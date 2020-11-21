Community briefs

BOXWOOD WREATHS FOR SALE AT RAAI

Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners are pleased and grateful to RAAI for the chance to sell handmade boxwood wreaths this holiday season.

They will be available through Dec. 12 at the old Roxbury Mill location, where RAAI is also selling its Christmas trees, starting Wednesday.

ROTARY CLUB TO SPONSOR SANTA’S MAILBOX

For three weeks, a red and blue mailbox bearing the image of Santa Claus will appear in downtown Fredericksburg. A child who deposits a letter into the mailbox will receive an answer directly from The North Pole. Remember to include your return address.

Santa’s mailbox will appear Nov. 27 through Dec. 16 at the corner of George and Caroline streets, in front of Fort to-go.

The Santa Mailbox is overseen by The Fredericksburg Rappahannock Rotary Club.

FILL A STOCKING FOR FOSTER CHILDREN

Katora Coffee and the Fredericksburg Nationals are partnering with Embrace Treatment Foster Care to fill stockings for children and adolescents in foster care.