Community briefs

FRIENDS OF LIBRARY RESUMES REGULAR HOURS
The Friends of the Library Center and Bookshop has resumed its regular hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Friends Bookshop has a variety of choice, previously owned materials at bargain prices, with proceeds benefiting Central Rappahannock Regional Library branches and projects.
The bookshop also serves as a convenient holds-pickup location of materials requested through CRRL for those who live or work in the nearby community. Customers who wish to pick up at the bookshop can choose “Friends of the Library Center” when placing their holds through their CRRL accounts.
The center and bookshop are located at 125 Olde Greenwich Drive, Suite 150, Fredericksburg.
For more details on library services, see Library Service During COVID-19 at librarypoint.org/covid.
DAUGHTERS OF 1812 INSTALLS NEW OFFICERS
The State Society of Virginia, National Society United States Daughters of 1812, recently elected and installed new officers to serve from 2021–24.
The officers were installed by honorary state president Sharon Stine at the state council meeting held in May.
The new officers are president Nancy Howard Mossburg of Hamilton, first vice president Anne Winn of Gordonsville, second vice president Natalie Rochelle of Alexandria, chaplain Cheryl Davis of Burgess, recording secretary Diane Bradshaw of Ruckersville, corresponding secretary Lorraine Sims of Manassas, treasurer Jennifer Romano of Williamsburg, registrar Shawn Martin of Fredericksburg, historian Brenda Rose of Staunton, librarian Cynthia Matsumoto of Potomac Falls, and parliamentarian Donna Hall of Alexandria.
Founded in 1892, the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 is a nonprofit, nonpolitical, women’s service organization, headquartered in Washington, D.C. For further information, visit usdaughters1812.org.
SWING FOR SIGHT WITH LIONS CLUB
Save the date for the Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 26th annual “Swing for Sight—Afternoon Delight” charity golf tournament at Fredericksburg Country Club on Sept. 10, with a shotgun start at 3 p.m.
The event will be a nine-hole, two-player team (men, couples and women) golf tournament. Golfers interested in participating are encouraged to register by Sept. 3 to assure their place in the tournament.
Not able to participate? Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the less fortunate children and adults in our community.
Team entry fee is $150, and individual fee entry is $75. Golf carts and picnic buffet on the patio are included. Trophies will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place finishers.
Golfers must agree to adhere to all posted signs and restrictions in force at the Fredericksburg Country Club at the time and date of the tournament. If unforeseen circumstances due to weather or other factors result in the cancellation or postponement of this event, all registration fees and cash donations will be refunded. The tournament may be rescheduled to a later date depending upon golf course availability.
For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 (home); 540/419-4229 (mobile); or osuttag1@verizon.net.
YMCA HOSTS SUMMER CHALLENGE
YMCA’s Summer Out Loud Challenge aims to keep families active during the month of July. The free three-week challenge is open to YMCA members and the community. Sign up by texting SUMMER to 844/889-6222, and fill out the form linked in the text reply to complete registration and receive the Summer Out Loud Passport.
Complete the passport and return it to your local YMCA welcome center to be entered to win a grand prize family vacation of your choice (up to $5,000 value).
Participants will receive three text messages each week with challenges, fun content and ways to stay active. Free virtual content and on demand content is available for all participants.
The challenge begins officially on Monday. Turn in your passport at any point between Monday and Aug. 4.
For more information about the challenge, visit stronglife.org.
DONATE SCHOOL SUPPLIES TO FOSTER KIDS
Embrace Treatment Foster Care is collecting school supplies for children in foster care. Donations may be dropped off at Books-A-Million, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, Unit 5800.
Supplies needed include backpacks, lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards, printer paper, pencil case, blue or black pens, No. 2 pencils, mechanical pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, colored pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, tape, glue sticks, scissors, calculator, rulers, protractors, binders, pocket folders, tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, USB flash drives, wireless mouse, mousepads and headphones.
Supplies will be collected until July 18. For more information, contact Gretchen Rusden at 540/613-5120; or gretchen.rusden@embracetfc.com.
LEARN TO SWIM
Tsunami swimming is offering swim lessons at Ferry Farm Pool. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday; Friday will be used to make up for bad weather.
Session three will be held July 19–22 and July 26–29.
Step 1 and 2 will be held 11–11:30 a.m.; Step 3 and 4 will be held 11:30 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $80 per person; checks should be made payable to Tsunami Swimming. Register online at tsunamiswimming.org; or in person at Ferry Farm Pool, behind Ferry Farm Elementary School, 4:30–7:30 p.m.
Pool memberships are not required to attend swim lessons, but memberships are still available and open to anyone. For more information on pool memberships, call Scott Montrief at 540/372-4039.
For more information on swim lessons, visit tsunamiswimming.org; or call Peter Maloney at 540/371-4369.