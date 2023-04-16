FredNats, Germanna offer Jackie Robinson Essay Contest

Win Germanna Community College—Fredericksburg Nationals Scholarships by entering the college’s annual Jackie Robinson Essay Contest, open to juniors and seniors at high schools in Germanna’s service region: the city of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, King George, Madison and Caroline counties.

The essay should be 500 words or less and explain how the student used one of the nine values Jackie Robinson said were key to his success to deal with a problem in their own life: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment and excellence.

The prizes will be five $1,042 scholarships awarded by the FredNats to students taking classes at Germanna, either in person or online.

Enter at germanna.edu/stu dent-experience/paying-school/scholarships/jackie-robinson- essay-contest before May 15.

Winners will he introduced on the field at the FredNats game on June 2.

Iris Society to host Open Garden Day

The Fredericksburg Area Iris Society will hold its annual Open Garden Day on April 30, with four area gardens open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The date is chosen to catch the peak of the median iris bloom and early tall bearded bloom.

A hybridizing demonstration is also available in the Chancellor garden. For more information and a list of gardens with directions, call 540/582-5799; or e-mail fburg.area.iris.society@gmail.com.

Local sites join Museums for All

Washington Heritage Museums has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

The program supports those receiving food assistance benefits visiting the Mary Washington House, the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, and the Rising Sun Tavern by receiving free admission, for up to four household members, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.

Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 850 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of Washington Heritage Museums’ broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.

Volunteer gardeners needed

The Mary Washington House, part of the Washington Heritage Museums, seeks volunteers to help in the garden on an ongoing basis. The house was the final home of George Washington’s mother and where he received her blessing before becoming our country’s first president. The garden was lovingly restored by the Garden Club of Virginia in 1968–69.

Volunteer gardeners assist the WHM staff gardener with routine tasks such as weeding, deadheading, raking, etc. The volunteer garden team generally meets on Tuesday mornings during the gardening season, weather permitting.

To volunteer to become a part of this team, call 540/373-5630; or email garden@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org.

Preakness Party to benefit student programs

The Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation will host the 19th annual Preakness Party to celebrate the running of the Preakness Stakes on May 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. This year’s event will be held at Providence on the Piankatank River in Deltaville.

The party will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions, and a best hat and most dapper contest. One-of-kind auction items include a breakfast or cocktail cruise, U.S. 2020 Ryder Cup Team signed flag, skeet shoot experience and lunch, sailing excursion, private oyster roast, fine jewelry, vacations and many other fantastic things.

The all-inclusive tickets are $100 per guest, and 50% of the ticket cost is tax-deductible. For tickets, contact the RCC Educational Foundation at 804/333-6707 or rappahannock.edu/foundation.

Party proceeds support the RCC scholarship program that provides more than $500,000 annually in awards to students, as well as other program needs not funded through state allocations. For the 2023-24 academic year, RCC EFI is providing 220 awards totaling over $215,000 to every high school senior in the 12-county service region who completed the scholarship application, ensuring that a college education is within reach for students.

Free trees at Earth Day giveaway

Tree Fredericksburg, in partnership with Friends of the Rappahannock and We Plant Trees, will give away 3,000 native seedling trees and shrubs at the Earth Day Festival on Saturday at Old Mill Park, 2201 Caroline St. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The trees are available for anyone living in the Fredericksburg region. The limit is six trees per household.

Recipients of trees must agree to plant, mulch and care for their tree to Tree Fredericksburg standards. Tree Stewards will be on hand to show proper planting and mulching techniques.

Historic Garden Week tickets available

“King George Unveiled: History, Horticulture and Homes” will celebrate the 90th anniversary of Historic Garden Week in Virginia. Tickets, $40 plus a processing fee, are available at vagardenweek.org.

The tour will feature four beautiful King George County properties and tours of Cedell Brooks Jr. Park native plant demonstration garden, led by Extension Master Gardeners. The park will host a tulip picking garden sponsored by Bloomia with 10,000 tulips, and visitors will have the opportunity to pick bunches of tulips to take home. Visitors will also find plant sales by James Madison Garden Club and King George Garden Club, demonstrations by Gateway Beekeepers, Central Rappahannock Extension Master Gardeners, floral demonstrations by The Rappahannock Valley Garden Club, food trucks and more at the park.

Bartlett Tree Experts will be on-site in Berry Plains Landing, sharing information and giving away tree seedlings

The King George tour is Tuesday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Nominations open for Wall of Honor

The Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission is seeking nominations to the city Wall of Honor for 2023. The Wall of Honor recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the welfare of the city and the betterment of society. Nominees must have been deceased for at least one year prior to the nomination. Nominations may be submitted by any person, except immediate family members.

You can find the Wall of Honor Application on the city website: fredericksburgva.gov. If you have questions, email Tonya Lacey, Clerk of the City Council, at tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov.

Deadline for submission is May 13.

Crafters needed

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds is accepting applications for its annual spring craft show. The show will be held April 29 at the fairgrounds. Contact Myrna Heflin for more information or to reserve a space at 540/373-1294; or fredfair123@gmail.com.

Senior center plans events

The seniors will attend “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on June 28 and “42nd Street” on Aug. 16 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Call Betty Lee to reserve your place at 540/786-2650.

Overnight trips to the Sight and Sound Theater is Oct. 2–4, and Gaslight and Gingerbread Dash is Dec. 11–13.

The Fredericksburg Seniors office, at 408 Canal St., is open on Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to sign up for trips, pay membership dues, get information or shop the thrift store. The phone number is 540/371-2429.