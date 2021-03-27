Community briefs

SCOUTS TO DISTRIBUTE BLESSING BOXES
Girl Scout Troop 5499 will host Operation Fil-a-Box on April 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 10381 Ridge Road in King George County.
Scouts will distribute blessing boxes, including masks, socks, hygiene items and more, during the COVID-19 community outreach project.
For more information, contact Tanya at 301/318-4067.
REGISTER FOR JUNE 26 MUD RUN
The “Dirty Lion Mud Run” will be held at Eagle Bay in King George on June 26.
The event includes a 1-mile run and a 5K. Individual runners and teams, young and old, are encouraged to come out.
Proceeds benefit the Dahlgren Lions Club and will stay in King George County. The Dahlgren Lions Club provides eye exams and eye glasses along with hearing exams and hearing aids to those less fortunate. It supports Feed the Hungry and awards two $1,000 scholarships for King George students each year.
Register at arsenal-events.com; or contact Lion Mark Cawthon at 540/226-9928.
FARM BUREAU OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS
Spotsylvania County Farm Bureau is offering two $1,000 scholarships for the 2021–22 school year to anyone who wishes to pursue an agriculture-related career. To be eligible, the student must be a Spotsylvania County resident planning to attend or currently attending a two- or four-year college or university and seeking to obtain a degree in agriculture. Previous Farm Bureau scholarship recipients are eligible to reapply.
Students can pick up or turn in applications to the county office, 10470 Georgetown Drive, or call 540/898-7676 to have an application mailed or emailed to you.
Submission deadline is May 1.
CAROLINE HABITAT FOR HUMANITY EXPANDS
Caroline County Habitat for Humanity is expanding its service area to include Essex County and King and Queen County. Using the Habitat model of local leadership and volunteers through partnerships with churches, schools and local businesses, it will serve these additional communities doing business as Habitat for Humanity of Essex County and Habitat for Humanity of King and Queen County.
Local residents are needed to join the board of directors as well as local steering committees to help plot a sustainable course that meets community needs as identified by the local communities.
Residents interested in joining the board of directors or steering committee may contact Jason Tickle at jason@habitatofcaroline.org; or call 804/596-2811.
CHECK OUT TECH AT IDEASPACE
Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s IdeaSpace: Making+Media, at 1616 Princess Anne St. Suite B, has begun offering equipment for checkout.
Camcorders, audio equipment, drawing tablets, lights and accessories are available for checkout for one-week periods.
Borrowers must be 18 or older and have a CRRL library card. To apply for a card, visit librarypoint.org/card.
Equipment will also be available for use at IdeaSpace with no age restriction or library card required. To reserve equipment or make appointments for tours or badging, visit librarypoint.org/ideaspace.
LEARN TO SWIM
Tsunami Swimming is offering free swim lessons for youth ages 5–18 who are from low income households receiving federal or state financial assistance.
Session five of Tsunami’s Learn to Swim and Swim and Stay Fit classes will start April 11 and run for six weeks.
Lessons run 40 minutes each class. Swim and Stay Fit runs for one hour (swimmers must be able to swim one length, 25 meters, without stopping).
Classes are held between 4 and 6 p.m. at Fredericksburg Academy.
The first 15 qualified applicants will be guaranteed a spot in the Learn to Swim classes.
COVID-19 protocols are in effect. Swimmers must enter and exit the pool from the side doors only, following the posted signs for entrance and exit. The front lobby and locker rooms are off limits. Swimmers must change at home and arrive dressed to swim. Swim lessons are limited to six students per class. Parents are not allowed to sit in the pool area, and all entering the building must wear a mask.
For more information, contact Peter Maloney at 540/371-4369; or visit tsunamiswimming.org.
DANCE MATRIX ISSUES CALL FOR ARTISTS
Dance Matrix & Company has issued a call for performing artists to participate in a live event to raise funds and awareness for Downtown Greens.
Artists ages 18 and older may apply to perform works that follow the themes of gardens, the spirit of sharing and nature’s bounty.
The event will be held at the Downtown Greens lower garden on June 5. All COVID-19 policies will be followed to insure the safety of all performers and attendees.
The planning committee hopes that artists of many different genres will apply: actors, choreographers, dancers, directors, musical theater, musicians, poets, singers and more. Information and applications can be found on the company’s website at dancematrixcompany.com, and for questions, contact DMC at liv2dns@earthlink.net. The deadline to apply is April 30.
Students and artists under 18 must be submitted through a producing organization. Check out the Emerging Artist 2021 page on the company’s website for details.
REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE
The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.
There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.
In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.
Register at gtr.runfarc.com.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR WALL OF HONOR
The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2021. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society.
Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.
The Wall of Honor Application is available on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, clerk of the city council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.
Deadline for submission is May 15.