Community briefs

LIONS CLUB COLLECTING SHOES
The Stafford County Lions Club is collecting gently used shoes of all types through June 15.
Proceeds from shoe collection help fund eye exams, glasses and diabetes education in the Stafford area.
For pick up or more information, call 703/283-2379.
VOLUNTEER AT KENMORE, FERRY FARM
The George Washington Foundation needs volunteers at Historic Kenmore and Ferry Farm for tour interpretation, living history, special events, Museum Theater, gardens, grounds and artifact processing.
For more information or to volunteer, visit kenmore.org/volunteer; email volunteer@gwffoundation.org; or call 540/373-3381 Ext 1032.
VENDORS WANTED
The Newcomers and Old Friends Club Inc. will hold a Charity Craft Show Oct. 9, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Fredericksburg Academy, 10800 Academy Drive. Any vendor interested in participating should contact Debbie Simpson at NCOFcraftshow@gmail.com for further information.
GROUP PLANS TRIP
The Fredericksburg Seniors are sponsoring a trip to the International Tattoo in Norfolk on Sunday, June 6. The price is $129 and includes the show, tour of the naval base, dinner and transportation. The trip is open to the vaccinated public. Call Nancy Griswold at 540/845-8391 with questions or for reservations.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS TO HOST GOLF TOURNAMENT
Join the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 for its second annual golf tournament, June 26, at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.
Shot gun start at 9 a.m., the format is a captain’s choice, best ball with four person teams. A $75 per person entry fee includes green fee, cart and lunch. There will be prizes, putting contest, mulligans and a silent auction.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100. All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers missions.
Payments are accepted via PayPal on the group Facebook Page, checks or cash. Make checks payable to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. Write golf or hole sponsorship in the check memo line. Mail checks to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg, Box 91, Fredericksburg, Va. 22404.
For team registration or hole sponsorship email golftourn.va4@gmail.com.
REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE
The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.
There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.
In order to conduct a safe event, this year’s race will be a bit different. The following options are available for runners to participate in the race: Run the 1-mile Express in a wave of 25 runners (11 and up only) or run any of the three distances in a “time trail” format (runners are released on to the course one at a time). Runners may also participate virtually.
Register at gtr.runfarc.com.
CITY SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
The Fredericksburg Senior Citizens Center, 408 Canal St., will remain closed at least through June 1. For details, call 540/681-1468.