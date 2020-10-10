Community briefs

REC INVESTS IN YOUTH
One way Rappahannock Electric Cooperative invests in the future is by sponsoring today’s youth. Caroline County Public Schools are designing a community engagement bus, The Caroline Cruiser.
The bus is still in the beginning stages, but high school students are working to design a wrap, and a contest was held to name the bus. The mission of The Caroline Cruiser is to engage students, their families and the public by attending community events as well as taking the bus into the communities that are in need of school resources.
To help bring The Caroline Cruiser to life, REC provided a $2,000 sponsorship. The cooperative looks forward to participating in community events with The Caroline Cruiser.
VIRTUAL 5K RAISING MONEY FOR PEDIATRIC CANCER
The Owen Lea Foundation is holding a virtual 5K. The event is open for registration until Nov. 12.
Tickets are $35 and available through owenleafoundation.org, use the “events” tab, or through eventbrite.com.
Every registrant will receive a free T-shirt in the mail. Register your dog, and you will also get a free dog tag.
Run in costume for Halloween or Veterans Day for a chance to win one of the foundation’s awesome paperweights. Post your pictures to social media using #OLFVirtualrun.
The Owen Lea Foundation is a local, all-volunteer-run 501(c)3, supporting families that have a child with neuroblastoma, a pediatric cancer; 100 percent of all donations are used to support families.
DONATE SCHOOL SUPPLIES
Rappahannock United Way is holding a school supply drive to help students prepare for hybrid learning. For everyone’s safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization asks that supplies are purchased online and shipped directly to them.
More information on the drive, links to wish lists and a school supply list is available at rappahannockunitedway.org.
If you must drop off in person, email the volunteer engagement assistant, Emily, for an appointment at eatkins@rappahannockunitedway.org.
PERK UP YOUR PORCH WITH MUMS
Rappahannock Adult Activities annual fall plant sale started earlier this year, with vegetables and flowers. Now the program’s popular mums—grown by adults who come to the day support program—are starting to bloom.
For a full list of available plants and to download an order form, go to rappahannockareacsb.org. Choose your plants and email the form to raaihort@rappahannockareacsb.org.
RAAI offers curbside pickup at 750 Kings Highway in Stafford County.
Curbside pickup will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. On-site patio shopping will be available by appointment only. Call 540/226-2949 to schedule an appointment.
Proceeds from the sale benefit RAAI’s day support program for adults with developmental disabilities. The program helps participants learn new skills, develop friendships and explore their community. Horticulture is one of many hobbies that individuals can pursue through the program.
For details, call RAAI at 540/373-7643 or visit rappahannockareacsb.org/dayservices.
CRAFTERS AND VENDORS NEEDED
The 11th annual Patawomeck craft show is looking for crafters.
All items must be handmade. The outdoor show will be held at the Patawomeck Tribal Center, 638 Kings Highway, on Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 practices, sanitizing, masks and social distancing will be in place. Contact Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501 or cowboy_john1@msn.com for an application.
Crafters and vendors are needed for a show to be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave., on Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event will be held rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission and parking are free for the general public. Contact Myrna Heflin at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com to apply or for more information.
The FOP Auxiliary will host a fall vendor and craft fair on Nov. 8 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 3700 Fallwood Lane.
Inside tables are available for $35 for an 8-foot table; outside space is $20. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Wounded Warrior Project. Email the auxiliary at Lodge15Auxiliary@gmail.com for more information.
BOOTCAMP WILL TEACH LIFE SKILLS
Rappahannock United Way is hosting a series of free virtual workshops for rising high school juniors, seniors and recent graduates. “Mission: Independence, A Bootcamp for Real Life” will offer sessions in planning a budget, saving and investing, establishing and maintaining credit, and résumé building and one-on-one interviewing skills.
Virtual sessions will be held Oct. 27–29, 7–7:30 p.m.; interview sessions will be held Nov. 3–5 by appointment.
For more information or to register, visit rappahannockunitedway.org/bootcamp.
FREDERICKSBURG SENIOR CENTER IS NOW CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is closed through Dec. 31. For further information, contact president Sue Eley at 540/681-1468.
