Community briefs

JOIN CUB SCOUTS
Cub Scout Pack 802, chartered by the Lafayette Elementary PTA, offers a BSA scouting program to students in first through fifth grades. The pack is made up of students from various schools, both public and private, in the area.
The program includes weekly, grade-specific den meetings, fall and spring camping, Pinewood Derby, Scouting for Food and various other fun events.
Pack 802 plans to kick off the Scouting year with an informational session on Thursday, 6:30 p.m., at Old Mill Park’s Shelter 1. Current Pack members and anyone interested in learning more about the Pack are encouraged to attend. For more information, email bsa.pack802@gmail.com.
ENJOY ‘SEURAT SUNDAY’ AT CALEDON
The Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts continues its tradition of sponsoring “Seurat Sunday,” an all-day plein air painting and photography event, on Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Caledon State Park, 16617 Caledon Road, King George. The event includes an art show sponsored by Friends of Caledon for participants who wish to display work for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the visitors center.
Free admission and parking are provided for participants. Transportation is provided to scenic areas along the trails, marshes and beaches; artists are invited to spend the day at their preferred locations or move about the park seeking opportunities to find nature’s best vistas and views of eagles in flight.
At the end of the day, participants will return to the visitors center for a display of their work and light refreshments provided by Friends of Caledon at 3 p.m.
Registration is requested by Friday; phone 540/760-6928 and leave name, contact information and number in your party. Bring a bag lunch if desired. Rain date is Sept. 19.
For more information, contact Carrol Morgan at curator@fccagallery.org; or 540/760-6928.
STARDUST BALL PIVOTS TO VIRTUAL EVENT
Fairy Godmother Project has canceled its in-person Stardust Ball, an annual event held to raise funds for local families facing all phases of pediatric cancer.
The event is the organization’s primary fundraiser, but with local COVID cases spiking, the decision was made, with an abundance of caution, to not host a large gathering.
Instead, the organization will pivot to a virtual format and host a “week of giving” during which community members will be able to bid on a variety of auction items and make contributions to the organization.
FGP works to alleviate the day-to-day stress for parents through emotional and financial support allowing caregivers more time to better support their families during these difficult times.
FGP is thankful for all the sponsors who have committed their support to the organization, shifting their sponsorships to donations. Even with this generosity, the organization will fall well short of its fundraising goal.
FGP is hopeful that the trend of giving will continue. Visit fairygodmotherproject.org for more information about the “Stardust Week of Giving’’ and the many opportunities that still remain to support local children and families facing pediatric cancer.
LEGION TO BEGIN JUNIOR SHOOTERS
Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320 will start its Junior Shooters season on Sept. 15. Students 11 to 18 years old can learn to shoot competitively with the Legionnaires.
Practices are held Wednesdays, 6–9 p.m. All supplies are paid for by the Legion. Once students are trained on safety and marksmanship, the competitions will also be paid for by the Legion.
For more information, contact Terry Brady at 540/972-1194. Post 320 is located at 8456 Brock Road, Spotsylvania.
SENIOR CENTER PLANS TO REOPEN
The Fredericksburg Senior Center Travel Office at 408 Canal St., will be open Tuesdays in September, 10 a.m. to noon. Masks are required.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE IN LOW
Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club is offering a free beginner’s square dance drop-in session on Friday, 7:30–9:30 p.m., at the LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. Come to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required.
Thirteen weekly lessons with instructor Gene Chamberlain begin Sept. 20 and continue on Mondays, 7–9 p.m., in the lower level of the Lake of the Woods club house, 205 Lakeview Parkway. The cost for the lessons is $75.
For more information visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text/call Dick at 703/298-6254.