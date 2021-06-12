Community briefs

AUCTION WILL BENEFIT LOCAL VETERANS
Untangled Purls will auction shop samples to benefit MANARC and its community partner Paws for Purple Hearts; all of the money raised will go to charity.
The auction began Friday at untangledpurls.com and will end Monday at 8 p.m.
LEARN TO SWIM
Tsunami swimming is offering swim lessons at Ferry Farm Pool. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday; Friday will be used to make up for bad weather.
Session one will be held June 14–17 and June 21–24; session two will be held July 5–8 and July 12–16; session three will be held July 19–22 and July 26–29.
Step 1 and 2 will be held 11–11:30 a.m.; Step 3 and 4 will be held 11:30 a.m.–noon.
The cost is $80 per person; checks should be made payable to Tsunami Swimming. Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, behind Ferry Farm Elementary School, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Pool memberships are not required to attend swim lessons, but memberships are still available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships call Scott Montrief at 540/372-4039.
For more information on swim lessons visit tsunamiswimming.org; or call Peter Maloney at 540/371-4369.
BATTLING CANCER 5K IS VIRTUAL
Mary Washington Healthcare will host the 10th annual Battling Cancer race virtually.
Registration is open through June 20, 11:59 p.m., at arsenal-events.com.
Pick up race packets at Lucky Road Run Shop, 1277 Jefferson David Highway, on June 18 or 21, 3 to 6 p.m.
The race fee is $30. FARC members and a 5K Family Bundle (three or more signups) save $5 per person. Proceeds from the 5K will benefit Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center.
Run anytime on June 19 or 20 and send pictures to info@battlingcancerrace.com for posting to social media. For more information visit battlingcancerrace.com.
TAKE HOME CAMP IN A BAG
The Fredericksburg Area Museum’s popular take-home summer camp, History in A Bag: Batter Up! includes fun crafts, STEM projects and games inspired by Fredericksburg’s exciting baseball history. These activities are designed to keep kids entering first through sixth grades and their families entertained for an entire weekend.
The FAM is reserving take-home camp bags until June 30. Each kit includes a booklet and all the supplies needed to complete the provided activities. It is recommended to purchase one bag per child. Batter Up bags are $10 for FAM members and $15 for non-members. Visit fredericksburg-area-museum.square.site/shop/4 to reserve a take-home bag.
History bags pick-up is July 14, 9 a.m.–noon and 2–7 p.m., at the museum, 907 Princess Anne St. Contact Theresa Cramer at tcramer@famcc.org to schedule a different pickup date.
History in a Bag: Batter Up! is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Fredericksburg.
For more information on these programs or to join the museum, visit famcc.org.
ENTER FAIR PAGEANT
The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is seeking contestants for the Miss Fredericksburg Fair contest to be held July 31 at the fairgrounds. Deadline for entry is July 11.
A princess program will be held in conjunction with the fair contest. For more information contact Heather Ablondi at missfredericksburgfairpageant@gmail.com; or visit fredericksburgfair.org/fredericksburg-fair-pageant.
EGG COUNCIL SPONSORS CONTEST
The Virginia Egg Council is sponsoring a recipe contest using eggs. This year’s theme is “My Mom’s Best Recipe.”
The contest will be held at the Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds on Aug. 7. For further information and contest rules, visit fredericksburgfair.org; or contact Teresa Bullock at 540/850-5550.
CRAFTERS NEEDED
The 12th annual Patawomeck Indian Tribal Craft Show will be held Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 638 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Crafters are needed for the outdoor event. All crafts must be handmade.
Crafters supply their own pop up; no pop up larger than 12x12 will be allowed. Bring your own table for $25, or two for $40. A table will be provided for $35, or two for $60. An electrical outlet is $5.
For more information, contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or cowboy_john1@msn.com. Applications are available online at patawomeckindiantribeofvirginia.org.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS TO HOST GOLF TOURNAMENT
Join the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 for its second annual golf tournament, June 26, at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
Shot gun start at 9 a.m., the format is a captain’s choice, best ball with four person teams. A $75 per person entry fee includes green fee, cart and lunch. There will be prizes, putting contest, mulligans and a silent auction.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100. All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers missions.
Payments are accepted via PayPal on the group Facebook Page, checks or cash. Make checks payable to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. Write golf or hole sponsorship in the check memo line. Mail checks to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg, Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
For team registration or hole sponsorship email golftourn.va4@gmail.com.