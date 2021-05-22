Community briefs

BLUE STAR MOTHERS TO HOST GOLF TOURNAMENT

Join the Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg Chapter VA4 for its second annual golf tournament, June 26, at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.

Shot gun start at 9 a.m., the format is a captain’s choice, best ball with four person teams. A $75 per person entry fee includes green fee, cart and lunch. There will be prizes, putting contest, mulligans and a silent auction.

Hole sponsorships are available for $100. All proceeds benefit the Blue Star Mothers missions.

Payments are accepted via PayPal on the group Facebook Page, checks or cash. Make checks payable to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg. Write golf or hole sponsorship in the check memo line. Mail checks to Blue Star Mothers of Fredericksburg, Box 91, Fredericksburg, Va. 22404.

For team registration or hole sponsorship email golftourn.va4@gmail.com.

REGISTER FOR GREAT TRAIN RACE

The 27th running of the Great Train Race will be June 6.

There will be three events for kids under 18: the 1-mile Express, the 1/2-mile George Dashington for ages 12 and under, and the 1/4-mile Caboose Run for ages 5 and under.