Celebrate Earth Day

at Caledon State Park

The annual “Trash to Art” Earth Day event at Caledon State Park will be held April 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Collect beach litter and create fun sculptures at the park pavilion with prizes awarded. This event is a fun activity for individuals, families and groups of all ages.

Participation is free. Transportation is provided to and from the Potomac River beach. Trash bags and safety gloves are provided by Alice Ferguson Foundation. Bring a bag lunch. For creating sculpture, bring basic tools and supplies: string, wire, pliers, utility scissors, hole punch or awl.

This event is supported by the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts, the Alice Ferguson Foundation, Local Services and Friends of Caledon. Register by calling 540/663-3861; or email caledon@dcr.virginia.gov. Provide name, phone number, email and number in party. Contact Carrol Morgan at 540/760-6928 with questions.

Youth to lead local climate conference

The Fredericksburg Area Climate Conference will showcase both student and expert climate research, educational activities and performances curated by a group of high school and university students who care deeply about climate action. It aims to educate citizens about the mitigation of human impact on our environment.

The conference will be held at the University of Mary Washington’s Cedric Rucker University Center today, 12:30 to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

RSVP at secure.everyaction.com/GZzuxh8tWUGAt1HoBSWJgA2.

Chorale seeks

boy soprano

The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg is looking for a boy soprano to join them in a performance of Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” in April.

The boy soprano is the lead soloist for the piece.

To audition for this opportunity, email cpauditions@ccfbg.org for details about the performance and instructions for submitting an audition tape.

Nominations open

for Wall of Honor

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2023. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society. Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

Find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, Clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Deadline for submission is May 13.

Paint and sip at

virtual fundraiser

National Council of Negro Women Stafford–Fredericksburg will host its next Girls’ Night In Paint n Sip event on April 28 at 7 p.m.

Spend a virtual evening supporting the group’s community programs. Each participant will create a beautiful painting that is uniquely theirs.

Kits include all supplies and a chance to win a door prize. Select from two projects.

More information and a link to order tickets may be found at ncnwsfs.org/paint-n-sip. Purchase tickets no later than April 15 to allow time for delivery.

Crafters needed

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds is accepting applications for its annual spring craft show. The show will be held April 29 at the fairgrounds. Contact Myrna Heflin for more information or to reserve a space at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com.