Community briefs

TEE OFF FOR THE DOGS
Get in the swing of things with a game of golf while helping to raise money for Old Dominion Humane Society during its “Friday Fun Day Four-Person Scramble” at Somerset Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove on Friday. Presented by New Direction Golf Management, the event gets started with check-in at noon and shotgun at 1 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to having ODHS’s second golf outing fundraiser,” said Crissy Blake, founder of the organization. “This is a great opportunity for people to get outdoors on a beautiful golf course, have a great time and help ODHS in its mission to provide well-matched, permanent homes for animals in need through rescue, rehabilitation and education.”
Golfers must preregister at newdirection.golf. The cost is $35 per player for members (five-day and seven-day Somerset and NDGM dual members) and $65 per player for nonmembers. There is a $5 fee if paid at the course. The outing will include boxed lunches.
For more information about the event, call NDGM at 540/212-2938.
ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. Adoption events are Wednesdays, 5–7 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays, 4–7 p.m., are by appointment only.
Applications in advance are preferred and take priority over walk-ins. For more information about the dogs available for adoption and adoption applications, as well as upcoming events, volunteering, fostering and donating items, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.
ENTRIES SOUGHT FOR MLK EVENT
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation is in search of writers and performers of poetry, prose and spoken word entries for an upcoming event.
Entries should focus on social justice and or civil and human rights, locally, nationally or globally. As a guideline, the performance of the entry should be no longer than seven minutes. Submit your entries to SSPF, c/o 15191 Montanus Drive #154, Culpeper, VA 22701; or contact@scrabbleschool.org no later than Nov. 8. Questions may also be emailed to the address provided.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Spotsylvania American Legion Post 320, 8456 Brock Road, will host its annual fall festival on Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rent a 10x10 yard sale or vendor space for $20 and $10 for each additional space. Proceeds from the festival will support veterans, military, their families and the community. Call Jenny Ferguson to reserve a space at 540/841-4913.
Louisa County’s 17th annual Fall Harvest Festival is scheduled for Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Walton Park in Mineral. Booth space is available. Contact jfrith@louisa.org for information.
The King George Fall Festival will be held Oct. 9. Organizers are looking forward to a great event full of vendors and crafters, food trucks and parade entrants, car show and pageant participants, runners and entertainers.
To be part of this event in any of these areas, visit kgfallfestival.com for details and to fill out registration forms. Contact Dee Strauss at kghsteacher@gmail.com; or Lori Deem at g.lori.deem@gmail.com with questions.
Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Support Team and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a vendor show in front of the fire department on Oct. 23 as part of the community’s fall festival. The Support Group and Ladies’ Auxiliary will also sell baked goods, hot dogs and other refreshments.
Vendors pay $25 for a table and can keep all profits from sales of their crafts. For more information, contact Samantha Straughan at 540/907-5144 or Amanda Sauliner at 804/761-6653. This is a rain or shine event. Deadline to get a table is Oct. 16.
The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is accepting applications for it’s annual craft show to be held Nov. 6, rain or shine, at the fair grounds.
Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294 for more information, or visit fredericksburgfair.org.
FOP 15 Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge at 3700 Fallwood Lane, Fredericksburg, in the Troon subdivision off Mine Road.
Indoor spaces are $35, including an 8-foot table, outside space is $20 without a table. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. For sign up information, email Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com.
VOLUNTEER WITH TAX PROGRAM
Rappahannock United Way is looking for volunteers to help with its tax preparation program.
Greeters are responsible for welcoming tax payers, verifying they have proper documentation, and that they meet the criteria for the Tax Program.
Tax Preparers conduct client interviews, help clients complete accurate tax returns and distribute client surveys. Preparers must be comfortable speaking with people, reviewing tax documents for information and using a computer based tax software to help clients complete tax returns.
To volunteer, register at ruw.givepulse.com/event/253226-Interested-Tax-Volunteers.
WORKSHOPS WILL TEACH FINANCIAL LIFE SKILLS
Rappahannock United Way will host a series of free virtual workshops for rising high school juniors, seniors and recent graduates. “Prosper Students” will offer sessions in financial literacy and job readiness skills along with an opportunity to win an education scholarship.
Virtual sessions will be held Oct. 18–22, 7–8 p.m. Topics include job interview basics, budgeting, credit essentials, saving, buying a vehicle and renting an apartment.
For more information or to register, visit rappahannockunitedway.org.