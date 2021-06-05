Community briefs

WOMEN’S CLUB AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS
The Belmont Club of Women offers scholarships to high school seniors in Louisa, Spotsylvania and Orange counties to help them reach their goals through higher education. The $2,000 scholarships are presented to students who have demonstrated a heart for service to their communities while maintaining superior academic achievement.
This year, the Spotsylvania High School–Willie Wood Biscoe Scholarship was awarded to Emily Marshall, who will attend Radford University to pursue a career as a traveling nurse or trauma nurse. The Judith McKee Memorial Medical Scholarship was awarded to Halley Pullen of Spotsylvania High School, who will attend University of Virginia to pursue a career as a pediatric hematology and oncology nurse.
SUPPORT FIRE AND RESCUE FOUNDATION
The Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue Foundation was established in 2018 to provide financial assistance to fire and rescue personnel serving Spotsylvania County and their families. This temporary financial assistance helps ease the burden of costs associated with injuries or illness, hardships encountered from coping with the stress and demands of their jobs, and the cost of advanced training and education in an effort to improve Spotsylvania’s public safety system.
First responders provide selfless service, equal to no other, to the community and those just passing through it. To support Spotsylvania’s dedicated fire and rescue personnel, tax deductible donations may be made online at spotsylvaniafrf.securepayments.cardpointe.com; or mailed to Spotsylvania Fire and Rescue Foundation, Box 687, Spotsylvania, VA 22553-0687.
VOLUNTEER AT KENMORE, FERRY FARM
The George Washington Foundation needs volunteers at Historic Kenmore and Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, gardens, grounds and artifact processing.
For more information or to volunteer, visit kenmore.org/volunteer; email volunteer@gwffoundation.org; or call 540/373-3381, ext. 1032.
LIONS CLUB COLLECTING SHOES
The Stafford County Lions Club is collecting gently used shoes of all types through June 15.
Proceeds from shoe collection help fund eye exams, glasses and diabetes education in the Stafford area.
For pick up or more information, call 703/283-2379.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS TO HOST GOLF TOURNAMENT
Join the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 for its second annual golf tournament, June 26, at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
Shot gun start at 9 a.m., the format is a captain’s choice, best ball with four person teams. A $75 per person entry fee includes green fee, cart and lunch. There will be prizes, putting contest, mulligans and a silent auction.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100. All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers missions.
Payments are accepted via PayPal on the group Facebook Page, checks or cash. Make checks payable to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. Write golf or hole sponsorship in the check memo line. Mail checks to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg, Box 91, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
For team registration or hole sponsorship email golftourn.va4@gmail.com.