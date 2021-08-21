Community briefs

To become a host family or to find out how to become involved with ASSE in your community, call 800/677-2773; or visit host.asse.com to choose your student and begin your host family application.

SWING FOR SIGHT WITH LIONS CLUB

The Spotsylvania Lions Club’s 26th annual “Swing for Sight—Afternoon Delight” charity golf tournament will be held at Fredericksburg Country Club on Sept. 10, with a shotgun start at 3 p.m. The event is a nine-hole, two player team tournament. Golfers are encouraged to register by Sept. 3.

Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and door prizes are also welcome. All net proceeds will be used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for the less fortunate members of our community.

Team entry fee is $150; individual fee entry is $75. Golf carts and picnic buffet are included. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers.

Golfers must adhere to all posted signs and restrictions in force at the country club during the tournament. If the event is canceled or postponed, registration fees and cash donations will be refunded. The tournament may be rescheduled depending upon course availability.

For more information and applications, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911; 540/419-4229; or osuttag1@verizon.net.