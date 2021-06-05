Community briefs

WOMEN’S CLUB AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS

The Belmont Club of Women offers scholarships to high school seniors in Louisa, Spotsylvania and Orange counties to help them reach their goals through higher education. The $2,000 scholarships are presented to students who have demonstrated a heart for service to their communities while maintaining superior academic achievement.

This year, the Spotsylvania High School–Willie Wood Biscoe Scholarship was awarded to Emily Marshall, who will attend Radford University to pursue a career as a traveling nurse or trauma nurse. The Judith McKee Memorial Medical Scholarship was awarded to Halley Pullen of Spotsylvania High School, who will attend University of Virginia to pursue a career as a pediatric hematology and oncology nurse.

SUPPORT FIRE AND RESCUE FOUNDATION

The Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue Foundation was established in 2018 to provide financial assistance to fire and rescue personnel serving Spotsylvania County and their families. This temporary financial assistance helps ease the burden of costs associated with injuries or illness, hardships encountered from coping with the stress and demands of their jobs, and the cost of advanced training and education in an effort to improve Spotsylvania’s public safety system.