Community briefs

Artwork should be configured vertically on an 8½-by-11-inch sheet of white paper. Art can be color or black and white in any medium, including crayon, pen, acrylics, charcoal and pencil. No tracing or party pictures are permitted.

All entries should be submitted using the online form with full instructions at co-opliving.com/contests/youth-art.

FOX STOX RETAINS GOLD CERTIFICATION

Fox Stox, the school-based enterprise at King George High School, was among 246 school-based enterprises achieving gold level recertification for the 2020–21 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s virtual International Career Development Conference in April.

A school-based enterprise is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate national curriculum standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

DECA advisers have utilized this effective educational tool for more than four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.