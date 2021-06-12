Community briefs

AUCTION WILL BENEFIT LOCAL VETERANS

Untangled Purls will auction shop samples to benefit MANARC and its community partner Paws for Purple Hearts; all of the money raised will go to charity.

The auction began Friday at untangledpurls.com and will end Monday at 8 p.m.

LEARN TO SWIM

Tsunami swimming is offering swim lessons at Ferry Farm Pool. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday; Friday will be used to make up for bad weather.

Session one will be held June 14–17 and June 21–24; session two will be held July 5–8 and July 12–16; session three will be held July 19–22 and July 26–29.

Step 1 and 2 will be held 11–11:30 a.m.; Step 3 and 4 will be held 11:30 a.m.–noon.

The cost is $80 per person; checks should be made payable to Tsunami Swimming. Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, behind Ferry Farm Elementary School, 4:30–7:30 p.m.

Pool memberships are not required to attend swim lessons, but memberships are still available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships call Scott Montrief at 540/372-4039.