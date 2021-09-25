Community briefs

TEE OFF FOR THE DOGS

Get in the swing of things with a game of golf while helping to raise money for Old Dominion Humane Society during its “Friday Fun Day Four-Person Scramble” at Somerset Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove on Friday. Presented by New Direction Golf Management, the event gets started with check-in at noon and shotgun at 1 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to having ODHS’s second golf outing fundraiser,” said Crissy Blake, founder of the organization. “This is a great opportunity for people to get outdoors on a beautiful golf course, have a great time and help ODHS in its mission to provide well-matched, permanent homes for animals in need through rescue, rehabilitation and education.”

Golfers must preregister at newdirection.golf. The cost is $35 per player for members (five-day and seven-day Somerset and NDGM dual members) and $65 per player for nonmembers. There is a $5 fee if paid at the course. The outing will include boxed lunches.

For more information about the event, call NDGM at 540/212-2938.

ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. Adoption events are Wednesdays, 5–7 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays, 4–7 p.m., are by appointment only.