Community briefs

CHORALE SEEKS SINGERS
Blue Ridge Chorale, one of the premier choral groups in Culpeper and surrounding counties for over 53 years, will begin rehearsals for its spring season on March 1. Rehearsals will be held 6:30–7:15 p.m. or 7:30–8:15 p.m. in the Culpeper Baptist Church sanctuary, 318 S. West St., Culpeper. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed; masks are required.
Preregistration is required by Monday at brcsings.com. You will be notified which group you will be singing with. Call 540/219-8837 with any questions.
ENTER YOUTH ART CONTEST
Cooperative Living magazine is accepting entries for its 19th annual Youth Art Contest, which is designed to showcase the best work of the youngest members of electric cooperatives in Virginia and Maryland. The theme for this year’s contest is “How My Pet Makes Life Better.”
Entries should reflect young artists’ conception of that theme.
The contest is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Judges will select first-, second- and third-place winners in each grade.
First-place winners in each category will receive a $25 gift card. The “Best in Show” artist will receive a $100 gift card and appear on the cover of the July issue of Cooperative Living, which will feature other winning artwork. The entry deadline is May 3.
Artwork should be configured vertically on an 8½-by-11-inch sheet of white paper. Art can be color or black and white in any medium, including crayon, pen, acrylics, charcoal and pencil. No tracing or party pictures are permitted.
All entries should be submitted using the online form with full instructions at co-opliving.com/contests/youth-art.
FOX STOX RETAINS GOLD CERTIFICATION
Fox Stox, the school-based enterprise at King George High School, was among 246 school-based enterprises achieving gold level recertification for the 2020–21 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s virtual International Career Development Conference in April.
A school-based enterprise is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate national curriculum standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
DECA advisers have utilized this effective educational tool for more than four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.
The King George High School DECA members who contributed to the certification were Anthony Means and Alina Puentes with the assistance of their DECA chapter adviser, Mrs. Dee Strauss. The SBE, Fox Stox, at King George High School has operated for more than 20 years and is to be commended for this achievement.
RCC SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE APPROACHES
Rappahannock Community College has more than $400,000 in scholarships available to students who will be enrolled at RCC in the 2021–22 academic year. Applicants complete one online application form to be considered for more than 300 scholarship awards.
The average scholarship is $1,561, which is significant considering that the full-time tuition at RCC per year is $4,700.
The scholarship application for the 2021–22 academic year is open until Friday.
For more information and to access the online application, visit rappahannock.edu/scholarships; or call Beth Robins at 804/333-6708.
To learn how to establish a scholarship, contact Sarah Pope at 804/333-6705.
PIGGY BANK CONTEST RETURNS
The Big Oink is back! The piggy bank design contest, sponsored by the Chancellor Lions Club and Carter Bank and Trust, is open to all children in kindergarten through 12th grades. It is intended to help students learn money management and to promote savings and creativity.
Students create their own piggy bank in any design or shape. Banks may be made of any material, including coffee cans, milk cartons, Lego, wood or paper, but they should not be larger than 12-by-12-by-12 inches.
Banks may be left at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre information booth March 20–26 or brought to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre food court March 27 between 10 a.m. and noon. Banks will be on display March 27–28.
There will be six groups to enter: kindergarten–second grade, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade and seventh–12th grades.
The winning banks for each age group will get $40. Second place will receive $30, and third place will receive $25. If contestants open a savings account with Carter Bank and Trust, their prize money will double.
All banks must be picked up March 28, 4–6 p.m.
Event fliers and registration forms are available at the mall information booth or at facebook.com/chancellorlions. Inquires may be made to wapennino@aol.com.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., is closed through March 31. For details, call President Sue Eley at 540/681-1468.