Community briefs

CRRL ADDS TECH ON THE GO
Central Rappahannock Regional Library has added circulating NetStation Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots to its collection to provide internet access for customers in rural areas or without internet access. These items can be found in the library catalog, placed on hold and checked out, just as any other library materials.
This expansion of services is made possible in part by three grants totaling $15,000 from The Community Foundation’s Community Relief Fund.
K.G. DECA HOSTS VETERANS DAY 5K
The King George High School DECA chapter will hold its annual Veterans Day 5K & 1 mile Fun Run on Wednesday at King George High School Stadium. Registration is open to all ages.
On-site registration and check-in begin at 8:30 a.m. for the 5K for a $20 donation, with run start at 9 a.m. Registration for the fun run is a $10 donation with check-in beginning at 8:45 a.m. and run start at 9:15 a.m.
Proceeds from this Veterans Day event go to the Some Gave All Foundation.
Online registration is available at forms.gle/n6cW21EKrAfmA8WeA; at kgdeca.org; by emailing kgdeca@gmail.com; or call Dee Strauss at 540/775-3535, ext 1225, for more information.
All run donations will be collected at the on-site registration table. Checks should be made out to “King George High School” with “KG DECA 5K” in the memo. Cash is welcome; correct change, please. Donations of bottled water or snacks are also appreciated.
SCOUTING FOR FOOD SET FOR NOV. 14
Scouting For Food is held annually in November. Aquia District BSA Scouts in Stafford County distributed door hanger reminders and will return Saturday to collect donations of non-perishables from doorsteps and driveways.
Donations will be used to help Stafford food pantries stock their shelves for the holidays and the months beyond. Items in demand include canned proteins; nut butters; meat-based soups, stews and chili; canned vegetables, beans and fruit; healthy cereals; rice and pastas; and hygiene products such soap, toothpaste, diapers and toilet paper.
Residents who do not receive a door tag may drop off donations on Nov. 14, by noon, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Drive; or Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 25 Hartwood Road.
Those wishing to contribute who cannot make this time or their donation was missed, may contact aquiadistrictscoutingforfood@yahoo.com to make arrangements for a pick up. More information is available at facebook.com/pg/AquiaDistrictNCAC/events.
FOOD DRIVE TO BENEFIT WILDERNESS FOOD PANTRY
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, along with its partners at the Locust Grove Walmart Supercenter, Store # 5731, will celebrate its fourth annual food drive on Saturday and Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Walmart Supercenter, 2533 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove.
All funds and food collected as part of the two-day event directly support the Lions’ Wilderness Food Pantry located in the Locust Grove Town Center on Constitution Highway.
Items that are needed include canned vegetables, fruit, meats, corn, green beans, yams, cranberry sauce and applesauce; stuffing mix; turkey gravy; instant potatoes; rice and pasta; crackers; cereal and granola bars. When purchasing items for a food bank, please avoid junk food and items in glass or cellophane packaging which can break in transit.
FILL A STOCKING FOR FOSTER CHILDREN
Katora Coffee and the Fredericksburg Nationals are partnering with Embrace Treatment Foster Care to fill stockings for children and adolescents in foster care.
Collection will take place Nov. 9 to Dec. 11 at the Team Shop at FredNats Stadium, 42 Jackie Robinson Way.
Gift ideas include gift cards, lotion, lip gloss, hair ties, nail polish, bubble bath, socks, mittens, Play-Doh, Lego, Matchbox cars, hard candy, headphones, yo-yo, coin purse, markers, coloring books, small toys, phone chargers, hand warmers, coffee and tea.
Contact Gretchen Rusden at 540/613-5120 or gretchen.rusden@embraceTFC.com; or visit embracetfc.com/holiday-season for more information.
CAMPAIGN SUPPORTS WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA
Wreaths Across America and Mission BBQ will launch the “American Heroes Cup” campaign on Thursday to raise funds to sponsor veterans’ wreaths to be placed on National Wreaths Across America Day in December of 2021. To kick off the partnership, the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will participate in a month-long tour of Mission BBQ restaurant locations, offering free tours for the public interested in learning more about the mission to remember, honor and teach.
Though the end of 2020, for every American Heroes Cup purchased at any of the restaurant’s locations, $2 will be donated to Wreaths Across America. In 2019, the restaurant raised $350,420 through its campaign, sponsoring the placement of more than 23,000 wreaths. These wreaths will be placed by volunteers at more than 80 participating cemeteries on National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 19.
American Heroes Cups are available year-round, currently retailing at $3.99 with $2 of every cup purchased donated to a charity supporting veterans and first-responders. Customers are encouraged to bring back their American Heroes Cup on return visits to the restaurant to receive $.99 refills.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a free event and open to all people. For more information and to view the full schedule of exhibit stops visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
GROUPS COLLECT TURKEYS
The Culpeper Food Closet provides more than 600 turkeys to families, individuals and seniors for Thanksgiving. It is in need of monetary donations to purchase the turkeys at $15 each. Do not donate a turkey; the pantry has no storage space. Visit ststephensculpeper.net for more details and ways to help. Contact the pantry at 540/825-1177; or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association is collecting turkeys and hams for needy families this holiday season. Monetary donations will be accepted as well. Mail checks or money orders to the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Inc., 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA 22737. Write “Thanksgiving turkeys” on the memo line.
Contact the association to pledge turkeys and hams or send checks or money orders no later than Nov. 18. Turkeys and hams will be distributed, while supplies last, at the Wayland Blue Center in Rixeyville, on Nov. 22, 1–4 p.m.
To drop off turkeys or hams prior to the giveaway, contact Activity Coordinator Nan Butler Roberts at 540/661-2013; or email wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
FREE KIDS’ EXERCISE CAMP
Jungle Boys Training offers a free camp for kids on Saturdays at noon. Sessions are 30 minutes and are bodyweight exercises only. The camp meets outside in the big field at Earls True Value Plaza on Chatham Heights.
For more information, email jungleboystraining@gmail.com.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS HOLD FUNDRAISER
Get your guac on with Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg at its Chipotle fundraiser on Nov. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m., at 3051 Plank Road.
Dine in and present the organization’s flyer. Or order online for pickup, and use code N8WP4VY before checkout in the promo field. Orders placed on Chipotle.com or through the Chipotle app for pickup using this unique code will be counted toward the fundraiser.
Chipotle will donate 33 percent of the proceeds to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. The funds will send chapter delegates to the 2021 national convention in New Orleans, La.
Visit BlueStarMothersofFredericksburgChapter4 on Facebook for the flyer.
MUSEUM OFFERS HOURS, WALKING TOURS
The Museum of American History and The Old Port Royal School are open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the month of December. Go for a morning visit or schedule a specific day for a small group. Masks are required, and hand sanitizer is available.
Walking tours are available after 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Walk King Street, stopping at the Town Hall Portrait Gallery, War Memorial, Medical Museum, Murray House and ending at either the river or St. Peter’s Church on Water St. Call for reservations. There is no charge, but donations are greatly appreciated.
REGISTER FOR HOLIDAY HELP
SERVE is now registering Stafford County residents for its holiday food boxes.
Thanksgiving boxes are complete dinners and include a turkey. Christmas will be the same, with the addition of a $25 gift card for each child up to age 18 and still in high school.
Registration is in person at SERVE, located at 15 Upton Lane, Stafford, during regular hours: Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. SERVE is closed on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and all federal holidays.
