of directors Governance Committee. He is a charter director of the State Fair of Virginia Youth Development Board and serves on the oversight committee for The Meadow Event Park.
APPLY FOR REDISTRICTING COMMISSION
Applications to serve as a citizen member on the Virginia Redistricting Commission are open to Virginia residents through Dec. 28. The 16-member commission will include eight citizen members and eight legislative members who will be tasked with proposing plans for redrawing districts for the United States House of Representatives, the Senate of Virginia and the House of Delegates.
The application for service on the commission and additional information, including specific criteria for eligibility, are available at redistricting.dls.virginia.gov.
