Community briefs

CRRL ADDS TECH ON THE GO

Central Rappahannock Regional Library has added circulating NetStation Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots to its collection to provide internet access for customers in rural areas or without internet access. These items can be found in the library catalog, placed on hold and checked out, just as any other library materials.

This expansion of services is made possible in part by three grants totaling $15,000 from The Community Foundation’s Community Relief Fund.

K.G. DECA HOSTS VETERANS DAY 5K

The King George High School DECA chapter will hold its annual Veterans Day 5K & 1 mile Fun Run on Wednesday at King George High School Stadium. Registration is open to all ages.

On-site registration and check-in begin at 8:30 a.m. for the 5K for a $20 donation, with run start at 9 a.m. Registration for the fun run is a $10 donation with check-in beginning at 8:45 a.m. and run start at 9:15 a.m.

Proceeds from this Veterans Day event go to the Some Gave All Foundation.

Online registration is available at forms.gle/n6cW21EKrAfmA8WeA; at kgdeca.org; by emailing kgdeca@gmail.com; or call Dee Strauss at 540/775-3535, ext 1225, for more information.