Community briefs

Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. On-site patio shopping will be available by appointment only. Call 540/226-2949 to schedule an appointment.

Proceeds from the sale benefit RAAI’s day support program for adults with developmental disabilities. The program helps participants learn new skills, develop friendships and explore their community. Horticulture is one of many hobbies that individuals can pursue through the program.

For details, call RAAI at 540/373-7643 or visit rappahannockareacsb.org/dayservices.

CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED

The 11th annual Patawomeck craft show is looking for crafters.

All items must be handmade. The outdoor show will be held at the Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, on Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 practices, sanitizing, masks and social distancing will be in place. Contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501 or cowboy_john1@msn.com for an application.

Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.