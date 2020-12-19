Community briefs

READ AT VIRTUAL STORY TIME

Rappahannock United Way hosts Holiday Story Time on its Facebook page on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., and it’s looking for volunteer readers.

All you need is a computer or a smartphone; access to Zoom for recording works best.

Pick your favorite holiday children’s book or one from the RUW list, and record yourself reading. Feel free to dress festively or create a holiday background.

Videos will be posted to the RUW Facebook page and archived on its YouTube channel.

Registration and the list of books is available at ruw.givepulse.com/event/211959-Virtual-Holiday-Storytime.

CREATE ART TO THANK A TEACHER

All K–12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools are encouraged to create artwork and enter it into the Thank a Teacher contest for the chance to have the artwork appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

Submit entries through Feb. 1. Winning designs will be revealed in March.