Community briefs

Roland Terrell was named Regional Program Assistant of the Year. He serves farmers in Albemarle, Nelson, Greene, Orange, Spotsylvania, Louisa, Fluvanna and Goochland counties. “Roland’s work ethic has always been excellent,” said William Crutchfield, director of the Small Farm Outreach Program. “His outstanding service to small farmers and ranchers shows that farming has always been in his blood. He’s very dedicated to giving farmers the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

RCC TO OFFER SHINE SOLAR 101

In partnership with the Solar Hands-On Instructional Network of Excellence, SHINE, Rappahannock Community College will begin offering a course to provide students with limited or no previous work experience in the solar industry with the skills and training to obtain employment as utility-scale solar installation technicians in 2022. The course, called SHINE Solar 101, is currently offered at select community colleges throughout Virginia.

Through a combination of classroom and hands-on, in-the-field instruction, students who complete the fast-track SHINE Solar 101 course will learn basic construction skills and safety, basic photovoltaic circuitry concepts, how to install mounting hardware and ground-mount solar panel installation.