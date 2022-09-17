Community briefs

LOUISA COUNTY RECOGNIZED FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Louisa County for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

To receive the certificate, an impartial panel concluded Louisa County’s annual comprehensive financial report demonstrated transparency in government and a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate financial information. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. Louisa County has received the award multiple times, reflecting the commitment to deliver a thorough and understandable financial document to county citizens.

“Our finance director, Wanda Colvin, and her capable staff never fail to go above and beyond in preparing the comprehensive financial report each year,” said County Administrator Christian Goodwin. “We’re pleased the team is once again being recognized by the GFOA as the report, especially one of this quality level, is a tremendous amount of effort.”

STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1972 PLANS REUNION

The Stafford High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th class reunion at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Fredericksburg Country Club. Visit the Facebook page “Stafford High School—Class of 1972” for a registration form and more information.

Those interested in attending should send a check immediately for $100; make it out to Anthony Carmichael at 7936 Chancellor Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407.

CRAFTERS NEEDED

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair annual fall craft show will be held Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces are available inside the buildings and in the pavilion. Contact Myrna Heflin for more information at 540/373-1294.

The Patawomeck Indian Tribe craft show will be held Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., indoors at Eagles Lodge 4124, 21 Cool Springs Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

All items must be handmade. Lunch will be available. For more information, call Minnie Lightner at 540/842-0501; or email cowboy_john1@msn.com.

STAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL PLANS REUNION

Organizers are planning the Stafford High School Mega Reunion for alumni from 1953–1975. The reunion will be held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on Sept. 25, noon to 4 p.m.

Registration is $50 per person. Lunch will be served, and a DJ will provide entertainment while alumni catch up with classmates.

To register or for more information, contact Gordon Clore at 540/846-1527 or gordonclore@gmail.com.

SENIOR CENTER PLANS EVENTS

The seniors will attend “Ghost” on Oct. 5 and “Riverside Christmas Spectacular” on Nov. 30 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

A day trip to CharlesTown is Thursday; come to the center to sign up. The International Tattoo is April 23, 2023, and an overnight trip to the Brandywine Valley, including Longwood Gardens, is May 23–25, 2023.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store; the phone number is 540/371-2429.

GARDEN WEEK TO FOCUS ON KING GEORGE SITES

Historic Garden Week in Virginia is an annual Garden Club of Virginia event and fundraiser. Known as “America’s Largest Open House,” the event is the only statewide home and garden tour in the nation; 2023 marks the 90th anniversary of Historic Garden Week. Proceeds from the event are used for restoration and preservation of historic public gardens in the commonwealth and a student fellowship.

Rappahannock Valley Garden Club will host the tour in King George County on April 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Approximately 900 attendees will tour selected King George homes and gardens.

Area businesses have an opportunity to receive exposure by providing a sponsorship for the event or advertising in the regional tour brochure. To inquire about a sponsorship, contact Kelly Johnson at fitzkel.com.

SWING FOR SIGHT WITH LIONS CLUB

The Spotsylvania Lions Club will host its 27th annual “Swing for Sight—Afternoon Delight” charity golf tournament on Sept. 30 at the Fredericksburg Country Club. The nine-hole tournament has a shotgun start at 3 p.m.

This year’s event will feature teams of two players (men, couples and women). Golfers are encouraged to register by Friday to assure their place in the tournament.

Tournament sponsorships and donations of raffle and/or door prizes are also welcome. All net proceeds raised by the tournament are used to pay for eye and hearing exams, diabetes research and cancer care, as well as the purchase of eyeglasses and hearing aids for less fortunate children and adults in our community.

Team entry fee is $170, and individual entry fee is $85. Fees include golf carts, range balls, door prizes and buffet dinner on the clubhouse patio. Trophies will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers.

For more information and application forms, contact Lion John Gattuso at 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.