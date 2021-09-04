Community briefs

At the end of the day, participants will return to the visitors center for a display of their work and light refreshments provided by Friends of Caledon at 3 p.m.

Registration is requested by Friday; phone 540/760-6928 and leave name, contact information and number in your party. Bring a bag lunch if desired. Rain date is Sept. 19.

For more information, contact Carrol Morgan at curator@fccagallery.org; or 540/760-6928.

STARDUST BALL PIVOTS TO VIRTUAL EVENT

Fairy Godmother Project has canceled its in-person Stardust Ball, an annual event held to raise funds for local families facing all phases of pediatric cancer.

The event is the organization’s primary fundraiser, but with local COVID cases spiking, the decision was made, with an abundance of caution, to not host a large gathering.

Instead, the organization will pivot to a virtual format and host a “week of giving” during which community members will be able to bid on a variety of auction items and make contributions to the organization.

FGP works to alleviate the day-to-day stress for parents through emotional and financial support allowing caregivers more time to better support their families during these difficult times.