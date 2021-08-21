Community briefs

VOTE TO HELP SCHOOL RECEIVE GRANT
The Gladys H. Oberle School needs help to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm.
U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at neighborhoodassist.com. Cast up to 10 votes per day.
On Sept. 29, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced, and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
The Gladys H. Oberle School is an accredited alternative private special education day school for high school and middle school age children with disabilities. The school partners with local public school systems to provide special education to students in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Culpeper, Fauquier, King George, Loudoun, New Kent, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland.
The school needs to purchase a new commercial grade oven/stove so it can provide more hot breakfasts and lunches to students through its Food for Thought Program, the only hot meals some students receive. A new oven/stove will greatly enhance the vocational culinary arts training program as well.
Access the school’s specific voting page at neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2039157. Voting ends Friday at 11:59 p.m.
APPLY FOR STAFFORD PAGEANT
The Miss Stafford County Fair pageant will be held Oct. 15 and 16. The pageant is open to young ladies, infant to 23 years old.
For more information or to request an application, visit the Miss Stafford County page at staffordfair.com; or email missstaffordcofair@gmail.com.
DONATE SCHOOL SUPPLIES, BOOKS TO UNITED WAY
Help local students succeed as they return to school by donating new school supplies and books to Rappahannock United Way. Purchase books and supplies at local stores, or donate through an online wish list.
The main wish list may be found at myregistry.com/giftlist/ruwsupplydrive. A Target wish list is available at target.com/gift-registry/gift/ruwsupply.
To schedule a drop-off time, contact Emily Riesbeck at 540/373-0041, ext. 314; or email eriesbeck@rappahannockunitedway.org.
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE WELCOMES NEW TROOPERS
A Spotsylvania county resident was among 40 new Virginia State Police Troopers who officially graduated recently. Trooper Maximilian K. Radel received instruction in more than 100 different subjects, spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes such areas as crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self defense, cultural diversity and firearms.
Radel will begin his VSP career in Henrico County, paired up with a field training officer for an additional six weeks.
The department continues to seek qualified applicants for the positions of trooper. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact the VSP recruitment office at vatrooper.com.
SENIOR CENTER PLANS TO REOPEN
The Fredericksburg Senior Center Travel Office at 408 Canal St., will be open each Tuesday in September from 10 a.m. to noon. Masks are required at all times inside the building.
LEARN TO SQUARE DANCE WITH CLUB
Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club will host free beginner’s square dance drop-in sessions. Come to one or both sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required. The free drop-in dances will be held Friday and Sept. 10, 7:30–9:30 p.m., at the LOW Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove.
Thirteen weekly lessons with instructor Gene Chamberlain begin Sept. 20 and continue on Mondays, 7–9 p.m., in the lower level of the Lake of the Woods club house, 205 Lakeview Parkway. The cost for the lessons is $75.
For more information and directions, visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home; or text/call Dick at 703/298-6254.
DESIGN ‘BRAS FOR THE CAUSE’
The Chancellor Lions Club will sponsor its seventh annual bra designing contest to help raise awareness about breast cancer. All entry fees for “Bras for the Cause” will be donated to Mary Washington Healthcare Regional Cancer Center. The bras will be on display at center court in the Spotsylvania Towne Centre during September and October.
Winning bras will be posted by Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. They will be judged for Breast in Show, Most Original and Most Creative.
Registration forms are available at the mall information booth and online at Facebook.com/chancellorlions.
The entry fee is $5. Enter as many times as you would like. Please have the exact amount; change will not be available.
Drop off bras, registration forms and fees at the Lions table at center court in the mall on Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or they may be taken to the mall information booth Sept. 1–10.
For additional information, call Walter Pennino at 540/786-2867.
CRAFTERS, VENDORS NEEDED
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. charity craft show will be held Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Chancellor Ruritan Club, 5994 Plank Road.
Vendors interested in participating should contact Debbie Simpson at ncofcraftshow@gmail.com for further information.
Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Support Team and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department will hold a vendor show in front of the fire department on Oct. 23 as part of the community’s fall festival. The Support Group and Ladies’ Auxiliary will also sell baked goods, hot dogs and other refreshments.
Vendors pay $25 for a table and can keep all profits from sales of their crafts. For more information, call 540/907-5144 or 804/761-6653. This is a rain or shine event. Deadline to get a table is Oct. 16.
FAMILIES NEEDED TO HOST EXCHANGE STUDENTS
ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is looking for local families to host boys and girls between the ages of 15 and 18 from a variety of countries.
ASSE students come with an enthusiasm to practice their English and experience American culture—food, sports, shopping and more. They also love to share their own culture and language with their host families. Host families welcome these students into their family, not as a guest, but as a member, giving both the students and families a rich cultural experience.
In addition, ASSE students have pocket money for personal expenses and full health, accident and liability insurance. ASSE students are academically selected into the program, and host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
To become a host family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, call 800/677-2773; or visit host.asse.com to choose your student and begin your host family application.
SWING FOR SIGHT WITH LIONS CLUB
The Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 26th annual “Swing for Sight—Afternoon Delight” charity golf tournament will be held at Fredericksburg Country Club on Sept. 10, with a shotgun start at 3 p.m. The event is a nine-hole, two player team tournament. Golfers are encouraged to register by Sept. 3.
Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are also welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the less fortunate members of our community.
Team entry fee is $150; individual fee entry is $75. Golf carts and picnic buffet are included. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers.
Golfers must adhere to all posted signs and restrictions in force at the country club during the tournament. If the event is canceled or postponed, registration fees and cash donations will be refunded. The tournament may be rescheduled depending upon course availability.
For more information and applications, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911; 540/419-4229; or osuttag1@verizon.net.