Community briefs

LIBRARY RETURNS TO CURBSIDE SERVICE
Central Rappahannock Regional Library has temporarily returned to curbside pickup service for filling customer holds due to rising COVID-19 cases in the library’s service region.
Materials can continue to be returned to book drops anytime. Overdue fees are not being charged.
For updated curbside pickup hours, visit librarypoint.org/curbside. Phone service is available during curbside pickup hours for customer service, readers advisory and research questions, including Virginiana. Customers can contact the library at 540/372-1144 or 804/472-3820, or through email or chat at librarypoint.org/ask.
Updates will be announced on librarypoint.org and CRRL’s social media channels.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is closed through March 31. For details, call president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468.
HIT RESET WITH YMCA CHALLENGE
Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired? The Rappahannock Area YMCA invites everyone to participate in a free six-week Reset challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.
Opt in to the free challenge by texting RESET to 86677. Follow the prompts to sign-up for the challenge that begins in February. You will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and more. You will also become part of the RESET community to share your journey and stay connected.
Learn more and check back for updates at family-ymca.org/reset.
APPLY FOR REC RELIEF FUNDS
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is assisting with the distribution of coronavirus relief funds to member–owners who fell behind on electric bill payments between March and Oct. 1, 2020.
The deadline to complete the required application to receive funds is Feb. 1.
Eligible REC member–owners will receive a notification letter in the mail with the amount of relief funding potentially available to them.
Member–owners who complete the required application and who meet the required criteria will receive a credit on their electric bill. For further information, members should visit myrec.coop/COVIDHelp; or call 800/552-3904.