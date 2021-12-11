Community briefs

GRANT WILL HELP CAROLINE COUNTY SCHOOLS FIGHT HUNGER
No Kid Hungry recently distributed $125,000 in grants to eight Virginia community organizations and school districts to expand and strengthen food access programs for children and families.
The latest round of funding will help organizations purchase meal service equipment and navigate rising food costs. Locally, Caroline County Public Schools received a $5,000 grant.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the nonprofit has invested more than $4.1 million to help ensure Virginia’s children stay nourished and ready to learn.
GRANT HELPS LOWLINC CREATE MEAL FUND
A generous grant of $1,000 from the American Woodmark Foundation, Winchester, will enable LOWLINC to expand its meals preparation service for its members in the community who are unable to prepare meals due to short-term issues resulting from medical procedures, illnesses or injury recovery.
While finding LOWLINC volunteers to shop and cook for members is usually not a problem, this grant will allow LOWLINC to supplement its existing program with the ability to purchase take-out meals when the need arises.
Founded in 2015, LOWLINC is a nonprofit volunteer service organization that enables older adults at Lake of the Woods to remain independent and safe in their homes and stay connected to others in the community by providing a wide range of services and social activities, including health and wellness programs, transportation, social gatherings, technology assistance, basic home maintenance, as well as check-in calls and friendly visits.
Visit lowlinc.org for more information.
HIGH SCHOOL PILOT PROGRAM TO EXPAND
The FAA has awarded the Virginia Space Grant Consortium a grant focused on creating the precollege workforce pipeline for aircraft pilots.
The 18-month, $474,000 project will prepare high school students for the growing demand for commercial aircraft pilots and unmanned aircraft systems pilots and operators. The project will also provide teacher professional development to prepare high school teachers to teach UAS courses.
The project will expand flight training opportunities for high school students through the Consortium’s Pathways Flight Academies program. Pathways Flight Academies offer a free, 12-day immersive residential experience that provides ground school plus 10 hours of flight instruction with the potential to do a solo flight.
A free online private pilot ground school course will be offered through the Virginia Community College System for 100 students statewide. The one semester course will have two offerings during the grant period.
For more information on the Virginia Space Grant Consortium and its programming, visit vsgc.odu.edu.
HOLIDAY GREENERY ON SALE NOW
Trying to create a picture-perfect holiday? Rappahannock Adult Activities’ annual greenery sale offers the chance to deck your halls and warm your heart.
This year’s sale features fresh trees, wreaths, garland and poinsettias. Shoppers will be able to enjoy a hot cocoa bar and a fun backdrop perfect for holiday portraits. And proceeds will help adults with an intellectual disability thrive in our community. RAAI offers opportunities to make new friends, explore new hobbies and develop skills.
Customers can shop at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will be open while supplies last.
Find details online at rappahannockareacsb.org.
DONATE NECESSITIES FOR SENIORS
Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging is collecting donations of food and necessities for senior citizens through Friday.
Needed items include canned meats, soups, fruits and vegetables; low-sugar cereals; nonrefrigerated pudding and fruit cups; rice; beans; toothpaste; soap; shampoo; body lotion; toilet paper; paper towels; laundry detergent; dish detergent; paper plates.
Drop off donations at Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging, 460 Lendall Lane, in Stafford County; and Spring Arbor, 5308 River Road, or Spring Arbor Cottage, 1804 Bragg Road, in Spotsylvania County.