Community briefs

Founded in 1892, the National Society United States Daughters of 1812 is a nonprofit, nonpolitical, women’s service organization, headquartered in Washington, D.C. For further information, visit usdaughters1812.org.

SWING FOR SIGHT WITH LIONS CLUB

Save the date for the Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 26th annual “Swing for Sight—Afternoon Delight” charity golf tournament at Fredericksburg Country Club on Sept. 10, with a shotgun start at 3 p.m.

The event will be a nine-hole, two-player team (men, couples and women) golf tournament. Golfers interested in participating are encouraged to register by Sept. 3 to assure their place in the tournament.

Not able to participate? Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the less fortunate children and adults in our community.

Team entry fee is $150, and individual fee entry is $75. Golf carts and picnic buffet on the patio are included. Trophies will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place finishers.