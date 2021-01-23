Community briefs

LIBRARY RETURNS TO CURBSIDE SERVICE

Central Rappahannock Regional Library has temporarily returned to curbside pickup service for filling customer holds due to rising COVID-19 cases in the library’s service region.

Materials can continue to be returned to book drops anytime. Overdue fees are not being charged.

For updated curbside pickup hours, visit librarypoint.org/curbside. Phone service is available during curbside pickup hours for customer service, readers advisory and research questions, including Virginiana. Customers can contact the library at 540/372-1144 or 804/472-3820, or through email or chat at librarypoint.org/ask.

Updates will be announced on librarypoint.org and CRRL’s social media channels.

CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED

The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is closed through March 31. For details, call president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468.

HIT RESET WITH YMCA CHALLENGE

Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired? The Rappahannock Area YMCA invites everyone to participate in a free six-week Reset challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.