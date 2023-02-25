Germanna to host kids’ STEAM activities

Germanna Community College will host Science and Engineering Day at its Fredericksburg Campus, 10000 Germanna Point Drive, on April 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Activities designed for grades K–12 include drones, geology rocks, learn to use a microscope, drawing and painting from observation, hands only CPR and AED, Fibonacci art, cybersecurity, math games and activities, game truck, music and food, campus tours, ice cream, bounce house and giant Jenga.

Donations of canned and boxed food and personal hygiene items will be collected for the food pantry at the event. For more information and a link to items needed for the pantry visit live-germanna.pantheonsite.io/about-germanna/news-events/germanna-steam-h-day.

Scholarships available for middle schoolers

The Post Oak Education and Charitable Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for summer camp or enrichment experiences. Scholarships are limited to current seventh graders in Madison County and in the Post Oak Middle School attendance zone in Spotsylvania County.

Two scholarships of $1,000 are available, and 12 scholarships of up to $300 each are available thanks to generous donors.

More information about the foundation and the application can be found at poecf.info or by contacting the principals at Wetsel Middle School or Post Oak Middle School. Application reviews will begin March 31.

Seniors seek softball players

Seniors in Stafford County’s Senior Softball League are looking for more participants. Men ages 50 or older and women ages 40 or older may register through April 10. The season will run April 22 through June 3 at Duff McDuff Green Park softball field no. 2, 75 James Ashby Parkway.

Players must have gloves and wear athletic shoes or rubber cleats; bats are recommended. Teams may register online or in person. Individual players should call 540/658-4572 to be placed on an interest list.

More information is available at staffordcountyva.gov/index.php under the “parks” tab.

Club seeks crafters

The Spotsylvania Woman’s Club is accepting applications for its spring craft show at the Marshall Center on March 18. Contact Judy Moore at 540/226-0396 for more information.

Auxiliary to hold event for brides

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15 Auxiliary will host its second annual Brides on a Budget on March 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 3700 Fallwood Lane in Spotsylvania County.

The event will be a venue for newlyweds to sell their gently used wedding items and for brides to purchase wedding items at a budget friendly price. The event will also include budget-friendly vendors.

Rent an 8-foot table for $25. For more information, email lodge15auxiliary@gmail.com.