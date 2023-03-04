Nominations open for Wall of Honor

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2023. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society. Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

You can find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, Clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Deadline for submission is May 13.

Paint and sip at virtual fundraiser

National Council of Negro Women Stafford–Fredericksburg will host its next Girls’ Night In Paint n Sip event on April 28 at 7 p.m.

Spend a fun virtual evening with family and friends while supporting the group’s community programs. There will be prizes, and each participant will create a beautiful painting that is uniquely theirs.

Kits include all supplies and a chance to win a door prize. Select from two projects.

More information and a link to order tickets may be found at ncnwsfs.org/paint-n-sip. Purchase tickets no later than April 15 to allow time for delivery.

Scholarships available for middle schoolers

The Post Oak Education and Charitable Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for summer camp or enrichment experiences. Scholarships are limited to current seventh graders in Madison County and in the Post Oak Middle School attendance zone in Spotsylvania County.

Two scholarships of $1,000 are available, and 12 scholarships of up to $300 each are available thanks to generous donors.

More information about the foundation and the application can be found at poecf.info or by contacting the principals at Wetsel Middle School or Post Oak Middle School. Application reviews will begin March 31.

Crafters needed

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds is accepting applications for its annual spring craft show. The show will be held April 29 at the fairgrounds. Contact Myrna Heflin for more information or to reserve a space at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com.

Big Oink contest returns

The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest sponsored by The Chancellor Lions Club Charities and Carter Bank and Trust is open to children in kindergarten through 12th grade and is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity. There is also an open adult division for adults to express their creativity, but the focus will remain on educating students.

Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material including coffee cans, milk cartons, LEGO, wood or paper. Banks should be no larger than 12 by 12 by 12 inches.

The winning banks for each age group will receive $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If winners open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust within 30 days of winning, the Chancellor Lions Club will double the prize money.

Banks may be left at the mall information booth March 18–24 or brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court on March 25, 10 a.m. to noon. Banks must be picked up March 26, between 4 and 6 p.m.

Event flyers are available at the mall information booth or online at facebook.com/chancellorlions.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Ragtime, The Musical” on April 19 and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on June 28 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

A trip to CharlesTown Casino is March 21. The International Tattoo is April 23; and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.