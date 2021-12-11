Community briefs

GRANT WILL HELP CAROLINE COUNTY SCHOOLS FIGHT HUNGER

No Kid Hungry recently distributed $125,000 in grants to eight Virginia community organizations and school districts to expand and strengthen food access programs for children and families.

The latest round of funding will help organizations purchase meal service equipment and navigate rising food costs. Locally, Caroline County Public Schools received a $5,000 grant.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the nonprofit has invested more than $4.1 million to help ensure Virginia’s children stay nourished and ready to learn.

GRANT HELPS LOWLINC CREATE MEAL FUND

A generous grant of $1,000 from the American Woodmark Foundation, Winchester, will enable LOWLINC to expand its meals preparation service for its members in the community who are unable to prepare meals due to short-term issues resulting from medical procedures, illnesses or injury recovery.

While finding LOWLINC volunteers to shop and cook for members is usually not a problem, this grant will allow LOWLINC to supplement its existing program with the ability to purchase take-out meals when the need arises.