Community briefs

Bill payment assistance available

Dominion Energy Virginia offers several assistance programs to help customers with winter heating bills. A full list of all Dominion Energy customer assistance options is available at dominionenergy.com/help or by calling 877/776-2427.

EnergyShare bill payment assistance program offers up to $600 in bill payment assistance from Oct. 1 through May 31. The program is not income-based, so anyone needing help to pay their heating bills may qualify for assistance. Individuals 60 and older, military veterans and individuals with a disability may be eligible for additional assistance. Customers who receive EnergyShare bill payment assistance may be eligible to receive a free home energy assessment and the installation of free energy efficiency upgrades that help save on their energy costs.

Dominion Energy offers extended payment plans to help customers who’ve fallen behind on their electric bills. Eligible customers can make 50% down payment on their past due bill and spread the remaining balance over six months.

Dominion Energy’s budget billing program helps customers avoid the seasonal fluctuation with their energy bills. Monthly budget bill amounts are based on the average of the customer’s previous 12 months of usage.

Customers may sign-in to their account online or call 877/776-2427 to see if they qualify for extended payment plans or budget billing.

The Virginia Department of Social Services and its partner organizations offer other bill payment assistance options through the free Virginia 211 service.

Foster a dog during the holidays

Old Dominion Humane Society’s “Home for the Holidays” program pairs individuals with rescue dogs to provide them the warmth of a family and a loving home for a short-term stay. Fosters will have the opportunity to care for the dogs from Dec. 17 through Jan. 4.

The program offers a unique chance for people wanting to adopt a dog to find out if it’s a good match for them.

Check out the available dogs at ODHS on the website, find a favorite rescue dog to foster, and fill out an application at olddominionhumanesociety.org/foster-information.

ODHS will provide food, collars, leashes, toys and crates for all foster dogs, and the fosters are asked only to provide love and attention to these four-legged friends.

For the Christmas holiday, fosters can visit the facility between noon and 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 to find a dog to foster.

ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd.

Rotary to host pancake breakfast

The Rappahannock Rotary of Fredericksburg will host its 37th annual Pancake Feast on Dec. 3 at the Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1018 Caroline St.

The all-you-can-eat event precedes the Fredericksburg Christmas parade. Doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. There will be face painting, Santa and Christmas music.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door. This fundraiser allows Rotary to continue to support many agencies in our community.

Sponsor lights to honor loved ones

After two years of virtual celebrations, Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary will host an an outdoor gathering for its annual tree lighting. Recognize a loved one by sponsoring a light on the tree this holiday season. Proceeds from the annual Tree of Lights benefit programs and services within Mary Washington Healthcare’s Regional Cancer Center.

To sponsor a light for the tree to recognize a loved one, complete the donation form and return it to the MWH Auxiliary, along with a minimum contribution of $20 per light.

The names of those you wish to recognize will be recorded in the annual Tree of Lights memory and honor books and displayed at the entrance to MWH Auxiliary’s Meditation Garden. To ensure the name(s) you are recognizing are recorded in the Tree of Lights memory and honor books prior to the tree lighting, please have your contribution made by Friday.

More information about MWH Auxiliary’s Tree of Life and the donation form are available at treeoflights.mwhc.com.

All donors are invited to the tree lighting celebration on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

The tree is located in front of Mary Washington Hospital, 1001 Sam Perry Blvd., in the grassy area near the drop-off and pick-up loop.

Stars celebrate loved ones in Stafford

Stafford Hospital Auxiliary’s Stars of Love is a heartfelt opportunity to honor and celebrate a friend or loved one, a new baby, children/grandchildren, parents/grandparents, or someone who has passed away.

With a minimum donation of $10, a silver star bearing the name of the honoree will be placed on the Stafford Hospital’s holiday tree or can be picked up to display at your home. Your Stars of Love ornament will be ready within one week.

All donations will be recognized in the Book of Honor on display in the lobby of Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd., and will benefit Stafford Hospital Best Place to Work Council.

For more information, including the order form, visit starsoflove.mwhc.com. Complete the order form and return with payment to the Stafford Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop or call 540/741-9145 to pay with a credit card.

Bridge tournament returns in 2023

After a 3-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Fredericksburg St. Patrick’s Day Sectional Bridge Tournament will return in 2023.

The event, sponsored by the Richmond Bridge Association and the Rappahannock Area Bridge Club, is scheduled for March 10–12 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 20 Sanford Drive.

Updates will be available at richmondbridge.net and rappafriendlybridge.com beginning in December.

Donate gently-used shoes at Saxon Shoes

Saxon Shoes has kicked off the 30th annual “Saxon Shoes for the Needy” collection. This year the collection will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army so that each organization can advance their respective programs that help those in need in our communities.

Donations are being accepted through Dec. 24 at Saxon Shoes at The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre and at Short Pump Town Center.

Saxon encourages participation from both individuals and families, as well as groups from schools, churches, businesses and other organizations. Groups can register at saxonshoes.com and have the option to receive public recognition by Saxon, as well as promotional materials to help with their collection.

For questions visit saxonshoes.com or e-mail shoesfortheneedy@saxonshoes.com.

Deadline extended for AI challenge

The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division is hosting a challenge where competing teams of college and university students can put their skills to the test and walk away with the top prize. The challenge is to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms for the automated scheduling and coordination of simulated directed energy, hypervelocity projectiles and other advanced weapon systems. Phase 1 of the challenge is a white paper; the deadline for it has been extended to Dec. 15. Phase 2 is an in-person event March 2–4, 2023, at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus.

The prize purse totals $100,000 to the winning teams’ respective colleges or universities. First place is $50,000; second place is $30,000; and third place is $20,000. All winners will be recognized on the NSWCDD website at navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NSWCDahlgren.

More information is available at challenge.gov/?challenge=artificial-intelligence-(ai)-and-machine-learning-(ml)-algorithm-development-challenge.

Finance seminar for beginning farmers

To assist new agricultural producers in finding financial sources, the Virginia Secretariat of Agriculture and Forestry, in partnership with key lending institutions and state and federal agencies, will host a Farm Finance and Conservation Planning Seminar on Dec. 8 at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

New and beginning farmers are encouraged to register for the free networking and learning opportunity by Dec. 5 by contacting rebecca.paramore@governor.virginia.gov.

The seminar is sponsored by Farm Credit of the Virginias, Colonial Farm Credit, First Bank & Trust and F&M Bank. Other partners include USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, USDA Farm Service Agency, and Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

Toy drive to help kids at Lake Anna

Christmas morning will be magical for children in the Lake Anna area, thanks to The Circle of Love Foundation and the generosity of area residents and businesses. This will be the 19th year for the Circle of Love Foundation’s Toy Drive, but its first year in Virginia.

Through Dec. 6, toy drive collection boxes will be located at Country Boys BBQ, Flower Child Consignment, Navarro’s Auto Service, Joe-Joe’s Super Heroes and Pizza, Yesterday and Today, Miller’s Market, The Cove Restaurant, Hunter’s Landing, Lake Anna Winery, Lake Anna Hideaway and Retro Vault.

In addition to donating in the boxes, people can visit thecircleoflove.org to shop for children in Virginia or make a financial donation.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Wednesday and “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” on Jan. 25, 2023, at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

Richmond Tacky Lights Tour is Dec. 15, 3–8 p.m.; the International Tattoo is April 23, 2023; and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, 2023.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.