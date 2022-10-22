Community briefs

Run to benefit Some Gave All Foundation

King George High School DECA will hold its annual Veterans Day 5K & 1-mile Fun Run on Nov. 11 at King George High School Stadium. Registration is open to all ages.

The 5K is $20. On-site registration and check-in begin at 8:30 a.m. with run start at 9:15am. The 1-mile Fun Run is $10. Check-in and on-site registration at 8-8:45 a.m. with run start at 9 a.m.

Register or donate online at runsignup.com/Race/VA/KingGeorge/VeteransDay5Kand1milerun. Donations will also be collected at the on-site registration table at the KGHS Stadium.

Checks should be made out to “King George High School” with “KG DECA 5K” in the memo. Cash in correct change will also be accepted. Donations of bottled water or snacks are appreciated.

Proceeds benefit the Some Gave All Foundation. Email kgdeca@gmail.com; or call Dee Strauss at 540/775-3535 ext 1225; or visit kgdeca.org for more information.

Beehive Distribution Program to open

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Wednesday through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.

Recipients of beehive units must assemble the equipment and occupy them with a colony of honey bees within one year of receiving the equipment. VDACS does not provide honey bees, equipment for managing the hives or honey processing equipment.

To learn more or to submit an application, visit vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-beehive-distribution-program.shtml.

Dahlgren to host AI challenge for college students

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division is hosting a challenge where competing teams can put their skills to the test and walk away with the top prize. The challenge is to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms for the automated scheduling and coordination of simulated directed energy, hypervelocity projectiles and other advanced weapon systems. Phase 1 of the challenge is a white paper; the deadline for it is Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Phase 2 is an in-person event March 2–4, 2023, at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus.

The prize purse totals $100,000 to the winning teams’ respective colleges or universities. First place is $50,000; second place is $30,000; and third place is $20,000. All winners will be recognized on the NSWCDD website at navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NSWCDahlgren.

More information is available at challenge.gov/?challenge=artificial-intelligence-(ai)-and-machine-learning-(ml)-algorithm-development-challenge.

Dan Vavrick speaks at INCOSE meeting

Dan Vavrick from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division was the distinguished lecturer at a joint meeting of the International Council of Systems Engineers and the Project Management Institute Central Virginia Chapter in September at Park Lane Tavern.

Vavrick’s presentation was on his research for the Navy on Zirconium and Air Reaction after Impact. The presentation discussed preliminary coding developed to model the local reaction and deformation of zirconium and air after impact using the CTH Hydrocode.

CRRL deputy director elected to committee

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a two-year term as secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee.

Purdy has previously served the Virginia Library Association on the Children’s and Young Adult Roundtable and the Jefferson Cup Committee, as well as with the American Library Association’s Association for Library Service to Children’s Liaisons with National Organizations Serving Children and Youth, the Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal, and was selected for 2018 ALA Leadership Institute.

Golf tourney rescheduled

Due to unsafe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Ian, the Spotsylvania Lions Club Charity Golf Tournament was rescheduled to Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Golfers of all levels are invited to join in the event at The Fredericksburg Country Club.

All golfers interested in participating in this nine-hole, two player team charity golf tournament are encouraged to register by Friday to assure their place in the tournament.

The team entry fee is $170; individual fee entry is $85.

Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and/or door prizes are welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes, and cancer care as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for deserving and less fortunate children and adults in our community.

For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.

Crafters needed

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair annual fall craft show will be held Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces are available inside the buildings and in the pavilion. Contact Myrna Heflin for more information at 540/373-1294.

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show will be held Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., indoors at Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

All items must be handmade. Lunch will be available. For more information, call Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or email cowboy_john1@msn.com.

The Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary’s Fall Vendor and Craft Fair is Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the FOP Lodge.

Vendors and crafters are needed to participate at the event. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. For information on signing up, email Lodge14auxiliary@gmail.com.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

A day trip to MGM National Harbor is Nov. 15; the International Tattoo is April 23, 2023, and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, 2023.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.