Community briefs

WOMEN TO MARK ANNIVERSARY WITH SILVER JUBILEE TEA

The National Council of Negro Women Stafford-Fredericksburg Section will commemorate 25 years of community service with a Silver Jubilee Tea honoring chartering members on July 9 at Aquia Harbor.

The Stafford-Fredericksburg Section includes more than 70 members, women with diverse talents, interests and enthusiasm for making a difference in the Stafford-Fredericksburg area. The Section’s projects include providing educational supplies to local schools, awarding scholarships, presenting STEAM workshops that engage young minds, feeding homeless families, offering free educational presentations on diverse health and self-care topics chaired by professionals working in their respective fields, providing supplies and funding targeted to assist those impacted by abuse who are in shelters or in need of counseling, and presenting collaborative events in conjunction with NCNW National’s Good Health WINS initiative to provide free health services that promote the benefits of good health practices.

For more information, email Maria Barnes, president, at ncnwsfs@gmail.com; Paulette Tucker, vice president, at pthoward2022@gmail.com; or mail NCNW Stafford-Fredericksburg Section, Box 5913, Stafford, VA 22403.

GOLF TOURNAMENT WILL BENEFIT MICAH MINISTRIES

Peace United Methodist Church will sponsor its second annual golf tournament June 13 at Meadows Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove. All proceeds benefit Micah Ecumenical Ministries.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. with range balls provided; shotgun start is 9 a.m. Tournament is captain’s choice format.

Lunch will be catered by Mission BBQ. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place teams and longest drive and closest to pin, men’s and women’s. Mulligan packages, raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing will be offered. Hole sponsorship opportunities are available; contact marvinrd@verizon.net.

Tournament cost is $300 per foursome; register at ndgm-peaceunitedmethodistandmicahministr.golfgenius.com.

DANCE MATRIX ISSUES CALL FOR ARTISTS

Dance Matrix & Company has issued a call for adult performing artists to apply to perform in the sixth annual Performing Arts Festival at the Fredericksburg Branch Library, July 22 and 23.

The two-day event will give the community a taste of the rich and vibrant variety of arts groups and artists in the area. The planning committee hopes that artists of many different genres will apply: actors, choreographers, dancers, directors, musical theater, musicians, poets, singers and others.

Artists ages 18 and older may apply to perform in the shows, to teach afternoon classes and workshops, or to display their works in an exhibit.

The deadline to apply is June 16.

Students and artists younger than 18 are invited to check out the Emerging Artist Program and The Musical Theater Workshop at dancematrixcompany.com for details.

Information and applications may also be found on the company’s web site. Questions may be emailed to liv2dns@earthlink.net.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend an afternoon performance of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” on Aug. 17, “Ghost” on Oct. 5, and “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 To join, call Betty Lee at 540/786-2650 for more information.

A casino trip to Charles Town is June 16, and a day trip to MGM National Harbor is Aug. 25.

The travel office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.