Community briefs

If you are unable to participate this year, consider making a donation to support the works of the Moss Free Clinic.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information and registration, visit MossFreeClinic.org.

MILES HAVE MEANING FOR FAIRY GODMOTHER PROJECT

Fairy Godmother Project, a local nonprofit that supports families facing pediatric cancer, provides support throughout the families’ pediatric cancer experience.

The nonprofit will participate in Miles for Meaning on the Kilter app and requests the donation of your fitness miles.

During March, event participants donate their miles to the nonprofit of their choice, and the nonprofit team with the most miles/points will win $25,000.

To participate, download the Kilter app and follow the directions to sign up. Go to Events and choose Miles for Meaning. In Teams, choose join, and type in Fairy Godmother Project, then click join. Remember to log your miles beginning Monday.

PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS