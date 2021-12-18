Community briefs

ACADEMY EARNS ACCREDITATION AWARD
The Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy received its initial accreditation award through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies on Nov. 19.
CALEA is an internationally recognized accrediting body considered the gold standard in public safety accreditation. The Public Safety Training Academy Accreditation process ensures RRCJA has developed standards and processes to meet and exceed the training needs and expectations of member agencies and the communities they serve.
The assessment process included a comprehensive file review documenting RRCJA has met the 159 individual CALEA standards, an on-site review of academy operations and a commission hearing documenting the academy is in compliance with all required accreditation standards. This initial assessment process took the academy staff two years to complete and requires on-going interaction to ensure RRCJA continues to meet and exceed the CALEA standards.
FARM PROGRAM WINNERS ANNOUNCED
The Virginia Cooperative Extension Small Farm Outreach Program at Virginia State University concluded the annual Small Farm Outreach Conference at the Hotel Roanoke Conference Center by announcing the winners of this year’s SFOP awards.
Roland Terrell was named Regional Program Assistant of the Year. He serves farmers in Albemarle, Nelson, Greene, Orange, Spotsylvania, Louisa, Fluvanna and Goochland counties. “Roland’s work ethic has always been excellent,” said William Crutchfield, director of the Small Farm Outreach Program. “His outstanding service to small farmers and ranchers shows that farming has always been in his blood. He’s very dedicated to giving farmers the tools and resources they need to succeed.”
RCC TO OFFER SHINE SOLAR 101
In partnership with the Solar Hands-On Instructional Network of Excellence, SHINE, Rappahannock Community College will begin offering a course to provide students with limited or no previous work experience in the solar industry with the skills and training to obtain employment as utility-scale solar installation technicians in 2022. The course, called SHINE Solar 101, is currently offered at select community colleges throughout Virginia.
Through a combination of classroom and hands-on, in-the-field instruction, students who complete the fast-track SHINE Solar 101 course will learn basic construction skills and safety, basic photovoltaic circuitry concepts, how to install mounting hardware and ground-mount solar panel installation.
Graduates of the course receive OSHA-10 and SHINE certification, boosting graduates’ marketability to employers.